How To Change Your Appearance In Hogwarts Legacy

Before you let the Sorting Hat decide which House you are going to join in Hogwarts Legacy, you are going to spend time creating your character.

There are several customization options to choose from here to determine how you look in Hogwarts Legacy. These range from changing your hairstyle to hair color to eyebrow shape to complexion to facial scars to markings and more.

However, you are not bound to how you look for the entire game. If you want to know how to change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy then all you need to do is simply find Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade.

How to edit your character appearance

Hogsmeade is a cozy town where you can restock on supplies, complete a few quests, interact with several characters, and importantly, visit Madam Snelling’s hairdressing salon to change your appearance.

Hogsmeade is not going to be available from the start of the game. You have to wait until you reach Welcome to Hogsmeade, the sixth main story quest of Hogwarts Legacy.

In the town, you can make your way to the scissors icon on the map which serves as the location for you to change your appearance by interacting with Calliope Snelling in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you complete the quest, you will be able to fast-travel to Hogsmeade at any time to freely explore.

Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium is located in the northwest corner of Hogsmeade as shown in the image above. You can also open your map to find the hairdressing salon with a scissor icon. Head over there and speak with its owner Calliope Snelling to know about her services.

There are a couple of things to note here. Firstly, you get access to the same character customization screen from the start of the game. However, you will not be able to change your face shape. That gets locked in from the start. You can only change your looks in the following ways.

Hair Color

Hairstyle

Complexion

Freckles and Moles

Scars and Markings

Eye Color

Eyebrow Color

Eyebrow Shape

Secondly, Madam Snelling’s services do not come for free. You have to spend 20 Galleons every time you want to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy. It means having cash is essential, so try to collect as much as possible from different sources, including the one-eye chest.

Once you are happy with your new look, confirm the changes and walk out.

How to change your character’s outfit in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy also allows you to change how your gear looks. You can transmog your robes and clothes for a new look. This will allow you to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you want to change your outfit into a custom one, you can do so by going to the menu. Next, you need to head toward the “Gear section”. There you will have multiple options to change which will include:

Handswear

Facewear

Headwear

Neckwear

Cloaks and Robes

Outfit

To change the outfit appearance for your character in Hogwarts legacy you will have to equip an item in the Outfit slot.

Once it is done you can hover over that particular slot and select the option which says “Change Appearance”. This will not come free of cost and the charges for equipping these will apply in terms of coins as well.

Moreover, in the Outfit Appearance, you will find two sections which will be labeled “Collections” and “Other”. Here you can learn that collections have unique appearances which you can unlock in the game.

There are 88 collections that you can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy, whereas “Others” denotes pieces of outfits that you will come across while unlocking chests in the game. It is important to know that equipping the gear from the other section will not affect the gear stats of your character in the game so feel free to explore them to your liking.

In terms of other gears, it is vital that you adjust the Transmog override after changing that respective piece of gear for your character. Transmog can be noted from the eye symbol that appears on your gear slot which becomes active after each alteration in the outfit of your character.

Hogwarts Legacy Appearance locations

You can experience different outfits by completing the side quests related to them at different locations in Hogwarts Legacy. These include:

Outfit Quest Location Beast Rescuer Appearance Take the Biscuit Hogsmeade Venomous Tentacula Appearance Venomous Valour The Astronomy Wing: Defense against the Dark Arts Tower Treasure Seeker Longcoat Solved By the Bell Manor Cape: Henrietta’s Hideout. Authentic Historian Appearance Cache in the Castle Dragonhide Herbologist Appearance Venomous Revenge Hogsmeade Mermaid Appearance The Lost Astrolabe South Hogwarts Region Niffler Appearance A Thief in the Night Feldcroft Region: Irondale Troll Appearance Troll Control Hogwarts Valley: Brocburrow Potioneer’s Appearance A Demanding Delivery Hogsmeade Handcrafted Necklace The Tale of Rowland Oakes The Astronomy Wing: Transfiguration Courtyard Mermish Liaison Uniform Mer-Ky Depths The Astronomy Wing: Charms Classroom Herodiana’s Attire The Hall of Herodiana The Great Hall: Boathouse Crossed Wands Champions Appearance Crossed Wands: Round 3 The South Wing: Clock Tower Courtyard Treasure Seeker Scarf Cursed Tomb Treasure Manor Cape: Manor Glen Cobalt Regalia Like a Moth to a Frame The Library Anney: Central Hall Gryffindor Relic House Uniform The Daedalian Keys Return to Common Room Slytherin Relic House Uniform The Daedalian Keys Return to Common Room Hufflepuff Relic House Uniform The Daedalian Keys Return to Common Room Ravenclaw Relic House Uniform The Daedalian Keys Return to Common Room

Once you attain these outfits you can change your character’s appearance and even edit them in Hogwarts Legacy.