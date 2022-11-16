Relics are new equipable items in God of War Ragnarok that can perform a variety of new effects during combat such as runic attacks. These attacks have lengthy cooldowns so they’re not too overpowered however they are still highly effective and desirable.
There are multiple ways to acquire relics in GoW Ragnarok, either as part of the main story or through various Favors and crafting.
Here are the locations of the 14 relics and sword hilts you come across in God of War Ragnarök and how to obtain them:
God Of War Ragnarok Relics And Hilt Locations
Here are the locations of the relics that you can find and their abilities:
Relic #1: Talisman of Meign
Location: Svartalfheim, the first relic you get in the Main Story.
Bonus: Gives a small bonus to melee damage
Relic #2: Hilt of Gram
Location: Alfheim, Temple of Light in a legendary chest
Bonus: Gives you a burst of rage and you can now stun
Relic #3: Glaive of Dodher
Location: Vanaheim, Dropped by main story boss Fisk
Bonus: You can throw bifrost projectiles at an enemy
Relic #4: Hilt of Angrvadall
Location: Alfheim, and you get it as a lost page you can use to craft. The lost page is dropped by Gravel Belly in The Desert Door Favor
Bonus: Attacks with waves of light
Relic #5: Hilt of Ridill
Location: Midgard during Animal Instincts favor. Crackle of Bilskirnir is dropped by Olaf Nautson in the Animal Instincts side quest which is needed to craft Hilt of Ridill.
Bonus: You unleash a shockwave on enemies
Relic #6: Hilt of Dainsleif
Location: Alfheim. Kill Ormstuga miniboss at the end of Alberich Hollow to gain Svefnthorn which is needed to craft the Hilt of Dainsleif.
Bonus: Slam it into the ground to create a poison effect
Relic #7: Hilt of Hofud
Location: Vanaheim, Main story reward from killing Heimdall.
Bonus: Slows down time
Relic #8: Hilt of Tyrfing
Location: Vanaheim, The Abandoned Village. Defeat Blatonn for Nar’s Cup which is needed to craft Hilt of Tyrfing
Bonus: Lose health and deal that damage on a target
Relic #9: Hilt of Hrotti
Location: Vanaheim, The Plains,. Dropped by the second of the three Oath Guard minibosses.
Relic #10: Hild of Skofnung
Location: Midgard, Dropped by Hrolf in King’s grave
Relic #11: Mystical Heirloom
Location: Mystical Heirloom is found in Midgard, Lake of nine region
Bonus: Awaken sleeping bosses
Relic #12: Huldra Project 9
Location: crafted at the blacksmith
Bonus: Use Mimir’s head to create a bifrost beam
Relic #13: Hilt of Forsbrandr
Location: Niflheim, The Raven Tree. Collect all Odin’s Ravens to open all the legendary chests which will eventually get you the Hilt of Forsbrandr as a boss drop.
Relic #14: Motosingnir’s Call
Location: Niflheim, Aesir Prison Wreckage in a legendary chest.
Bonus: Create a shockwave that stuns enemies