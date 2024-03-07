How To Get S++ Rating In Granblue Fantasy Relink

Getting an S++ rating in Granblue Fantasy: Relink can earn you extra rewards in addition to your normal rewards. It is the sixth and highest rating you can get after completing the quest from the “Quest Counter.” The S++ rating in GBF Relink will unlock after reaching “Chapter 1.” Once it is unlocked, you will receive a rating based on your performance.

Rank “C” is the lowest rating, while the S++ is the highest you can get upon completing a mission in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you want to secure the S++ rating in every quest, you have come to the right place, as we will tell you how.

Tips to get an S++ Rating in GBF Relink

As you know already, your performance in a quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink will determine the rating you get. Your rating is evaluated on certain things you will do during the quest and how you do them.

The most important factor that will determine your rating in the quest is the “Side Goals.” Every quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink has some Side Goals, just like the side quests you must complete.

Simply completing the Side Goal will not guarantee an S++ rating. You must also ensure that you and your party don’t die. If you die too many times, the rating may drop to S+ or S even if you complete all side goals within a given time.

Your speed and how well you complete the Goals also impact the final evaluation, so you must keep that in mind. If you complete the quest by keeping these things in mind, you will get the S++ Final Evaluation in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

There are some easy quests that you can focus on to get the S++ Rating and get more rewards. There is also an achievement/trophy called “Leave it to Me” that you can unlock by getting the S++ Evaluation for the first time. Examples of some quests that can earn you the desired rating easily are: