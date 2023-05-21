GTA Online Garage Locations Guide – All Garage Locations, Where To Buy Cheapest Garage

There are a lot of properties in GTA V Online that players can purchase and use them to generate revenue or store vehicles and Garages are used to store your vehicles in GTA Online and GTA V and this GTA Online garage locations guide will help you with that.

If you do not intend to buy a House early on in GTA V Online, it is recommended that you purchase a cheap garage in GTA V online to store your vehicles as you can potentially lose your favorite car if you don’t store it and that is where our GTA online garage locations guide comes in to help you with the best properties in Grand Theft Auto Online and which is the cheapest garage in GTA V online.

For more help on GTA Online, read our Easy Money, Level Up and House Buying Guide.

GTA Online Garage Locations

GTA V Online offers multiple garage types that can store from 2 – 10 cars. You can buy these garages by going to the Dynasty real-estate website on your phone. Mark the location of the garage and go there to unlock it for your use, similar to how you have been purchasing property in GTA V single player.

Garages With 2-Cars Storage Capacity

GTA V Online features a lot of garages with each having a different capacity of vehicle storage and in this section of our GTA online garage locations guide we will list all the garages that have 2 car storage capacity and where you can find these garages, and obviously, given that these are small garages they will be cheap to buy.

Little Bighorn Ave

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $25,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Unit 124 Popular St

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $25,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

1 Strawberry Ave

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $26,000 and can be found in North-West San Andreas.

142 Paleto Blvd

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $26,500 and can be found in North-West San Andreas.

1932 Grapeseed Ave

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $27,500 and can be found in East San Andreas.

1200 Route 68

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $28,500 and can be found in Central San Andreas.

197 Route 60

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $29,000 and can be found in Central San Andreas.

0754 Roy Lowenstein Blvd

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $29,500 and can be found in East Los Santos.

2000 Great Ocean Highway

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $31,500 and can be found in North-West San Andreas.

1920 Senora Way

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $32,000 and can be found in East San Andreas.

634 Blvd Del Perro

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $33,500 and can be found in North-West Los Santos.

0897 Mirror Park Blvd

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $33,500 and can be found in North-East Los Santos.

Garage Innocence Blvd

This garage can store two cars. It will cost you $34,000 and can be found in South-Central Los Santos.

Garages With 6-Cars Storage Capacity

In this section of our GTA online garage locations guide we will list all the garages that have 6 car storage capacity and where you can find these garages, and obviously, given that these are medium garages they will be a bit expensive to buy compared tot he small ones.

870 Route 68 Approach

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $62,500 and can be found in Central San Andreas.

8754 Route 68

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $65,000 and can be found in Central San Andreas.

4531 Dry Dock St

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $67,500 and can be found in South-East Los Santos.

Unit 1 Olympic Fury

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $70,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

0432 Davis Ave

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $72,500 and can be found in East Los Santos.

1905 Davis Ave

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $75,000 and can be found in South Los Santos.

Unit 14 Popular St

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $77,500 and can be found in East Los Santos.

0552 Roy Lowenstein Blvd

This garage can store six cars. It will cost you $80,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

Garages With 10-Cars Storage Capacity

In this section of our GTA online garage locations guide we will list all the garages that have 10 car storage capacity and where you can find these garages, and obviously, given that these are large garages they will be very expensive to buy.

1623 South Shambles St

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $105,000 and can be found in South East Los Santos.

1337 Exceptional Way

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $112,500 and can be found in South West Los Santos.

Unit 76 Greenwich Parkway

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $120,500 and can be found in South West Los Santos.

331 Supply Street

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $135,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

Unit 2 Popular St

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $142,500 and can be found in East Los Santos.

0120 Murrieta Heights

This garage can store ten cars. It will cost you $150,000 and can be found in East Los Santos.

That is all for our GTA online garage locations guide with tips on hwere to find the cheap garages and what are their capacities.