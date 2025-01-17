How To Get And Use The Academy Scroll In Elden Ring

The Academy Scroll, crafted by the sorcerers of Raya Lucaria, is a key item in the Elden Ring. This piece of parchment contains Glintstone sorceries that can only be unlocked with the help of a learned sorcerer.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Academy Scroll in Elden Ring and who you can give it to learn the hidden sorceries.

Academy Scroll Location in Elden Ring

Academy Scroll in Elden Ring can be looted from a graveyard in the southern region of the Liurnia of the Lakes.

To reach this area, you must complete Limgrave and defeat Godrick, the grafted, inside the Stormveil Castle. Once you leave the castle, you will reach Liurnia of the Lakes with the first site of grace called Lake-Facing Cliff.

From the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace, go west until you come across a small graveyard. Beware of the skeleton enemies as they are usually much harder to kill as compared to other enemies.

Interact with the item placed on a prominent grave to collect the Academy Scroll in Elden Ring.

Academy Scroll Uses. Who to Give?

Like other scrolls in the game, Academy Scroll houses some incantations that can only be learned if you hand it over to a learned scholar.

There are three options for this purpose. You can either hand it over to Preceptor Seluvis at his rise, Sorceress Sellen at Waypoint Ruins or give it to Miriel, Pastor of Vows.

Miriel can be found inside the Church of Vows in eastern Liurnia. Miriel is a much better option as he never changes his location as compared to the other two, who keep moving around depending on how far you are with their questline.

Once you hand over the Academy Scroll to Miriel, he will allow you to learn the following incantations in exchange for some runes.