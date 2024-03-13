Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Siegfried Build

Siegfried is a simple character in Granblue Fantasy Relink. To get the most out of him, you will need to time his attacks perfectly. The timing of attacks determines the amount of damage they deal.

With his lunge attack, you can dash some distance and deal melee damage to the opponent. The good thing about this attack is that you can spam it as much as you want. After doing an attack, wait for a second and do that again, and you will get to do a combo attack.

Mastery like the Perfect Execution allows you to do a powerful finisher after a combo. You should also unlock other masteries like the Drachenblut, Lunge Attack Specs Up, etc. The attacks can deal a handsome amount of damage if you follow our recommended Granblue Fantasy Relink Siegfried build with the right skills and sigils.

Best Siegfried Skills

Uwe

Verdrangen

Manigance

Mirage

Salvator

Draconic Release

The first skill that we recommend for the best Siegfried build in GBF Relink is the “Uwe” because of the gap-closing ability that allows you to perform combos. You will also get the Stout Heart during this, which will prevent other attacks from interrupting you.

The Verdragen skill will allow you to create a massive shockwave attack and inflict defense down on enemies. Because it creates a shockwave, you can hit multiple enemies with it from a distance. You can use the shockwave to break enemies’ parts.

After the Verdragen, we recommend that you have the “Manigance skill” for this best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy Relink. This will boost Siegfried’s attack and defense, and he won’t have to rely on the party for these.

The next skill for Siegfried is the Mirage, which is great when your team is weak in defense. It will boost the defense of the entire team by 70%. It is especially useful in the Endgame for defeating enemies like “Proto Bahamut” and getting your hands on items like Legendary Merits.

Salvator is another excellent skill for Siegfried because it adds debuff immunity. It means you don’t have to worry about debuffs from the attacks of the Earth Dragon and other enemies. The final skill that you can use is the Draconic Release. This will boost your attack by 15%, but you must ensure that you time your attacks perfectly.

Best Siegfried Weapons

Ascalon

Balmung, the Blue Blaze

For the weapon, we will recommend the Ascalon, a good Ascension weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink that has traits like ATK and HP. If you have the terminus weapon, Balmung, the Blue Blaze for Siegfried, then you don’t have to look for any other weapon.

It is the best weapon and comes with a lot of important traits, such as the Sigil Booster. Regen, Catastrophe, and DMG Cap.

Best Sigils for Siegfried

Dragonslayer’s Dominance

Dragonslayer’s Ingenuity

Critical Hit Rate

Stamina

Tyranny

Drain

Improved Dodge

The first sigil boosts defense and prevents interruption from any attack for 10 seconds, while the second one shortens the cooldown. However, these are only effective after you land a perfect Finisher combo.

The next two Sigils for the Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy Relink are Critical Hit Rate and Stamina. These will boost your stamina and Critical hit rate, and as you level up these Sigils and make them best, the stamina and critical hit rate will increase further.

The maxed-out Tyranny sigils lower the max HP by 20% but boost the attack by 50%, which is a great boost. The Drain allows you to recover health based on the damage you cause to enemies. The more you level it up, the more it will help you in battles.

After boosting attacks, you will need to work on defense as well, and this is where the Improved Dodge sigil will help you. If maxed out, it will allow you to do more dodges in a row. In addition to these sigils, you can also use other maxed-out sigils in the game to cover up for things you are lacking in.

The build that has all the above-mentioned Skills, weapons, and Sigils will be the best Siegfried can have in the GBF Relink to lead the party as a fighter.