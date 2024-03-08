Granblue Fantasy Relink: All Terminus Weapons And How To Get

Once you have completed the normal gameplay and advanced to the endgame, you can get the ultimate weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink. These “Terminus Weapons” are better than the max-upgraded Ascension weapons and offer some great traits.

This 6th weapon type is not easy to get, and you will need to do a lot of grinding. There is no way to forge a Terminus weapon, so you need to invest a lot of time in getting the one you need. There are about 19 Terminus Weapons, basically one for each character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Though Terminus weapons are pretty strong from the start, you can max them out and “Fully Awaken” them to get an even deadlier form. If you are confused about these weapons, do not worry; we will cover how you can get all of them, as well as their stats, character, drop rate, and awakening materials.

How to get Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You must ensure certain things to get your hands on these ultimate gears. We have listed them out so you can understand them easily.

Complete the Campaign.

Complete all missions on “Proud Difficulty.”

Kill Proto Bahamut in The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage quest.

You might have already unlocked the Proud difficulty; if not, you must reach the “Zegagrande Legend” rank. Unlocking this will take some time as you must complete the main game story and then Key Quests from the Veteran Skyfarer rank. Once that is done, you will be promoted to Zegarande Legend, which unlocks Maniac and Proud difficulty.

FYI Zegagrande Legend unlocks the Maniac difficulty quests to help you get Legendary Merits. So on your journey to get Terminus weapons you will also end up gaining Legendary Merits, a win-win scenario.

Clearing all quests in the Proud difficulty will take you to the “The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage” quest. Completing this quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink and killing the “Proto Bahamut” can get you a Terminus Weapon.

The drop rate of the weapon you can get is entirely random. This means there is no guarantee that you will get a Terminus Weapon every time. To get the Terminus weapons for all 19 characters, you must kill “Proto Bahamut” at least 19 times. It can be even more since it is possible to get duplicate Terminus weapons.

List of all Terminus Weapons in GBF Relink

Each character can equip a unique Terminus Weapon. At level 1, each will have the same stats: HP(99) and ATK(1540). The Regen and Catastrophe traits will be at levels 15 and 25, respectively.

TIP While trying to get these weapons, ensure all your characters are at the highest possible level with maxed-out gear.

Terminus Weapon Name Character Seven Star Sword Gran/Djeeta Blutgang Katalina Freikugel Rackam Caduceus Io Dagger of Bahamut Coda Rosetta Draconic Fire Eugen Gelatine Charlotte Gottfried Percival Etheral Lasher Ferry Gae Bulg Zeta Treuer Krieger Vane Ereshkigal Vaseraga Zosimos Cagliostro Balmung Siegfried Damascus Knife Lancelot Ameno Habakiri Narmaya Swordfish Yodarha Sky Piercer Ghandagoza Primal Sword of Bahamut Id

Are Terminus weapons worth it?

What makes Terminus weapons special in Granblue Fantasy Relink are their two traits, “Catastrophe and Regen.” The first boosts Attack power and Damage, while the second allows you to regain health.

After getting this weapon and unlocking the max level, you can spend the Awakening Material like Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink to Fully Awaken it. All you need to do is select the weapon and head to “Siero” with the maxed-out weapon, and you will get the list of materials to awaken it.

Once a Terminus weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink is Fully Awakened, it will start to glow and deal extra damage. However, this will happen in the new game. You will also get another trait called “Sigil Booster.” This will allow you to increase the Sigil level by one.