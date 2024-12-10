How To Get The O, Flame! Incantation In Elden Ring

A spell used by the fire monks to scorch their enemies, O, Flame is Giant’s Flame incantation in Elden Ring. This spell summons from the caster’s hands and sets ablaze nearby enemies in an instant.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the O Flame incantation in Elden Ring and why it is superior to other Flame Incantations.

O, Flame Incantation Location in Elden Ring

O, Flame Incantation can be purchased from either Brother Corhyn or Miriel, Pastor of Vows, once you hand over the Fire Monk Prayerbook to them.

The Fire Monk Prayerbook can be looted from a Fire Priest camp in western Liurnia. To reach the camp, start from Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, next to the Nomadic Merchant.

Summon Torrent and go Northwest until you come across a Spiritspring. Use Torrent to jump to the cliff and then travel west until you reach the camp with a lot of fire monks and priests.

Defeat the enemies and loot the dead body present in the middle of the camp to obtain the Fire Monk Prayerbook. Travel to either Roundtable Hold to meet Brother Corhyn or Church of Vows to meet Miriel, Pastor of the Vows.

FYI Brother Corhyn is also involved with the Goldmask Questline in Elden Ring.

Hand over the book and purchase O, Flame incantation for 6,000 Runes.

O, Flame Incantation Stats and Requirements

O, Flame Incantation requires 16 Faith and one spell slot to cast. It also requires 16 FP and 24 Stamina per cast.

This spell is basically a souped-up version of Catch Flame. However, O, Flame is much slower when compared to Catch Flame and it can’t be chain cast. But you can charge it for additional damage.

This spell deals Fire damage, and due to its great radius, it is a must-have spell for the Pyromancy Builds in Elden Ring.