Best Helldivers 2 Loadouts

In Helldivers 2, you will get into different situations, and each will require you to have another build to tackle it effectively. There are a lot of loadouts in the game, and with the choices that you are provided with, you will get confused about which ones to pick for a certain situation.

But there is no need to worry, as we are here to help you decide on the loadout in different scenarios and come out victorious. Whether you are an early game player or looking for a build to tackle Terminids and Automatons, we have you covered.

Here are the best builds in Helldivers 2 that you can go for and clear out enemies without much effort in both the early and late game.

Best Early-Game loadout

Weapons: AR-23 Liberator (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

AR-23 Liberator (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Stratagems: MG-43 Machine Gun, GL-21 Grenade Launcher, Eagle Cluster Bomb, and A/G-16 Gatling Sentry.

MG-43 Machine Gun, GL-21 Grenade Launcher, Eagle Cluster Bomb, and A/G-16 Gatling Sentry. Ship Modules: Donation Access License and Zero-G Breech Loading

Donation Access License and Zero-G Breech Loading Armor: CE-35 Trench Engineer

As you start the game, you might wonder which things to pick as you gather some currencies. You don’t want to spend them on loadouts in Helldivers 2, which are not very useful. You don’t have to worry, as we are helping you out.

The primary weapon that you should pick in the early game is “AR-23 Liberator.” It is available from the start, and you can even set it to different fire modes as per requirement. For the secondary weapon, we recommend you go with the P-19 Redeemer, which is not just for the early game but for the End game as well.

During level 4 or 5, when you get comfortable taking out enemies, you should go for the MG-43 Machine Gun Stratagem. This support weapon will allow you to clear the hordes of enemies early on.

Besides that, for the best early-game loadouts, you should go for the “GL-21 Grenade Launcher”. It will allow you to take out some tough enemies like the Chargers early on. For the third Stratagem slot, you can go for the Eagle Cluster Bomb. It will serve the purpose of dealing damage to multiple enemies at close range.

Last but not least, you should go for the “Gatling Sentry” Stratagem. You can take out larger targets with this Sentry in the Early game. We will recommend you not use multiple Eagle Stratagem as they can slow you down.

For early armor, we will recommend you go for the “CE-35 Trench Engineer.” You may not be able to get it at the start, as it requires medals, but you should go for it when you can.

Best Solo Build in Helldivers 2

Weapons: SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Stratagems: B-1 Supply Pack, RS-422 Railgun, Orbital Rail Cannon Strike, and A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry.

B-1 Supply Pack, RS-422 Railgun, Orbital Rail Cannon Strike, and A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry. Ship Modules: Donation Access License and Zero-G Breech Loading

Donation Access License and Zero-G Breech Loading Armor: SC-34 Infiltrator

The primary weapon we used for the solo build can deal great damage because of the amazing fire rate and reload speed. You don’t have enough options for the secondary weapons, so it is better to stick with the “P-19 Redeemer. “

It is a fast pistol that you can rely on if you don’t have ammo on your primary weapon, the SG-225 Breaker. For the stratagems slots, our first pick is the B-1 Supply Pack. This is a kind of must-have Stratagem if you are not using a Backpack weapon.

You can call down multiple Supply Packs during the mission, and each one will have four Supply Kits. These will not just restore ammunition but Stims and Grenades. It is a great addition to a solo build, as you will need supplies.

The next stratagem and the support weapon we are using for this build is the Railgun. It is undoubtedly the best Stratagem that you have in the game. This gun can shatter armor and take out almost all enemies in a couple of hits.

You can couple it with the “Orbital Railcannon Strike” for an even deadlier solo End game build. This can quickly take out Robots, Chargers, etc, and can even destroy bunkers. However, you will need to use it strategically, as it has a long Cooldown.

For the last Stratagem slot, you can go with any good Sentry you have. We chose the “Autocannon Sentry” because, with the right placement and protection, it can handle a bug breach alone while you can focus on other threats.

As this is an Endgame solo build in Helldivers 2, we recommend you go with the “Donation Access License” Ship module to boost your Railgun even further. The “Zero-G Breech Loading” will help you lower the cooldown time, which means you can reuse the Orbital Railcannon quickly.

Other than this, you can go with any other Ship Modules upgrades that enhance your build further. The SC-34 Infiltrator armor is picked because it not only boosts your speed but also limits the range in which enemies can detect you. This is really helpful in solo play, as you don’t have a team covering your back.

Best Helldivers 2 loadout against Terminids

Weapons: SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Grenades: G-10 Incendiary

G-10 Incendiary Stratagems: AX/LAS-5 “Guard Dog” Rover, RS-422 Railgun, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, and Orbital Railcannon Strike.

AX/LAS-5 “Guard Dog” Rover, RS-422 Railgun, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, and Orbital Railcannon Strike. Booster: Stamina Enhancement

Stamina Enhancement Armor: Light Armor

To take out Terminids quickly, you should go with the same primary weapon that you use in the Solo build. It is not just great for taking out unarmoured targets but quite helpful while dealing with Terminids in close encounters.

The secondary weapon for the best Terminids build is the P-19 Redeemer. Its high fire rate and low recoil will allow you to deal with Terminids when you run out of ammo on the primary weapon.

The G-10 Incendiary grenade will help you a lot against Terminids as it can not just damage the group of enemies but restrict the spawn and movement as well. No particular armor is required for this build, and you can wear any Light armor you have.

As far as Stratagems are concerned, the Railgun is like a must for every build as it can deal with any situation. This loadout will help you take out the boss Terminids with ease. You can go with the “Guard Dog Rover” Stratagem as well if you are playing solo.

Even if you are in a team, it will help. Fire and explosives are something that you will need the most against the Terminids, and that is why we choose the Mortar Sentry. It will help you weaken enemies’ bases and take out close enemies.

The “Orbital Raincannon Strike” support weapon works best with the Mortar Sentry as this will focus on the boss enemies. You should go with the Stamina Enhancement Booster with this build if you have purchased it by spending the Warbond Medals in Helldivers 2. It will allow you to stay on the battlefield for longer.

Best loadout against Automatons

Weapons: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator(Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator(Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Grenades: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Stratagems: AC-8 Autocannon, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, A/M-23 EMS Mortar Sentry, and Eagle 500KG Bomb.

AC-8 Autocannon, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, A/M-23 EMS Mortar Sentry, and Eagle 500KG Bomb. Booster: Vitality Enhancement

Vitality Enhancement Armor: Heavy Armor (Democracy Protect)

This build will focus on the Heavy Armor and EMS abilities to combat the robots as they have strong weapons. We choose the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator assault rifle because of the low recoil and high fire rate to damage the automatons.

The P-19 Redeemer is the secondary choice for the Automatons build. The G-16 Impact grenade is selected because of the zero-second fuse timer and almost the same penetration as the G-12. The bots move quickly so that you will need this type of grenade.

As far as armor is concerned, we recommend you to go with the heavy one that has the “Democracy Protects” passive, as it will protect you from Automaton attacks.

You will need the Autocannon to destroy the heavy Automatons, and the Mortar Sentry will help you out in damaging the Automatons bases. The sentry is also great if many enemies are close, so use it wisely.

The best sentry loadout in Helldivers 2 that you can use against the Automatons is the “EMS Mortar Sentry.” It is great against electronic enemies, not just because it fires shells. It has a static field that will slow down enemies’ advance.

To handle big bosses and tough situations, you should go with the “Eagle 500KG Bomb” as it can destroy any automaton in a blow. However, its cooldown is a bit high, so use it wisely and unlock Ship modules that lower the cooldown time.

This build is more like a tank, so the “Vitality Enhancement” is the booster you should choose. This will give you protection from injuries, which means you can stay on the battlefield longer.

Best Sentry loadout in Helldivers 2

Weapons: SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

SG-225 Breaker (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Grenades: G-10 Incendiary.

G-10 Incendiary. Stratagems: SH-32 Shield Generator Pack, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry, and A/m-23 EMS Mortar Sentry.

SH-32 Shield Generator Pack, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry, and A/m-23 EMS Mortar Sentry. Armor: B-08 Light Gunner

You will need the best Sentry build if you are looking to farm XP and level up Fast. This build will allow you to breeze through missions and rack up XP. Now, for this build to work properly, the first Stratagem that you will need is the Shield Generator Pack.` This will protect you from the enemies while your Sentries will take care of them.

The “A/M-12 Mortar Sentry “is the first Sentry that you should use in this build. It will allow you to deal damage to enemies at long range. It can even target enemies who are taking cover. Its short cooldown will allow you to deploy over and over again.

You can couple the Mortar Sentry with the Autocannon Sentry, which can damage the enemy’s armor at a distance and stay on the field for longer. Its cooldown is not much based on the damage it can deal. You can lower the cooldown further with the right Ship Modules.

Last but not the least is the “EMS Mortar Sentry.” It will shoot mortar and hold the battlefield like no other sentry in Helldivers 2. It will make the area around it a no-entry zone, and together with the other sentries, you don’t have to worry about enemies anymore.

The EMS Mortar Sentry will also stun enemies in the Blast area, which means even those who survive can be taken with your weapons. The Breaker shotgun is your primary weapon in this build, and it will serve the purpose completely.

FYI You will need to communicate well with your team, as the EMS Mortar Sentry can target them as well.

Its light armor penetration ability and high fire rate will allow you to clear out hordes along with the Sentries. The grenades like the G-10 Incendiary and the light armor will give a major boost to your build. You can move quickly and target hordes with the Grenades that are missed by Sentries.

Best Support Build in Helldivers 2

Weapons: R-63 Diligence (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary).

R-63 Diligence (Primary) and P-19 Redeemer (Secondary). Grenades: G-10 Incendiary.

G-10 Incendiary. Stratagems: GR-8 Recoilless Rifle, B-1 Supply Pack, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, FX-12 Shield Generator Relay

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle, B-1 Supply Pack, A/M-12 Mortar Sentry, FX-12 Shield Generator Relay Ship Modules: Donation Access License

Donation Access License Armor: SE-34 Infiltrator

For the support role, the primary weapon that you should use is the “R-63 Diligence Marksman” rifle. It is not a great weapon when dealing with multiple enemies, but you can opt for it in the Support build.

The Recoilless Rifle is a great support weapon Stratagem that you can go for, especially when you have a friend helping you reload. If you do that, you can destroy bots, Chargers, terminids, and even ships with this Rifle.

The second Stratagem we will recommend is the Supply Pack for extra ammo, grenades, and stims. The Supply Packs can be shared with the teammates, which makes this a great loadout to have. But ensure no others are carrying the same Stratagems to get the most benefits.

The Mortar sentry can allow you to soften the targets before you can take them out fully with your team. For the last Stratagem slot, we recommend you equip the “Shield Generator Relay.” It will boost your support role by blocking the incoming projectile for a short duration.

TIP Never Use Mortar Sentry when surrounded by enemies, as you can end up killing your team.

You might have enough samples by now, and you should spend them to unlock the Ship Modules like the “Donation Access License.” It will enhance the deployment of all support weapons and Stratagems.

For other Ship Modules, you can go with the ones you have unlocked by now. The SC-34 Infiltrator is the recommended armor for this support build in Helldivers 2 because it will allow you to scan surroundings for enemies and threats. This will also lower the range at which enemies can detect you, so it is a great option.