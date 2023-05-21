GTA Online Houses/Apartments Locations Map Guide

You can buy properties in GTA Online similar to what you did in singleplayer.

These apartments are limited to personal use and can be used to store vehicles as they come with attached garages. Depending on the house you buy, you can store up to 10 vehicles inside its garage.

For more help on GTA Online, read our Easy Money, Rank Up and Garage Locations Guide.

GTA Online Houses Locations

To buy houses in GTA Online, go to Dynasty real-estate website using your phone and mark the location of the house you want to buy, and then you can unlock it at that location.

To make things even simpler for you, we have listed down these houses as per their cost and utility to help you decide which one you want to buy. If you find in-game map references a bit confusing, you can use our map.

GTA Online Houses You Can Buy – Map Locations

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Houses With 2-Cars Garage

Rockford Dr Apartment #13

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $80,000 and can be found in West Los Santos.

Vespucci Blvd Apartment #1

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $87,000 and can be found in West Los Santos.

Blvd Del Perro Apartment #18

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $93,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

San Vitas St Apartment #2

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $99,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Prosperity Street Apartment #21

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $105,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Cougar Ave Apartment #19

It’s a house with a garage that can store two cars. It will cost you $112,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Houses With 6-Cars Garage

The Royale Apartment #19

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $125,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Las Lagunas Blvd Apartment #4

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $126,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Spanish Avenue Apartment #1

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $128,000 and can be found in North-East Los Santos.

Power Street Apartment #3

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $130,000 and can be found in North-East Los Santos.

Dream Tower Apartment #15

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $134,000 and can be found in West Los Santos.

South Rockford Dr

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $137,000 and can be found in West Los Santos.

S Mo Milton Dr

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $141,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Milton Road Apartment #13

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $146,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Bay City Ave Apartment #45

It’s a house with a garage that can store six cars. It will cost you $150,000 and can be found in West Los Santos.

Houses With 10-Cars Garage

Del Perro Heights Apartment #7

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $200,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Del Perro Heights Apartment #20

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $205,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Alta Street Apartment #10

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $217,000 and can be found in Central Los Santos.

Alta Street Apartment #57

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $223,000 and can be found in Central Los Santos.

Richards Majestics Apartment #4

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $241,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Integrity Way Apartment #35

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $247,000 and can be found in Central Los Santos.

Richards Majestics Apartment #51

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $253,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Tinsel Towers Apartment #45

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $270,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Tinsel Towers Apartment #29

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $286,000 and can be found in North Los Santos.

Weazel Plaza Apartment #26

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $304,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Weazel Plaza Apartment #70

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $309,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Integrity Way Apartment #30

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $325,000 and can be found in Central Los Santos.

Weazel Plaza Apartment #101

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $335,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Eclipse Towers Apartment #9

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $373,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Eclipse Towers Apartment #5

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $382,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Eclipse Towers Apartment #40

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $391,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Eclipse Towers Apartment #31

It’s a house with a garage that can store ten cars. It will cost you $400,000 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

Found something missing? Comment and we will add it up!