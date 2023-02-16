Hogwarts Legacy Romance Option Explained

Being an open-world RPG filled with side characters, players have surely wondered if there are Hogwarts Legacy romance options in the game to date one of their peers. As the game progresses, players meet different characters and also become friends with many of them. These companions then help players throughout Hogwarts Legacy and help them learn different skills.

As players complete quests for these companion characters, they must have noticed a challenge being completed regularly which mentions Relationship Quests. Surely the word relationship might mean that Hogwarts Legacy has romance options right?

Does Hogwarts Legacy have romance?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have any romance options in the game with any house companion or other character. This can be frustrating for players looking for a romantic relationship as the relationship remains strictly friendly even after spending a long time with a character.

According to the developers, this decision is made because the main character is just 15 as they join the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the game doesn’t want to promote young relationships. Thus, for all those players looking to juggle multiple relationships, Hogwarts Legacy is not the place.

However, no romance doesn’t mean you won’t have any companions. As you progress in the game, players will have an relationship line quests with the companions they have met to further strengthen their friendship and unlock rewards.

Hogwarts Legacy relationship lines quests

Although the game has no romance, players will still have companions to help them throughout. Some of these characters stay with players more than others. Thus Hogwarts Legacy has assigned these characters a relationship line.

Players, to unlock the relationship line of these characters, need to befriend them. As players become friends with them and unlock their relationship lines, the successful completion of these lines will reward players with a lot of XP, different valuable items, and some fantastic spells which players can use in solving different puzzles in the game.

Let’s discuss the three main companions players will meet in Hogwarts Legacy as well as their relationship line quests.

Poppy Sweeting

Poppy Sweeting in Hogwarts Legacy is a sweet, kindhearted student from the Hufflepuff House. Poppy’s parents earn their living through poaching; therefore, she cuts her ties with them and decides to live with her grandmother.

All these results in Poppy showing a great interest in her studies. Poppy Sweeting is very passionate about caring for magical beasts. Most of Poppy’s quests deal with poachers; however, players also need to help the magical beasts in some of them.

She is also involved in the relationship line quests. Players can access these quests by progressing in the main story and becoming friends with her. Here is the list of all the quests:

A Dragon Debrief

Poached Egg

The Poacher’s House Call

The Centaur and the Stone

It’s in the Stars

A Bird in the Hand

Poppy Blooms

Sebastian Sallow

Sebastion Sallow is a Slytherin House student facing some troubles with his family. Despite all his family situations, Sebastian loves his sister exceptionally. Being cruel, Goblin Ranrok laid a curse on Sebastion’s sister, who fell seriously ill.

Sebastian Sallow loves his sister and wants her to be back healthy. The only thing that can recover his sister is Dark Arts; therefore, Sebastion is passionate about learning the dark ways.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the quests of Sebastian mostly require players to help him find a cure to save his sister. Sebastian is also one of those characters players can choose to travel with them to Hogsmeade early in the game.

Below is the list of each category of quests Sebastian Sallow is involved in:

Main Quests

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

In the Shadow of the Estate

In the Shadow of the Mine

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Side Quest/Relationship Lines

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study

In the Shadow of Discovery

In the Shadow of Time

In the Shadow of Distance

In the Shadow of Hope

In the Shadow of the Relic

In the Shadow of Fate

In the Shadow of Friendship

Natsai Onai

Natsai Onai is another student from Gryffindor House. She had studied at the wizarding school in Uganda. Studying there taught her some very useful skills, which made her Animagus. However, Natsai joined Hogwarts when her mother became a professor in Divination.

Most of the sidequests of Natsai Onai involve players helping people and saving them from trouble. Players progressing through the main story will get a chance to become friends with Natsai and thus access her Relationship Line quests.

Players will also unlock Highwing the hippogriff mount through one of Natty’s quests. Here is a list of all her relationship line quests: