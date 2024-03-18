How To Farm Exceptional Refinium In Granblue Fantasy Relink

If you want to reach the maximum level cap of a weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink, then you will need the Exceptional Refinium along with many other resources. The other resources that you will need may include items like the Legendary merits.

If you get a surplus of this rare item, you can even exchange it for vouchers at Siero’s KnickKnack Shack. These vouchers will help you a lot, especially in the endgame, to get high-level sigils in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Where to get Exceptional Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Though there are different ways of getting Refinium, the best method, especially for Exceptional Refinium is to complete the Maniac and Proud difficulty quests. Some Extreme difficulty quests can also drop them. If you want AI to handle things for you, you can AFK farm the Extreme difficulty quests to get the Exceptional Refinium.

For Maniac and Proud difficulty quests, you must first ensure that you have unlocked the Zegagrande Legend grade. If you have enough Rafale Coins, you can also head to the Treasure Trade and exchange these with Exceptional Refinium.

TIP You can also get Exceptional Refinium from a locked chest, but the chances are pretty low, so we do not recommend going after these.

Quests that reward you with Exceptional Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink are:

Hallowed Be Thy Ground

Death, Taxes, and Goblins

Learning from the Past

Rumble in the Desert

Id Bears Repeating

The Saga Continues: Wind

Armor Is Best Served Cold

Throw a Smith a Bone

Wings of Upheaval

The Saga Continues: Earth

I See a Grim Vision

Saga Illustrated: Veil

The Saga Continues: Silver

General Investigation: Maglielle

A New Breed

Hope in the Machine

Icy Eye on the Holy Prize

License to Thrill

Saga Illustrated: The Beginning

General Investigation: Id

Golemology 103: Forest Golems

Wings of the Storm

Saga Illustrated: Inferno

Wings of Conflagration

General Investigation: Gallanza

A Heated Rivalry

Shedding Light on the Pillar

Saga Illustrated: Hellfire

To Know the Unknowable

Wings of Rime

The Wyrm quests are best for getting these items, as you can even AFK farm them. Completing the side goals of the quests is recommended, as completing them will give you the Exceptional Refinium along with the S++ rating in the GBF Relink.

After collecting these, you can head to Blacksmith in Folca or Seedhollow and choose the “Upgrade Weapons” option to take your weapon to the maximum level.