Hogwarts Legacy Puzzle Doors Solutions And Where To Find Them

The ancient castle of Hogwarts hides countless mysteries and trials for players. Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors are one such trial that players can attempt and completing them unlocks cool new rewards. Throughout the Hogwarts castle, players will see a number of locked doors with 10 creature symbols on them. It is up to the players to figure out how these puzzle doors can be opened.

Figuring out a solution to these puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy typically leads players to two chests, one with a gear item and another one that contains coins so it is definitely worth finding these doors and solving them.

How to open locked puzzle doors

Whenever players see one of these puzzle doors in Hogwarts, they can interact with the door to reveal a mathematical problem. Yes, opening these doors requires a bit of calculation. Thankfully even if you are bad at basic maths, we will help you find a solution to each puzzle door.

Near each of these doors, players will also spot some question marks on the walls along with the option to Roll when interacted with.

The core of the puzzle solving here is that players need to roll and select the correct creature symbol that corresponds to the equations shown on the door. One of the equations will require players to select the correct creature on the ? while the other will require correct one on ??

The number in the middle of the circle is what you need to achieve by adding the values on each corner of the triangles.

Each creature has a numerical value, from 0 to 9, starting from the bottom left. If that is difficult for you to remember, you can also find a piece of paper in the game that shows value for each creature symbol.

Where to find the puzzle door code

The solution key which applies to every puzzle door in Hogwarts Legacy is right outside the Arithmancy classroom. Fast travel to the Divination Classroom and turn right to enter the Central Hall rafters. You will have to come to this area as part of the Gobstones side quest.

Go through the rafters until you reach a puzzle door with a chalkboard next to it. Right next to the chalkboard you will find a chest that contains the solution key/legend that you can use to calculate the correct code for every door.

Hogwarts Legacy puzzle door solutions and locations

Do keep in mind that you don’t actually need to find this piece of paper before you can start solving these puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy. That is why we have given the correct solutions for each puzzle door in this guide.

So without wasting any time let’s discuss how to solve all these puzzles and which symbols to pick.

Central Hall rafters puzzle door

Players will come across the Divination Classroom Floo Flame in the library annex. You must turn around from this area and go towards the rafters above Central Hall.

Moving forward, across the hallway, you will be required to take a left, where you will come across the puzzle door. This is the same place where you find the code for all the doors. The solution for this door is in the image below:

Opening this door leads you into the Arithmancy classroom, where two other doors await

Arithmancy Classroom doors

Once you open the central hall rafters puzzle door, you will enter a hallway which leads into the Arithmancy classroom. There are two doors.

Here the first door puzzle is on the left. You can see its solution below.

For the second door, door on the right that is, the solution is as shown in the following image

Great Hall puzzle door

To get here, you must fast-travel to the Great Hall floo flame and then turn right and go down the corridor. Here you will come face to face with another puzzle door. Below is the solution that you need to follow to open this door.

Potions Classroom

Fast travel to the Potions classroom floo flame where you will see this puzzle door across the hall. While the ? of this puzzle is right next to you, the ?? symbol is on the floor right above the door. You can reach this place easily through the stairs.

The solution for this puzzle door is given below

Charms Classroom puzzle door

Fast travel to the Charms class, and you will find this door right next to it. The solution for this door is as follows:

Ravenclaw Tower

Right at the entrance of the Ravenclaw Tower, before heading up or down the stairs, you can see this puzzle door. Since I joined Ravenclaw house, this was the very first puzzle door that can be encountered once you wake up on your first day in Hogwarts.

Solution for the Ravenclaw Tower puzzle door is given below

Grand Staircase

For this one, you need to get to the “Grand Staircase” area first. Keep going upwards on the grand staircase and you will spot this puzzle door. The solution to open it is as shown below

Faculty Tower

The Faculty Tower puzzle door requires players to first take on a quest called Caretaker’s Lunar Lament first. Once you’ve completed the quest, the tower will also be unlocked. Fast travel to the Faculty Tower floo flame, turn right to go towards the staircase and then take another right to reach Receptional Hall.

This is where you will find the puzzle door which can be solved according to the image below. The ?? for this door is on the floor below the puzzle door