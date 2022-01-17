There are a lot of different resources that you can find and they can be used for a plethora of different stuff. Mainly, they are used for upgrading the armor of Kratos and enhancing his combat stats so that he can be more effective when in battle. The resources are vast in number and thus, this God of War Materials Locations Guide is essential when trying to find them.

God of War Materials

The materials in GoW will be used to upgrade bits and pieces for your armor. You will need to use them to craft new pieces and make Kratos stronger as you will probably not be able to deal with some of the better monsters that come in the later stages of the game without these upgrades.

These upgrades can be found all over the world, and thus, it is good to have a manual that can effectively guide you in securing whatever it is that you need with ease.

God of War Crafting Materials Locations

With the help of our GoW Materials Locations Guide, you will be able to locate all the different Crafting Materials used in God of War 4 Crafting. Here are all of the materials that you can find in GoW.

Aegir’s Gold

Location: Find it in Lake of Nine

Uses: Used to upgrade armor and buy Runic Attacks.

How to Farm: This material will be floating on the Lake of Nine. One can craft it by going under the water surface where gold shimmer is located. Press circle after reaching the point where there is a glowing effect. Atreus will then dig out the gold from the boat.

Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins

Uses: Used to upgrade armor and Talon Bow.

How to Farm: In the early game sections, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.

Solid Svartalfheim Steel

Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins

Uses: Used to upgrade armor and Talon Bow.

How to Farm: In the middle sections of game, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.

Hardened Svartalfheim Steel

Location: Find it on large enemies and in coffins

Uses: Used to upgrade armour and Talon Bow.

How to Farm: In the last section of game, players can find it inside the treasure coffins.

World Serpent Scale Fragment

Location: Loot it around Lake of Nine on enemies and chests

Uses: Used to craft common Pommels.

How to Farm: It is found inside the treasure coffins located beside the Lake of Nine.

World Serpent Scale

Location: Loot it around Lake of Nine on enemies and chests

Uses: Used to craft rare Pommels.

How to Farm: It is found inside the treasure coffins located beside the Lake of Nine.

Dust of Realms

Location: Find it near Realm Tearsto

Uses: Used to upgrade Talismans.

How to Farm: Players are required to search for the Realm Tears in the world and shut them down. Here, you will have to face tough fights.

Pure Essence of Realms

Location: Found in certain Realm Tears

Uses: Used to upgrade powerful Talismans.

How to Farm: Players are required to search for Realm Tears in the world and shut them down.

Frozen Flame

Location/How to Farm: Bought at a shop by giving away chilling mist of Niflheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Leviathan Axe.

Chaos Flame

Location/How to Farm: In exchange for Ranging Infern at a shop in Muspelheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Blades of Chaos.

Leiptr Alloy

Location: Get from defeating Magni and Modi, also from Treasure Maps

Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Grip of Tanngiost.

How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.

Eternal Frost

Location/How to Farm: Dig Treasure, so it’s a reward for a Treasure Map

Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Ymir’s Breath.

Unyielding Cinders

Location: Dig Treasures, so it’s a reward for a Treasure Map

Uses: Used to upgrade the Blades’ Pommels; Explosive Grips of Fire.

How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.

Unstable Ore

Location: Found in Treasure Map caches

Uses: Used to upgrade the Grips of the Cursed Flame.

How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.

Oblivion Stone

Location: Find it in chests near Konunsgard Stronghold

Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel: Hræzla Farmaðr’s Grip.

How to Farm: This resource can only be found in the treasure map caches along with rewards such as Hacksilver, Enchantments, and others.

Dragon Tear

Location: Release three World Dragons

Uses: Used to upgrade two Epic Talismans.

How to Farm: Players are required to set three Dragons free that are detained. One can grab a Dragon Tear from each Dragon that is set free.

Corrupted Remnant

Location/How to Farm: Complete the ‘Unfinished Business’ favour

Uses: Used to upgrade the axe Pommel; Versatile Warrior’s Handle.

Glacial Catalyst

Location: Find it in Treasure Maps

Uses: Used to upgrade the Epic talisman, The Charm of Infinite Storms.

Pristine Dust of the Realm

Location: Find it at Stone Falls

Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.

How to Farm: Towards the east of Tyr’s Temple, an area known as Stone Falls can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.

Pristine Ore of the Realm

Location: Find it at Iron Cove

Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.

How to Farm: Towards the southwest of Tyr’s Temple, an area known as Iron Cove can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.

Pristine Scales of the Realm

Location: Find it at Light Elf Outpost

Uses: Used to upgrade powerful armor.

How to Farm: Towards the north of Tyr’s Temple, Light Elf outpost can be found. Find this material inside treasure coffins here.

Traveler’s Grisly Trophy

Location: Thamur’s Corpse Region

Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Traveler armour.

How to Farm: As depicted by the name, this material can be looted from the traveler. This enemy will show itself from the Realm Tears and then can teleport itself anywhere throughout the world at any time in the story.

Traveler’s Armor Shard

Location: Thamur’s Corpse Region

Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Traveller armour.

How to Farm: This material can be looted from the traveler by simply facing a combat with them.

Ancient’s Rubble

Location/How to Farm: Defeat and Loot Ancients

Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Ancient Armour Set.

Ancient’s Heart

Location/How to Farm: Defeat and Loot Ancients

Uses: Used to craft and upgrade the Ancient Armour Set.

Offering to Týr

Location: Lake of Nine

Uses: Get them to a shop.

How to Farm: Complete the Favours: “Anatomy of Hope,” “Dead Freight,” and “Hammer Fall.”

Dragon’s Fury

Location: Konunsgard

Uses: Use them at a shop.

How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King” for Brok and Sindri

Screams of the Innocent

Location: Konunsgard

Uses: Use them at a shop.

How to farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King” for Brok and Sindri

Ultimate Sacrifice

Location: Konunsgard

Uses: Use them at a shop.

How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Hail to the King.”

Smoldering Ember

Location: Muspelheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim armor, Talismans and Pommels.

How to Farm: Finish Muspelheim Trials, then loot chests in the area.

Crest of Flame

Location: Muspelheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.

How to Farm: Complete impossible trials in Muspelheim.

Greater Crest of Flame

Location: Muspelheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.

How to Farm: Get a Silver or Gold on Impossible Trial #6 in Muspelheim.

Crest of Surtr

Location: Muspelheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Muspelheim equipment.

How to Farm: Get a Gold on Impossible #6 Trial in Muspelheim.

Rusted Royal Armor

Location: Realm of Niflheim

Uses: Use them at Sindri’s shop.

How to Farm: Complete the favour, “Ivaldi’s Protection.”

Mist Echoes

Location: Niflheim

Uses: Main resource when crafting and upgrading Niflheim armor, Pommels, and Talisman.

How to Farm: Open chests in the Niflheim

Niflheim Alloy Fragment

Location: Niflheim

Uses: Used to craft Niflheim armour.

How to Farm: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim.

Haze Weave

Location: Niflheim.

Uses: Used to upgrade Niflheim armour.

How to Farm: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim.

Aesirbane

Location: Found in Legendary chests in Niflheim

Uses: Used to upgrade Niflheim armour further.

Leiptr Alloy

Location: Treasure Maps

Uses: Used to upgrade Valkyrie armour, talismans and pommels.

How to Farm: Players can get this resource through treasure map caches along with Hacksilver, Enchantments, and other rewards.

Perfect Asgardian Steel

Location: Valkyrie Flights

Uses: Used to further upgrade Valkyrie armour, talismans and pommels.

How to Farm: Loot a high-level Valkyrie. For example, one can defeat Sigrus, Queen of the Valkyries.

Iðunn Apple

Location: Light of Alfheim

Uses: Find three to get maximum health.

How to Farm: Loot Nornir Chests.

Horn of Blood Mead

Location: Light of Alfheim

Uses: Find three to get maximum rage.

How to Farm: Loot Nornir Chests.

Enchanted Dust

Location: Brok and Sindri’s shops

Uses: Higher tiers of enchantments.

How to Farm: Break up the enchantments in the Brok and Sindri’s shops by going to sell tab. Once you break up higher level of enchantments, you can get more enchanted dust.

Asgardian Steel

Location: Valkyries Flights

Uses: Find enough to upgrade all relevant armor pieces, pommels and talismans.

How to Farm: Fight Valkyries to get Asgardian Steel.

Tradeable Materials in God of War

10 Aegir’s Gold

Sold for: 500 Hacksilver

Location: Sindri.

100 Aegir’s Gold

Sold for: 5000 Hacksilver

Location: Post second drop of water.

1 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 250 Hacksilver

Location: Post second drop of water.

10 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 2500 Hacksilver

Location: Post second drop of water.

1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 40,000 Hacksilver

Location: Finish the Journey.

1 Solid Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 2500 Hacksilver

10 Solid Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 25000 Hacksilver

1 Hardened Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 10,000 Hacksilver

Location: Finish the Journey.

100 World Serpent Scale Fragments

Sold for: 1 WorldSerpent Scale

1 World Serpent Scale

Sold for: 100 WorldSerpent Scale Fragments

1 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Sold for: 1000 Hacksilver

1 Solid Svartalfheim Steel

10,000 Hacksilver

1 Niflheim Alloy Fragment

Sold for: 500 Mist Echoes

Location: After Niflheim.

1 Haze Weave

Sold for: 1000 Mist Echoes

Location: After Niflheim.

1 Aesirbane

Sold for: 2500 Mist Echoes

Location: After Niflheim.

Special Materials in God of War

These include marks and Yggdrasil dews that can provide stat boosts to Kratos.

Mark of the Dwarves

Stats: Runic +4

Location: Received automatically.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown

Stats: Cooldown +2

Location: In Lake of Light in Alfheim.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown

Stats: Cooldown +2 Northeast of Light Elf

Location: Outpost in Lake of Nine.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense

Stats: Defense +2

Location: South of Ruins in Lake of Nine.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck

Stats: Luck +2

Location: Near Buri’s Storeroom in Lake of Nine.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Runic

Stats: Runic +2

Location: East side of Iron Cove in Lake of Nine.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength

Stats: Strength +2

Location: Near Alfheimrealm tower in Lake of Nine.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitality

Stats: Vitality +2

Location: Southeast side of Isle of Death in Lake of Nine.