How To Unlock All Characters In Granblue Fantasy Relink

With over 18 characters to unlock in Granblue Fantasy Relink, including the ones from the base game and DLC, players have their work cut out for them to complete the crewmate roster in GBF Relink. Having a diverse set of characters at your disposal will allow you to change your battle strategy for higher difficulties or when playing co-op.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you will learn that unlocking new characters is a relatively easier task as you will require only one specific item. This will happen to be the Crewmate Card, and these are the only items that cannot be sold or traded for vouchers. These Crewmate Cards are needed to unlock each character in GBF Relink besides the ones unlocked through the main story.

How to get all Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink

To get the first few Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink and unlock more characters for playing, all you will need to do is follow through on the events of your main game progression. You will gain one Crewmate Card each at the start of Chapters 4, 6, and 8. Finishing the main story of GBF Relink will also reward you with one character card.

In addition to that, you will need to complete different quests and increase the difficulty of the game to find more crewmate cards as you reach the endgame.

The following Quest Counter missions and their corresponding difficulties will all reward you with one Crewmate Card each:

Saga Grande: The Beginning (Normal)

(Normal) The Saga Continues: Ice (Normal)

(Normal) The Saga Continues: Fire (Normal)

Fire (Normal) Wings of Antiquity (Very Hard)

(Very Hard) No One Likes Leftovers (Very Hard)

(Very Hard) Hide and Chic (Hard)

(Hard) License to Thrill Rank-Up mission (unlocks Extreme Difficulty)

FYI Crewmate Cards are a one-time drop from these quests so you can’t keep on repeating the same quest and hope to farm these cards.

Once you are done getting all the Crewmate Cards mentioned above, the next step is to do daily (Quick Quests) which reward you with Gold Dalia Badges at random difficulty levels in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

These Dalia Badges can then be traded at Siero’s Knickknack Shack to get a Crewmate Card. However, these will require a bit of grinding. Completing 3 Quick Quests will give you one Dalia Badge and you need 7 badges for a Crewmate Card.

Unlock Requirements for all Characters in GBF: Relink

Since you will be able to unlock a lot of characters eventually in the GBF: Relink, your earlier characters will be the ones to hold more precedence as you play through the game. You will still need to invest more time into each of these characters to upgrade them.

From the roster of 18 characters, you will be able to unlock five characters for free, apart from your default character (The Captain), while finishing the first chapter in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Character Unlock Requirements Gran/ The Captain Default (Male character) Djeeta Default (Female character) Io Chapter 1 Katalina Chapter 1 Rosetta Chapter 1 Rackam Chapter 1 Eugen Chapter 1

The rest of the 12 characters can be unlocked using one Crewmate card per character. Which character you unlock is up to you but we have some recommendations on which you should priortize unlocking early. They all cost 1x Crewmate Card each to unlock.

Lancelot

Siegfried

Cagliostro

Yodarha

Vaseraga

Ghandagoza

Charlotta

Percival

Ferry

Vane

Zeta

Narmaya

FYI Since Granblue Fantasy Relink is confirmed to get more playable characters later as DLCs, it is highly likely the new characters will also follow this same trend and require one Crewmate Card per character to unlock.

Lastly, there is one particular character called Id that you will be able to unlock in chapter 0 (basically the endgame after finishing Chapter 10/main story) of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Unlocking Id doesn’t require any Crewmate Card.

Best characters to unlock first in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you have a Crewmate Card, or more than one and want to unlock a new character to play as, simply head to Sierro’s shop and choose the Crewmate Card option. Sierro will present you with all the characters available to unlock.

Before you decide to unlock a character, Granblue Fantasy Relink lets you get an overview of them to see if they suit your playstyle or not. You get a preview of each character’s abilities and combos. This gives you a better insight into how that specific character might benefit you in the long run.

The list below is my recommendation of characters you should unlock in Granblue Fantasy Relink as soon as you start getting Crewmate Cards

Charlotta: Easily the best character in GBF Relink, Charlotta can assume any role in your party and offers hard-hitting sword attacks with high DPS on your enemies.

Lancelot: Can perform increased strikes that lead to successful chain attacks. Lancelot is also quite agile on the battlefield and dodges enemy attacks with relative ease.

Vane: Excellent support character that will keep the rest of the party members alive and kicking during intense difficulty quests

Narmaya: If you are looking for a character with decent defensive and offensive capabilities, then Narmaya is the best option, provided you take the time out to create the ideal build for Narmaya.

Siegfried: Siegfried has the best combat skills, can stun enemies, and deal more damage to them during your battles, making him a great early-game unlock to help you level up with ease.

Cagliostro: She is a great support character to have in your party as Cagliostro has a bunch of buffs that can raise your damage and critical. Apart from that, she also has a ranged AOE revive skill, which will be a massive help.

In my opinion, you should only unlock a couple of characters, like Cagliostro, Lancelot, etc., early on. Save the rest of your cards for later.

Once you reach the Extreme difficulty level in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will be able to unlock characters at their maximum potential and make good use of them without manually upgrading each of them.