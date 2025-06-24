How To Get And Use Poisoned Hand In Elden Ring

Poisoned Hand is a new fist weapon in Elden Ring that was introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A gloved made by stitching the skins of the victims of a butcherous bloodbath, this weapon inflicts upon its enemies.

Poisoned Hand is considered a weapon for the downtrodden who are hellbent on revenge. In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain this fist and how you can use it to craft an amazing Arcane-based build in Elden Ring.

Poisoned Hand Location in Elden Ring

Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring can be obtained from the sewer area of the Belurat Tower legacy dungeon, which can be found in the Gravesite Plain.

However, to reach the sewer area of the Belurat Tower, you must find the Well Depths Key first. To find this key, start from the Small Private Altar site of grace.

Leave the room, climb the stairs, and go left. Beware of the Horned Warrior in the area. Climb another set of stairs and immediately turn right.

Follow the path and turn left until you come across a small poisonous marsh. Turn left once more and go to the room to the right.

Climb the ladder and go outside. Turn left and instead of going down the stairs, hug the left wall. Jump on the rampart and use it to reach the balcony to the left.

Go through the door and interact with the item to collect the Well Depths Key.

Now, fast travel to the Belurat Tower Settlement site of grace. Turn back and climb the stairs to reach a fountain.

Turn right from there to climb another set of stairs. Immediately turn to the right at the end of the stairs and then take the first left to notice a ladder going down into a well.

Drop and kill the enemy in front of you. Use the Well Depths Key to open the door to reach the sewer level of Belurat Tower Settlement.

The sewer area is full of poison marsh and man-flies’ enemies. Run across the area and use Neutralizing Blouses to stop poison build-up. Once you reach the other end of the area, interact with a corpse near a tower to collect the Poison Hand weapon in Elden Ring.

Poison Hand Stats and Requirements

Poison Hand in Elden Ring is an Arcane-based weapon that requires 28 Arcane, 8 Strength, and 8 Dexterity to wield. It has C scaling with Arcane and E scaling with Strength stat.

The unique weapon skill for this fist weapon is Poison Spear-Hand Strike, which requires 13 FP to cast. This allows the players to hit the enemies with their fist like a spear, causing immense poison build-up (150).

You can’t apply any Ash of War to this weapon. It also can’t be buffed with magics or consumables. Poison Hand in Elden Ring weighs only 1 and causes passive poison build-up (36) with each strike.

If there is poisoning or scarlet rot in the surroundings, this weapon does 7.5% more damage for the next 20 seconds.

It can be upgraded to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its base level, Poison Hand does 76 Physical damage, which can be enhanced up to 18 at the highest level.

You can enhance this weapon with Kindred of Rot’s Exultation talisman or Mushroom Crown headgear.

Poisoned Hand Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Poisoned Hand and distributing the skill points among the stats as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Faith : 35

: 35 Arcane: 75

Use a fully upgraded Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantation before a fight.

Equip the following Talismans to make the Poisoned Hand build in Elden Ring more devastating.

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation . Increases the attack power if there is poisoning or rot in the vicinity.

. Increases the attack power if there is poisoning or rot in the vicinity. Axe Talisma n. Increases the attack power of charged attacks.

n. Increases the attack power of charged attacks. Dagger Talisman . Increases the attack power of critical attacks.

. Increases the attack power of critical attacks. Two-Headed Green Turtle Talisman. Greatly enhances stamina recovery speed.

For the armor, equip Mushroom Crown and any other medium armor set that allows you to fast roll.

Mic the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Spiked Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of charged attacks.

. Increases the attack power of charged attacks. Stonebarb Cracked Tear. Makes it easier to break the enemy’s stance.

With this Poison Hand build in Elden Ring, you will be able to handle all the bosses and enemies easily.