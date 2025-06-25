How To Get Mantle Of Thorns Sorcery In Elden Ring

Mantle of Thorns is a new sorcery in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A spell of the people whose faith betrayed them, it summons the impenetrable thorns of the scadutree and engulfs the caster.

While a part of sorceries, Mantle of Thorns evolved from the magic of faithful, so it requires Faith to cast. This spell only deals damage to the enemies if the caster rolls into them, making it an excellent choice for PvP.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Mantle of Thorns sorcery and how you can use it effectively to make your enemies bleed.

Mantle of Thorns Location in Elden Ring

Mantle of Thorns’ sorcery in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Church District area of the Shadow Keep. You can only reach this field boss by draining the water in the Church District area.

To reach this area, start from the Church District Highroad site of grace and travel northeast until you reach the Church District Entrance. Climb the rooftops of the drowned district and go all the way to the other end while avoiding the Fire Blob enemies and Fire Knights.

Drop down into the building and take the second left entrance. Go outside and climb the ladder to reach the rooftops. Go to the left end and you will find a massive lever there.

Pull it to drain all the water in the Church District area.

From the lever, turn back and use the ladder to go down. Immediately turn back and go through the door to find platforms in the lower area.

Jump on the platforms to reach the bottom of the Church District. Follow the marker on the map (a small arena) to find the Ulcerated Tree Spirit.

This boss is similar to the ones in the base game, but it has more HP and greater attack power. Once the Ulcerated Tree Spirit is defeated in the Church District, it will drop the Mantle of Thorns sorcery in Elden Ring.

Mantle of Thorns Stats and Requirements

Mantle of Thorn belongs to the Thorn Sorceries group, and it requires 20 Faith to cast. It is a part of sorceries that were initially Incantations, but the casters rejected their faith in favor of magic.

It also needs 1 spell slot to prepare, in addition to 9 FP and 22 Stamina per cast. Mantle of Thorns’ sorcery summons the thorns of scadutree, which envelop the body of the caster, costing 50 HP.

This sorcery adds 87 Physical damage to your roll attacks and inflicts a passive 25 Blood Loss build-up in enemies. It also stacks with Briar Armor, making it even more vicious to roll through your enemies.

Mantle of Thorns has 30 seconds duration which can be increased up to 40 seconds by using the Old Lord’s Talisman.

You can’t cast this spell while riding, and you can’t charge it either. However, it stacks with other body buffs like Fire’s Deadly Sin.