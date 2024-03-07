How To Farm Legendary Merit In Granblue Fantasy Relink

You need Legendary Merit to uncap the maximum weapon level in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, like the other two merits. In addition, you can use Legendary Merit to purchase weapons like “Class Champion,” forge and upgrade weapons, and even buy other items like the Ultima Key.

Once you have found some Legendary Merits, you can head to the Blacksmith in GBF Relink by following the “Hammer” icon on the map in Folca or Seedhollow. The Blacksmith will help in uncapping levels of the weapon. Here is everything that you will need to know about farming Legendary Merit

How to farm Legendary Merit in GBF Relink

To farm the Legendary Merit, you must first unlock the “Maniac” difficulty in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You can easily unlock this difficulty by completing Chapter 0. At the Maniac difficulty, completing different quests will give you “Legendary Merits” as a reward.

The “Slimepede” quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink is the best option for farming as it allows you to farm up to 3 Legendary Merits per run. Completing it also gives you EXP and Mastery points, so it is not a bad option.

You can also use the AFK farm method to get Legendary Merit in GBF Relink, which involves letting the AI do the boring part for you and collecting a reward. You must pause the game and enter the System Setting to enable this.

Here, you will find Game Options. Enter it and locate the Gameplay. Inside Gameplay, scroll down and set the “Assist Mode” to “Full Assist Mode.” After this, you can set the “Loading Screen Skip” to Auto Skip and on the Quest Cutscene Auto-Skip.

Once you’ve done this, you can finish the Slimepede quest. On the reward screen, you’ll see the option to “Repeat Quest.” Click it, and the AI will do its part, and you can collect your reward. After doing this ten times, the game will send you back to the town.

FYI The maximum weapon level cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink is level 150 and to reach that you will need a lot of Legendary Merits so try to farm them whenever you get the chance.

We recommend mixing the manual and AFK farming methods to obtain many Legendary Merits in Granblue Fantasy Relink and other rewards. You can also complete many other quests to obtain Legendary Merits.