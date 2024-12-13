How To Get And Use The Iron Whetblade In Elden Ring

A whetblade with a cipher engraved, the Iron Whetblade in Elden Ring is used to apply multiple affinities to your weapons. As a key item, it can be used indefinitely and can be obtained once per playthrough.

Affinities play a major role in how your weapons will perform and what kind of damage they will deal. This makes the Iron Whetblade a highly important and desirable item in the game. Let us tell you how to find and use it.

Iron Whetblade Location

Iron Whetblade can be looted from a dead body inside the armory of Stormveil Castle. However, the door to the armory is closed with an imp statue seal that can only be unlocked with a Stonesword Key.

To find the armory in Stormveil Castle, start from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. If you have unlocked the elevator shortcut already, turn back and use the elevator on the left to go down.

Proceed through the small rooms until you reach the big hall with the Grafted Scion enemy. Leave the hall from the door to the left. As soon as you come out, take another left to find a door closed by fog.

Use the Stonesword Key on the imp statue to open the door. Defeat a couple of difficult enemies and interact with the dead body in front of the fireplace to obtain the Iron Whetblade in Elden Ring.

If you haven’t unlocked the elevator, leave the Rampart Tower. Run across the balcony with eagle enemies and take a right to enter the cathedral. Follow the path until you reach a dark room.

Ignore both Leyndell Knights and go down to find the hall with the Grafted Scion. Leave the room from the west door to find the armory.

How to use Iron Whetblade in Elden Ring

Iron Whetblade allows the players to add Heavy, Keen, and Quality affinity to their weapons alongside the compatible Ash of War.

To apply these affinities, rest at any Site of Grace and select the Ash of War option. Make sure that you have a weapon that allows you to apply the new Ash of War. The affinity menu will open once you select a new Ash of War for the weapon.

FYI You can also visit the Smithing Master Hewg at the Roundtable Hold to apply affinity to your weapons.

You can select the desired affinity from the Affinity menu to apply to your weapon.