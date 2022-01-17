There are a lot of different resources that you can find and they can be used for a plethora of different stuff. Mainly, they are used for upgrading the armor of Kratos and enhancing his combat stats so that he can be more effective when in battle. The resources are vast in number and thus, this God of War Materials Locations Guide is essential when trying to find them.
God of War Materials
The materials in GoW will be used to upgrade bits and pieces for your armor. You will need to use them to craft new pieces and make Kratos stronger as you will probably not be able to deal with some of the better monsters that come in the later stages of the game without these upgrades.
These upgrades can be found all over the world, and thus, it is good to have a manual that can effectively guide you in securing whatever it is that you need with ease.
God of War Crafting Materials Locations
With the help of our GoW Materials Locations Guide, you will be able to locate all the different Crafting Materials used in God of War 4 Crafting. Here are all of the materials that you can find in GoW.
Aegir’s Gold
Location: Find it in Lake of Nine
Uses: Used to upgrade armor and buy Runic Attacks.
How to Farm: This material will be floating on the Lake of Nine. One can craft it by going under the water surface where gold shimmer is located. Press circle after reaching the point where there is a glowing effect. Atreus will then dig out the gold from the boat.
Soft Svartalfheim Steel
Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins
Uses: Used to upgrade armor and Talon Bow.
How to Farm: In the early game sections, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.
Solid Svartalfheim Steel
Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins
Uses: Used to upgrade armor and Talon Bow.
How to Farm: In the middle sections of game, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.
Hardened Svartalfheim Steel
Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins
Uses: Used to upgrade armour and Talon Bow.
How to Farm: In the last section of game, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.
World Serpent Scale Fragment
Location: Loot it around Lake of Nine on enemies and chests
Uses: Used to craft common Pommels.
How to Farm: It is found inside the treasure coffins located beside the Lake of Nine.
World Serpent Scale
Location: Loot it around Lake of Nine on enemies and chests
Uses: Used to craft rare Pommels.
How to Farm: It is found inside the treasure coffins located beside the Lake of Nine.
Dust of Realms
Location: Find it near Realm Tearsto
Uses: Used to upgrade Talismans.
How to Farm: Players are required to search for the Realm Tears in the world and shut them down. Here, you will have to face tough fights.
Pure Essence of Realms
Location: Found in certain Realm Tears
Uses: Used to upgrade powerful Talismans.
How to Farm: Players are required to search for Realm Tears in the world and shut them down.
Frozen Flame
Location/How to Farm: Bought at a shop by giving away chilling mist of Niflheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Leviathan Axe.
Chaos Flame
Location/How to Farm: In exchange for Ranging Infern at a shop in Muspelheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Blades of Chaos.
Leiptr Alloy
Location: Get from defeating Magni and Modi, also from Treasure Maps
Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Grip of Tanngiost.
How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.
Eternal Frost
Location/How to Farm: Dig Treasure, so it’s a reward for a Treasure Map
Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Ymir’s Breath.
Unyielding Cinders
Location: Dig Treasures, so it’s a reward for a Treasure Map
Uses: Used to upgrade the Blades’ Pommels; Explosive Grips of Fire.
How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.
Unstable Ore
Location: Found in Treasure Map caches
Uses: Used to upgrade the Grips of the Cursed Flame.
How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.
Oblivion Stone
Location: Find it in chests near Konunsgard Stronghold
Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Hræzla Farmaðr’s Grip.
How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.
Dragon Tear
Location: Release three World Dragons
Uses: Used to upgrade two Epic Talismans.
How to Farm: Players are required to set three Dragons free that are detained. One can grab a Dragon Tear from each Dragon that is set free.
Corrupted Remnant
Location/How to Farm: Complete the ‘Unfinished Business’ favour
Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel; Versatile Warrior’s Handle.
Glacial Catalyst
Location: Find it in Treasure Maps
Uses: Used to upgrade the Epic talisman, The Charm of Infinite Storms.
Pristine Dust of the Realm
Location: Find it at Stone Falls
Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.
How to Farm: Towards the east of Tyr’s Temple, an area known as Stone Falls can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.
Pristine Ore of the Realm
Location: Find it at Iron Cove
Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.
How to Farm: Towards the southwest of Tyr’s Temple, an area known as Iron Cove can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.
Pristine Scales of the Realm
Location: Find it at Light Elf Outpost
Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.
How to Farm: Towards the north of Tyr’s Temple, Light Elf outpost can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.
Traveler’s Grisly Trophy
Location: Thamur’s Corpse Region
Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Traveler armour.
How to Farm: As depicted by the name, this material can be looted from the traveler. This enemy will show itself from the Realm Tears and then can teleport itself anywhere throughout the world at any time in the story.
Traveler’s Armor Shard
Location: Thamur’s Corpse Region
Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Traveller armour.
How to Farm: This material can be looted from the traveler by simply facing a combat with them.
Ancient’s Rubble
Location/How to Farm: Defeat and Loot Ancients
Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Ancient Armour Set.
Ancient’s Heart
Location/How to Farm: Defeat and Loot Ancients
Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Ancient Armour Set.
Offering to Týr
Location: Lake of Nine
Uses: Get them to a shop.
How to Farm: Complete the Favours: “Anatomy of Hope,” “Dead Freight,” and “Hammer Fall.”
Dragon’s Fury
Location: Konunsgard
Uses: Use them at a shop.
How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King” for Brok and Sindri
Screams of the Innocent
Location: Konunsgard
Uses: Use them at a shop.
How to farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King” for Brok and Sindri
Ultimate Sacrifice
Location: Konunsgard
Uses: Use them at a shop.
How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King.”
Smoldering Ember
Location: Muspelheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim armor, Talismans and Pommels.
How to Farm: Finish Muspelheim Trials, then loot chests in the area.
Crest of Flame
Location: Muspelheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.
How to Farm: Complete impossible trials in Muspelheim.
Greater Crest of Flame
Location: Muspelheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.
How to Farm: Get a Silver or Gold on Impossible Trial #6 in Muspelheim.
Crest of Surtr
Location: Muspelheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.
How to Farm: Get a Gold on Impossible #6 Trial in Muspelheim.
Rusted Royal Armor
Location: Realm of Niflheim
Uses: Use them at Sindri’s shop.
How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Ivaldi’s Protection.”
Mist Echoes
Location: Niflheim
Uses: Main resource when crafting and upgrading Niflheim armor, Pommels, and Talisman.
How to Farm: Open chests in the Niflheim
Niflheim Alloy Fragment
Location: Niflheim
Uses: Used to craft Niflheim armour.
How to Farm: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim.
Haze Weave
Location: Niflheim.
Uses: Used to upgrade Niflheim armour.
How to Farm: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim.
Aesirbane
Location: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim
Uses: Used to upgrade Niflheim armour further.
Leiptr Alloy
Location: Treasure Maps
Uses: Used to upgrade Valkyrie armour, talismans and pommels.
How to Farm: Players can get this resource through treasure map caches along with Hacksilver, Enchantments, and other rewards.
Perfect Asgardian Steel
Location: Valkyrie Flights
Uses: Used to further upgrade Valkyrie armour, talismans and pommels.
How to Farm: Loot a high-level Valkyrie. For example, one can defeat Sigrus, Queen of the Valkyries.
Iðunn Apple
Location: Light of Alfheim
Uses: Find three to get maximum health.
How to Farm: Loot Nornir Chests.
Horn of Blood Mead
Location: Light of Alfheim
Uses: Find three to get maximum rage.
How to Farm: Loot Nornir Chests.
Enchanted Dust
Location: Brok and Sindri’s shops
Uses: Higher tiers of enchantments.
How to Farm: Break up the enchantments in the Brok and Sindri’s shops by going to sell tab. Once you break up higher level of enchantments, you can get more enchanted dust.
Asgardian Steel
Location: Valkyries Flights
Uses: Find enough to upgrade all relevant armor pieces, pommels and talismans.
How to Farm: Fight Valkyries to get Asgardian Steel.
Tradeable Materials in God of War
10 Aegir’s Gold
Sold for: 500 Hacksilver
Location: Sindri.
100 Aegir’s Gold
Sold for: 5000 Hacksilver
Location: Post second drop of water.
1 Soft Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 250 Hacksilver
Location: Post second drop of water.
10 Soft Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 2500 Hacksilver
Location: Post second drop of water.
1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 40,000 Hacksilver
Location: Finish the Journey.
1 Solid Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 2500 Hacksilver
10 Solid Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 25000 Hacksilver
1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 10,000 Hacksilver
Location: Finish the Journey.
100 World Serpent Scale Fragments
Sold for: 1 WorldSerpent Scale
1 World Serpent Scale
Sold for: 100 WorldSerpent Scale Fragments
1 Soft Svartalfheim Steel
Sold for: 1000 Hacksilver
1 Solid Svartalfheim Steel
10,000 Hacksilver
1 Niflheim Alloy Fragment
Sold for: 500 Mist Echoes
Location: After Niflheim.
1 Haze Weave
Sold for: 1000 Mist Echoes
Location: After Niflheim.
1 Aesirbane
Sold for: 2500 Mist Echoes
Location: After Niflheim.
Special Materials in God of War
These include marks and Yggdrasil dews that can provide stat boosts to Kratos.
Mark of the Dwarves
Stats: Runic +4
Location: Received automatically.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown
Stats: Cooldown +2
Location: In Lake of Light in Alfheim.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown
Stats: Cooldown +2 Northeast of Light Elf
Location: Outpost in Lake of Nine.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense
Stats: Defense +2
Location: South of Ruins in Lake of Nine.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck
Stats: Luck +2
Location: Near Buri’s Storeroom in Lake of Nine.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Runic
Stats: Runic +2
Location: East side of Iron Cove in Lake of Nine.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength
Stats: Strength +2
Location: Near Alfheimrealm tower in Lake of Nine.
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitality
Stats: Vitality +2
Location: Southeast side of Isle of Death in Lake of Nine.