Best Hogwarts Legacy Mods

Hogwarts Legacy, despite only having been freshly released, is already being modded with interesting results. Many players feel there is more that could be added to the game leading and as such have created numerous mods which are only growing day by day.

You can download these mods easily and install them to work with your copy of the game. Do note that these are available only on the PC currently. Regardless, it is important to know how to download these mods, which mods to pick, and how to install them in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to install mods in Hogwarts Legacy

Since Hogwarts Legacy is a newly released game, there is no official mod support as of now. This is why downloading and installing the mods can be a bit complicated, especially for newbies who are unfamiliar with modding in general.

Firstly, you need to download the mods you want from Nexusmods. After downloading them go to the download folder and extract the mod files. The extracted files will have the mod folder containing the files.

Now close the game and open up the directory in which you installed the game. Open up the game folder and look for the folder named “Phoenix”. Click on it to open it, click on content, and then go to Paks.

In the packs folder, you will find the ~mods folder in Hogwarts Legacy. If the folder is not present create a new folder with the same name. Now paste the desired mod files extracted earlier in this folder and restart Steam.

Now launch Hogwarts Legacy through the library and your desired mod will be installed.

Some mods may have alternate means of installing them that require you to go through some extra steps. Always check the mod description page to learn if you need to do anything further. But the process should work for most mods at this time.

Best mods to install for Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can install mods for Hogwarts Legacy, you need to know which ones are the best ones and worth getting. The modding community has made many mods that help in the gameplay, visuals, and other miscellaneous changes. Here are some of the best mods you need to add to your Hogwarts Legacy.

HL Spell –Beast –Potion and Crop Yields

This mod will change the way you play the game by decreasing the annoying cooldowns of spells. It also increases the Imperio Curse duration, which is one of the most powerful spells in Hogwarts Legacy. It also increases the yield from beast byproducts, crops, and potions harvests. It also increases potion duration.

This mod is for those players who want to make more potions but are annoyed by their cooldown delays.

Arthimancy Number Marking

It is a simple texture mod that will add numbers to the symbols in the Arthimancy puzzle. This helps to ease the puzzle solving a bit because the numbers are originally depicted as either number of heads or limbs or any other thing.

Silencio-Floo Lady Silencer

This mod silences the floo lady in the portrait of Ignatia Wildsmith. The Floo lady in the original game would ramble around about different things when you went close to her. This mod disables that to grant you some peace and quiet.

Avada Kedavra Faster cast

Avada Kedavra mod decreases the cooldown time of the Avada Kedavra spell from 90 seconds to only 10 seconds.

The Killing Curse is one of the three most powerful and unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy, the other two being Crucio and Imperious curse. This mod is a must-have for people who want to play evil characters.

Instant Spell Switching AHK Macro Script

Hogwarts Legacy is a game designed around the use of spells and potions but during combat, you only have 4 spells which you can use using hotkeys.

This mod helps in increasing the hotkey spell access from 4 to 16. This will give you 16 different spells that you can map to 16 different hotkeys that you can use easily and quickly.

Cinematic and Realistic Reshade-Performance Friendly

This mod enhances the atmosphere and graphics of Hogwarts Legacy by improving lighting and darkness effects. It removes oversaturation, a blue tint to the game, and improves some textures too. You can also change the settings of the changes in reshade further if you want.

Dot Reticle

This is a user interface mod that changes the aim from a circle to a dot. This is a small change but helps increase the accuracy of your spells in combat and gives the familiar look you would get from other third-person shooter games.

Mouse Controls for Broom

The broom in Hogwarts Legacy is controlled using the keyboard which gives the broom a janky feel when you turn. To fix that, you can use this mod which enables you to move the Broom in any direction, even ascend and descend, using the mouse.

This mod has two files, normal and inverted, and it locks the mouse and prevents free view when you fly.