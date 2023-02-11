Hogwarts Legacy Timeline Explained

Hogwarts Legacy gives fans of the Harry Potter franchise to live out their ultimate fantasy of exploring the secrets of both the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as well as many of the surrounding areas.

You will start your journey by creating a custom character, wearing the Sorting Hat, and finding which House common room you belong to before heading out to deal with numerous enemies in the game.

Before all of that, however, fans are likely going to be asking where is Hogwarts Legacy set in the timeline. Do these events take place before or after the rise of Lord Voldemort? Do many of the iconic characters appear in the game?

Where’s Hogwarts Legacy on the Harry Potter timeline?

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s era. We can be sure about that because we’re shown a newspaper from the game dated Monday, September 1, 1890. This is long after Hogwarts was established, and by now it means that the campus is pretty well-developed.

Hence, you would be able to experience Hogwarts in all its glory, but you may not be able to meet some of the most prominent characters from the Harry Potter franchise. This is because the Harry Potter franchise takes place in the 1990s – a hundred years from the game’s timeline.

Harry Potter himself is known to be born in 1980, way after the timeline of the Hogwarts Legacy’s story, so we probably won’t get to see the main man either–unless the story stretches so far.

We may, however, see some of the older characters in the series. Albus Dumbledore, for example, is confirmed to be in the game so far, but he will be a mere child at this stage.

Other famous characters from the Harry Potter franchise like Nicolas Flamel and Newt Salamander would also be alive at this point – but they’re not confirmed to be included in the game yet.

Since the game is set in the late 1800s, a century before the Harry Potter franchise, you may be able to recognize some of the classrooms and even a few major characters from it, but they will be children at this stage. The four houses will also be exactly like the franchise; Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

Your main character itself would be a child in his 5th year at Hogwarts. The subjects and the classes aren’t confirmed to be exactly the same either, but there are subjects like Herbology that you study early on – and even the Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Moreover, since the game is set in the 1800s, major villains from the Harry Potter series like Voldemort may not be featured. The story will mainly revolve around other hostile wizards and witches, magical creatures, and a possible goblin rebellion.

Muggles won’t be a major threat because they don’t have the proper technology to handle wizards, considering that the game’s timeline is set way too early for that.

Considering the early timeline, we may expect to see a lot of changes in Hogwarts Legacy compared to Harry Potter. For now, we can just sit tight knowing that we will be able to enjoy our studies and tours around the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and enjoy the nostalgia.