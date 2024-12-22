How To Get And Use The Fire Monk’s Prayerbook In Elden Ring

A prayerbook brought from the Mountaintop of the Giants to the Lands Between, the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook contains the heretical incantations in the Elden Ring. It was banned because it contained the sorceries condemned long ago by Queen Marika.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook and how you can use it to learn some blazing spells in the game.

Fire Monk’s Prayerbook Location

Fire Monk’s Prayerbook can be looted from a dead body inside the Fire Priest’s Camp in northwest Liurnia.

To reach this camp, start from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, right next to the Nomadic Merchant.

Hug the wall on the left and travel northwest until you see a Spiritspring. Call your spectral steed, Torrent, and use the Spiritspring to reach the upper land mass of western Liurnia.

FYI This is the same path that leads to Caria Manor.

Keep going north until you come across a camp with a lot of Fire Priests. These priests use fire spells, so fighting them from a distance is better.

Once all the enemies in the camp are defeated, interact with the dead body to obtain the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring.

Who to give the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook

Fire Monk’s Prayerbook contains the following two incantations.

Unfortunately, you can’t learn these spells just by acquiring the prayerbook. You must give it to a seasoned sorcerer and learn the spells from them.

There are two candidates for the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook. Miriel and Corhyn. They can be found at the following locations.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows, can be found at the Church of Vows in northeast Liurnia.

Brother Corhyn can be found at the Roundtable Hold or northeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus on the Altus Plateau.

As Brother Corhyn keeps changing his position depending on the progress of his questline, it is better to hand over the prayerbook to Pastor Miriel as he always stays at one location. Once you hand over the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook to Miriel, he will allow you to learn both incantations for some runes in exchange