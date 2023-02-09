Hogwarts Legacy Gobstones Locations, Gobs of Gobstone Walkthrough

Not all students have a great time at Hogwarts. Making friends can be challenging. But, “Help is given to those who ask for it at Hogwarts”. This quote fits perfectly on a side quest called Gobs of Gobstones, in which Zenobia, who everyone hates, will ask you to help find her Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy.

You can get the Gobs of Gobstones side quest early on in Hogwarts Legacy; however, it is not necessary to complete it for progress in the main story. However, it is still good for you as it will help you level up fast and is one of the earliest and easiest ways to get a wand handle to customize your wand.

Where to find Gobs of Gobstones quest

When roaming around Hogwarts, you can find Zenobia Noke standing in Astronomy Tower. You can find Zenobia near Professor Fig’s classroom. When you talk to her, she says she has difficulty making friends and decided to play Gobstones with them to establish a friendship.

Unfortunately, Gobstones have a nasty habit of sparking the loser of the game with a bad-smelling liquid. She won during her first game of Gobstones, and the loser was not so happy being covered in a bad-smelling liquid.

As revenge, the other players decided to hide all of her Gobstones away from her at high places, and now she needs help getting them back. In total, you will find around 6 Gobstones, and below we will cover the location of all of them.

All Hogwarts Legacy gobstones locations

Before you go out to get the Gobstones, ensure you have the Accio spell to get the Gobstones. None of them will be within reach of your hand.

All the gobstones will be marked on your map and you can track them to let the game guide to each location. Once you are in the vicinity of a gobstone, you need to look up and find these shiny balls in some hidden places.

As a giveaway that you are near a gobstone, your character will remark that they need to look up whenever you are within spell-casting distance of a gobstone.

Gobstone #1

You will find the first one in Transfiguration Courtyard. In the courtyard, look at the top of the balcony. You can find the first Gobstone on the ledge of the balcony.

Gobstone #2

To find the second one, you have to enter the Divination room. Turn left from the first Gobstone and climb the stairs to the top. After you have climbed the staircase, take the left staircase first, leading to the Divination room.

Once you reach the Divination floo flame, before you climb the spiral stairs, turn right into Central Hall rafters (the same place where you find the puzzle door solution), and you can spot the second Gobstone on a wooden beam.

Gobstone #3

While heading towards the Divination Classroom, you will spot a beautiful chandelier at the top. On top of this Chandelier in the circular area is the third Gobstone you are looking for in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gobstone #4

From the Divination area, take the staircase heading towards the Ravenclaw Tower. You will spot the 4th Gobstone on a pillar when you are going toward the Trophy room.

This pillar is right across the Ravenclaw Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gobstone #5

Again, on your way to the trophy room, look at the design on one of the windows to find the 5th Gobstone.

Gobstone #6

Finding the last Gobstone in Hogwarts Legacy is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is enter the Trophy Room and look for some shelves on the north side of the room.

If you look at the trophies on the topmost shelf, you will see a Gobstone right between them.

Just collect it now; all you have to do is get back to the Zenobia.

You will find Zenobia at the same place where you last met her. Now it all depends on you. Whether you want to give them back to her or keep them yourself. We recommend you return the Gobstones if you are not trying to be evil in the game.