Best Armor Sets In Helldivers 2

The best armor set in Helldivers 2 is the one that suits you the most in the situation you are in. If you are in a situation where you need to move quickly, you will need armor that doesn’t weigh much. The “medium armor” is best for situations where you need more passives and protection and can compromise on the speed,

As of now, we will not recommend you go for any heavy armor in Helldivers 2 as they are not great. You don’t get enough passives or buffs, but your movement speed is significantly compromised. If you don’t know how to unlock armor, you will need Medals to buy them.

You can purchase them in the same way you purchase boosters. You can even farm Super Credits to buy them from SuperStore. Once you have enough credits or Medals, these are the armor sets you should go for.

8. SA-12 Servo Assisted

Speed: 500

500 Stamina Regen: 100

100 Armor Rating: 100

This armor is good because of the passives, such as increased throwing range. It will help you throw air strikes, especially when taking cover and attacking enemies advancing toward you.

You will also get a +50% Limb health. Even though Servo-Assisted is not the best passive armor you can get in Helldivers 2, you can still go for it. It will cost you “45 Warbond Medals,” and you will need to grind a bit to collect that many medals.

7. CM-41 Trench Paramedic

Speed: 531

531 Stamina Regen: 116

116 Armor Rating: 69

This armor is all about fast movement and increased survivability. Your stim carrying capacity will be boosted if you use this because of the passive. You will need to spend “250 Super Credits” at the SuperStore to get your hands on this.

If you can’t find it on the first visit, you can try after 48 hours, as this will reset the items at the store.

6. SC-37 Legionnaire

Speed: 544

544 Stamina Regen: 122

122 Armor Rating: 56

With the same boost as the SA-12 Servo Assisted, this is another armor you can try in Helldivers 2. It is best to play solo because of the increased speed and big Stratagem throwing ability.

You will get extra protection from bullet penetration. This armor set will cost you “150” Super Credits.

5. CE-35 Trench Engineer

Speed: 500

500 Stamina Regen: 100

100 Armor Rating: 100

Another medium armor you can try is the one with Engineering Kit passive. This armor will allow you to hold more grenades, which means you can tackle hordes of enemies better.

Not only that, but it will even reduce the recoil. You can get it from the Battle Pass by spending 10 Medals.

4. SC-30 Trailblazer Scout

Speed: 544

544 Stamina Regen: 122

122 Armor Rating: 56

This light armor is best if you play Solo in Helldivers 2 and comes with the passive Scout. It is excellent for scouting enemies as it will allow you to generate a radar scan every 2 seconds by placing the markers on the map. It will also help you stay hidden because it will reduce the range at which the enemies can detect you by 30%.

If you wear this armor, you can get close enough to enemies without letting them know and take them out with a single shot if you have some of the best Stratagems. You can purchase it by spending 50 Warbond Medals.

3. FS-38 Eradicator

Speed: 550

550 Stamina Regen: 125

125 Armor Rating: 50

It is a tremendous Light armor that comes with the Fortified passive. This passive makes it a great armor to use against the Automatons. It will not prevent you from quick movement and boost your resistance against explosive damage.

While wearing this, you can even crouch to reduce the recoil. To purchase this fantastic armor, you must have “250 Super Credits.”

2. DP-53 Savior of the Free

Speed: 500

500 Stamina Regen: 100

100 Armor Rating: 100

It is one of the best armor sets from the medium category armor. You can get This armor set for free if you have purchased the Super Citizen Edition.

It will not just protect you from lethal blows but prevent bleeding damage as well. It means you can survive the situation in which you will die otherwise.

1. CM-14 Physician

Speed: 500

500 Stamina Regen: 100

100 Armor Rating: 100

The CM-14 Physician is the best armor you can have in the Helldivers 2, all because of the Med-Kit passive. It will boost your inventory and Stims’ capacity. The Stim effect duration is also increased.

This passive will make you invincible. You can use it against the Automatons, Bugs, Bile Titans, etc., and heal yourself. If you have it equipped, you can quickly run through the hordes of enemies and get to the next cover without dying. It is a bit expensive, and you will need 70 Medals to purchase it.