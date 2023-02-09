Hogwarts Legacy Sorting Hat Quiz: How To Choose The House?

The Hogwarts Legacy sorting hat will decide the house you will join at the start of the game and represent throughout your entire journey. If you are familiar with the world of Harry Potter, you will know that the sorting hat judges your mind, asks you some questions and then assigns you a house based on your personality.

Such is also the case in Hogwarts Legacy where you have to go through a small sorting hat quiz before you are assigned a house, based on what you answer.

The other method is selecting the correct response to one major question from the Sorting Hat in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to choose your House?

If you love Harry Potter, you already know what we are discussing. If not, let’s make it clear. We are talking about the four houses you can join in Hogwarts Legacy. Your personality will impact the decision about the house you are going to get. This entire process is done by the magical Sorting Hat, a talking hat that decides which house you should go to.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Sorting Hat conducts a small quiz and then determines which house will be best for you depending on your answers. There are two ways for you to get put in a specific house.

First, the Hat does quiz you in-game when you start. The response to one question will determine which house you get sorted into in Hogwarts Legacy.

Other than that, you can go to the Wizarding World website and select your own house there before you even start the game. Create an account and then click on the “Hogwarts Sorting” tab to get quizzed and get your house. Remember to use the same account when you play the game. Otherwise, you will have to go through the sorting process again.

The main question which will determine your house is when the sorting hat asks Hmm. I wonder. Hmm. I detect something in you. A certain sense of — hmm — what is it? and each one word answer will decide your house in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to join Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy

This house needs no introduction in Hogwarts Legacy. This is the house of Harry and Dumbledore, and everyone will love to join it.

Gryffindor members are known for their bravery, chivalry, and for creating heroes or legends, those who can change the path Hogwarts follows and take control of their destinies.

Gryffindor students wear a Red and Gold uniform. The notable NPCs you meet in Gryffindor’s house are Garreth Weasley, Nellie Oggspire, and Creesida Blume.

To get into Gryffindor, answer Daring.

How to join Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

Slytherin is the polar opposite of Gryffindor. The one from Slytherin is hungry for power and has bad intentions as they are ready to do whatever it takes to come out on top.

Slytherin students often land in positions of power, whether it’s the government or becoming the evilest wizard in the history of wizards (looking at you, He Who Shall Not Be Named)

Slytherin students get a Green and Silver uniform. The notable NPCs you regularly encounter in the Slytherin house are Sebastian Sallow, Imelda Reyes, and Ominis Gaunt.

To get into Slytherin, answer Ambition.

How to join Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy

These are the smartest of all in Hogwarts and focus on their academic prowess. Unlike other houses, Ravenclaw tends to keep itself and better itself without too much indulgence from outsiders.

Students of Ravenclaw get Blue and Bronze uniforms, and notable NPCs of Ravenclaw house are Everett Clopton, Amit Thakkar, and Samantha Dale.

To get into Ravenclaw, answer Curiosity.

How to join Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

Hufflepuff is the most inclusive house in Hogwarts Legacy. Hufflepuff students are often good-natured students who are loyal, patient, and work hard. They might not be the most derived, academically gifted, or sharp students, but they make up for it with hard work.

Hufflepuff students get a Yellow and Black uniform. The notable NPCs of Hufflepuff house are Adelaide Oakes, Arthur Plummly, and Lenora Everleigh.

To get into Hufflepuff, answer Loyalty.

Does your house matter?

Short answer: NO but also YES. Picking any house has no significant effect on the main story progression. The rewards for all quests remain the same, and the locations of almost all the quests remain the same: their outcome, your dialogues, and no change.

The only difference that house makes is your uniform color and your common room. Students from each house have different colors on uniforms, like red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, and yellow for Hufflepuff. Students from each house get their common room, and students from one house cannot enter the common room of another house.

There are also some quests that are only available to a specific house but each house has its equivalent version which takes the story in pretty much the same direction. In any case, you will have to play the game 4 times anyways if you wish to earn the following achievements