GTA 5 Property Buying and Real Estate Guide – Which To Buy, How To Invest In Real Estate

So you want to own some land, eh? Well, you are not any heist-lord and criminal mastermind if you do not have places you call your own, and that is why Rockstar has given you the option of obtaining GTA V property or properties and real estate for your own in the game.

However, purchasing GTA V property is an expensive deal, and money isn’t earned that easily in GTA V but the allure of having multiple places to call your own has its own charm and in this guide we will help you step-by-step on how to buy real estate in GTA V and what is the best way to acquire GTA V properties.

Acquiring real estate in GTA V has its own benefits like making you money on a regular basis so that you can spend them on other stuff like customizations and acquiring new properties or real estate.

While earning money in GTA V is not an easy task but it is worth it to invest in the GTA V real estate or GTA V property. If you can make the commitment, the property is much more reliable in earning you cash than most of the other risky crap you can get involved in.

GTA 5 Property Buying

There are many properties and real estate in the game that can be purchased by the three characters Franklin, Trevor, and Michael. However, some properties are exclusive to a specific character. Of the 25 properties, there are 8 personal storage facilities for various vehicles ordered on the internet. You can also purchase helipads, classy vehicle garages, and a personal marina ship for each character.

You can start purchasing the property after completing Trevor’s “Nervous Ron” mission, but in order to purchase properties for all characters, you will need to complete the “Friends Reunited” mission.

GTA 5 Properties Locations Map – Click To Open Map



Properties List

Hookies Sonar Collections Dock Hen House Mckenzie Field Hangar Lost Santos Customs Tivoli Cinema Los Santos Golf Club Taqui-La-La Pitchers Vinewood Garage Cinema Doppler Downtown Cab Co. Ten Cent Theatre Pillbox Hill Garage Towing Impound Car Scrapyard Grove Street Garage Franklin’s Hangar Michael’s Hangar Vespucci Helipads Vespucci Helipads Smoke on the Water Puerto Del Sol Marina Slips Puerto Del Sol Marina Slips Puerto Del Sol Marina Slips

Designation

The Properties or real estate are designated by a house icon on the map. There are multiple house icon types though, and each one represents a different kind of real estate in GTA V. A black house with a dollar sign in the middle represents property that can be purchased for any character.

Out of the 25 properties, 13 are exclusive to the three main characters of the game. Some can only be owned by one of the three characters and some are exclusive to two of them, while some are available for any of them to purchase

A pink house with a dollar sign represents property that can be purchased by multiple characters.

Character-specific houses are designated by the color of the house, with the first letter of their name in the mild. Franklin’s color is green, Trevor’s is orange, and Michael’s is blue.

Character-Specific Properties

Franklin

Downtown Cab Co.

The Downtown Cab Co. is the cab company that runs in the downtown and the rest of the city. The property cost about $200,000 and generate a weekly revenue of $2000 and therefore the break-even period is 100 weeks after which the property is entirely profitable.

In addition to that, cab rides are free for Franklin whenever and wherever he wants to go.

Towing Impound

The cost of this property is $150,000. The revenue generated depends on the number of cars towed. A break-even can be achieved by towing only 300 vehicles as it charges about $500 for each car towed.

Los Santos Custom

If you are car customization freak, then this property is a must-buy for you. This property is located on Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. The cost of this property is $349,000 and generates a revenue of about $1600 per week. In this way, you can recover your expenditures in about 218 weeks. Also, all car upgrades and customization are free for Franklin.

Smoke on the Water

This GTA V property or real estate is located at the Vespucci Beach, Melanoma Street. Smoke on the Water is a marijuana-testing lab. It costs $204,000 and gives a revenue of $9,300. Therefore, the cost-recovering period is only 22 weeks. In this way, the cost is recovered quickly and then the property stand to generate an annual income of more than $450,000.

Michael

Cinema Doppler

This is located on Power Street Downtown Vinewood. It costs a hefty $10,000,000 and has a revenue of $132,200. The property breaks-even in about 76 weeks. For cinema lovers, this property is a good choice for you can have all your seats reserved in the screening of your choice, only if there were any.

Ten Cent Theater

From the looks of it, Michael is destined to rule the cinematic business of the GTA V maps. The Ten-Cent Theater costs around $20,000,000 and generates a weekly revenue of about $264,000 to break-even in a period of 76 weeks just like the Cinema Doppler enterprise.

Tivoli Cinema

Again, the cinematic industry. This property is located in Morningwood Boulevard, Morningwood (what a funny name!). The cost of this GTA V property is $30,000,000, but it also gives a good revenue of $142,300. Adversely, the cost-recovering period of this property is 211 weeks, but after that, this property stands to generate annual revenue of more than $7 million.

Trevor

Vanilla Unicorn Strip Club

What a grossly arousing name. Vanilla Unicorn Strip Club is a property obtained not with cash but with the completion of Hang Ten mission. Therefore, all the revenue generated with this club is counted as the profit that is about $5000 per week.

McKenzie Field Hangar

This property in Grapeseed, Grand Senora Desert. It costs $150,000 and is exclusively available to Trevor. The revenue is $5000 per ground shipment and $7000 per air shipment. These shipments transport and collect weapons in and out of San Andreas.

It is only possible to buy this hanger business after the completion of the Nervous Ron mission. This property generates revenue not on its own but by the missions you complete, smuggling weapon in and out of San Andreas. You can enjoy flying a Cuban 800 that is kept in the hangers to carry out the missions. You definitely want this GTA V property if you enjoy flying. Also, a Dune Buggy that automatically activates the Arms Trafficking mission upon entry. You can break-even after about 25 missions.

Sandy Shores Airfield

This is a private airfield located on the Panorama Drive. It is taken over by Trevor after the Nervous Ron mission and is used in air and land drug trafficking by Trevor Philip Enterprise.

This property is not directly involved in revenue production but is of great help in Trevor’s business. It mainly stores cargo planes and shipments.

Weekly Income/Property Missions

Each real estate owned by a player will grant you weekly income, which varies according to the type of property bought. Some of these are linked to story events, and certain properties have additional missions that require being taken in order to prevent depletion of your income rate.

How To Earn From Your Properties

You need to keep a close eye on your purchased GTA V real estate otherwise; you might not get any payments to your banks. Now that some of you have already done that, you need to go to your designated properties or real estates and complete their missions. For more help on that you can read our Property Missions Guide.

Below are the 25 properties of GTA 5:

Hookies

Hookies is located in Northern Chumash and is an average property investment. The cost of this property is $600,000, and it gives a weekly income of $4700. Only Michael and Franklin can buy this place.

Sonar Collection Docks

The Sonar Collection Docks is a GTA V property that is unlocked after ‘The Merryweather Heist” mission. It is located in Paleto Cove. The property costs $250,000 and is available to any character. The revenue is $23,000 per Nuclear Waste found.

Nuclear Waste can be found via a submarine or a Nuclear Waste locator app on your phone that is unlocked after buying the property.

The Hen House

The Hen House is located in Paleto Bay. It costs $80,000 and gives a revenue of $800 weekly. It is a low-cost, low-reward investment. Any character can buy this

Los Santos Golf Club

The Golf Club is in the GWC and Golfing Society, Richman. It costs a ridiculous $150,000,000 and gives earnings of $264,500 weekly. This property is available for all characters to purchase.

Tequi-LA-LA

The corny named place is located on Eclipse Boulevard & Milton Road, West Vinewood. It is available after the mission “Vinewood Souvenirs – Willie” and costs $2,000,000. It has a revenue of $16,500 and can be bought by any character.

Pitchers

Pitchers are located in Downtown Vinewood. It costs $750,000 and gives a revenue of $7000. Any character can buy this.

Vinewood Garage

The Vinewood Garage is located on Las Lagunas Boulevard & Spanish Avenue in West Vinewood. It costs $30,000 and Michael’s personal garage. Vehicles purchased from the internet are stored here. Other stolen vehicles can also be stored.

Scrapyard

It costs around $275,000 and earns $150 for every car you scrap.

Ten Cent Theatre

It costs around $20,000,000.

Los Santos International Hangars

Your very own hangar? Sweet! Franklin can purchase Hangar 18 (interesting), while Michael can purchase Hangar 19. Each Hanger costs $1,378,000 and is available at the New Empire Way, Los Santos International Airport. Note that Trevor does not need to purchase hangars.

The hangars are purchased at the DYNASTY 8 sign in front of the main gate. Planes and tanks purchased from the internet can be stored here.

Vespucci Helipads

These helipads are located in La Puerta. Helicopters purchased from online or stolen helipads can be parked here. Again, Michael and Franklin can buy the helipads, while Trevor does not need to purchase them. Each helipad costs $419,850.

Puerto Del Sol Marina Slips

These marina slips are located at La Puerta. Each character can purchase one for himself. The cost of each marina is $75,000. Boats purchased from websites can be stored here, and so can steal ones.

This is all we have in our GTA 5 Property Buying Guide. Found something missing? Comment and we will add it in the guide!