How To Get And Use Crystallized Charge in Zelda: TotK

Crystallized Charge is a unique resource in Zelda: TotK that allows you to upgrade your energy cells. These energy cells are vital to using zonai devices, including vehicles. Due to the immense area in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it is impossible to visit some places in Hyrule without using a specific vehicle. These vehicles can’t move without energy cells, which can only be crafted with Crystallized Charges.

In this guide, we will tell you how to get Crystallized Charges and where you can use them to increase your energy wells in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Crystallized Charge Location in Zelda: TotK

Crystallized Charge in Zelda: TotK can only be obtained via two methods, as a drop from Frox enemies or by exchanging Zonaites with the Steward Constructs inside Forge Constructs.

These Forge Constructs can be found at the abandoned mines in the depths. Each abandoned mine has at least one forge where you can talk to the steward to exchange the zonaites.

FYI Zonaites can be farmed in the depths from the Zonaite ores or by killing enemies, including mini frox.

These forges offer 30 Crystallized Charges per day (10 minutes in real life). You need 3 Zonaites for every Crystallized Charge. This means you can need 90 Zonaites to get all the Crystallized Charges from one Forge.

Each forge also offers 5 large crystallized charges, which are equivalent to 20 normal Crystallized Charges. You can purchase these large ones for 3 large zonaites each.

Large Zonaites are a rare drop from Large Zonai deposits in the depths. You can also get these Crystallized Charges as a random drop by defeating Obsidian Frox in the depths.

TIP Unlock as many Lightroots in the depths as possible to fast travel with ease.

You can also get Crystallized Charges from the random treasure chests in the depths.

How to Use Crystallized Charges

Crystallized Charges can be used to increase energy cells from the Crystal Refinery. There are two Crystal Refineries that you can visit.

One is near the Nachoyah Shrine on the Great Sky Island, while the next one can be found northeast of the Lookout Landing. Talk to the Steward Construct and hand over 100 Crystallized Charges to get one energy cell.

You can acquire 45 additional energy cells, which means you will need a total of 4500 Crystallized Charges to max your zonai batteries.