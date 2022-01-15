Labors offer you a ton of optional content in God of War. There are literally dozens of different things you can do, and chances are that you will not be able to even comprehend everything, so this God of War Labors Guide is here to help you.
Our GoW Labors Guide will tell you all about the different labors content that is available in the game and guide you through it so that you can get the rewards that it offers.
God of War Labors
Labors are more like milestones and achievements that you can achieve in the game. They will often award exp, and completing a lot of labors can be fun and rewarding in their own right, getting an achievement and XP boost along the way is just a bonus.
Types of Labors
All labors can be divided into 4 major categories, these are:
- Crafting Labors
- Skill Labors
- Kill Labors
- World labors
How to Complete God of War Crafting Labors
Chaos and Conflagration
Your goal is to Collect Flames of Chaos to upgrade blades of chaos. To collect the valuable materials, you have to defeat the troll and you will be rewarded with 3500 XP for that.
Hearts of Stone
Your goal is to get the heart of an Ancient and bring it to Sindri and Brok. You will continue to encounter some Ancients throughout the story. You will be rewarded with an Ancient armor set recipe and 350 XP.
Justice and War
Your goal is to Craft Tyr’s armor. For this find ghosts at the lake of nine and defeat them to receive an offering. Take it to Sindri or Brok. The reward for completing this is 350 XP.
Leviathan Awakens
Your goal is to Collect Frozen Flames and upgrade Leviathan Axe. You can defeat trolls to get useful materials. The reward for doing this is 3,500 XP.
The Road Less Travelled
Your goal is to Craft Traveler armor set. You have to defeat the Traveler and go to Sindri or Brok with Traveler Armor shards. The reward for completing this is the Traveler armor set recipe and 350 XP.
How to Complete God of War Skill Labors
Get the following Labors by completing certain objectives. All of these labors have bronze, silver and gold tiers, which grant you 250 XP, 750 XP, and 3500 XP respectively.
Judgment of Fire
Light enemies on fire before killing them.
- Bronze: 15 enemies
- Silver: 30 enemies
- Gold: 60 enemies
Shatterer
Freeze enemies with your axe and then shatter them by attacking them.
- Bronze: 10 enemies
- Silver: 20 enemies
- Gold: 30 enemies
Summoner
Summon an ally and use him/her.
- Bronze: 15 allies summoned
- Silver: 30 allies summoned
- Gold: 60 allies summoned
Against the Wall
Throw an axe at an enemy close to a wall to pin them there.
- Bronze: 10 enemies
- Silver: 20 enemies
- Gold: 30 enemies
Quick Reflexes
Parry an attack.
- Bronze: parry 25 times
- Silver: parry 50 times
- Gold: parry 100 times
Reaper
Cleave an enemy by holding R2 when holding your axe.
- Bronze: cleave 25 times
- Silver: cleave 50 times
- Gold: cleave 100 times
Touch of Death
Press R3 when enemies are stunned to stun grab them.
- Bronze: stun grab 25 times
- Silver: stun grab 50 times
- Gold: stun grab 100 times
Talisman Tinkerer
Use your talisman ability by pressing R1 and Circle.
- Bronze: 15 times
- Silver: 30 times
- Gold: 60 times
Last One Standing
Trip small enemies by throwing your axe at their legs.
- Bronze: trip 25 enemies
- Silver: trip 50 enemies
- Gold: trip 100 enemies
How to Complete God of War Killing Labors
Get the following Labors by killing certain enemies. All of these labors have bronze, silver and gold tiers, which grant you 250 xp, 250xp and 3500xp respectively.
Last of the Ancients
- Bronze: Kill 2 Ancients
- Silver: Kill 4 Ancients
- Gold: Kill 6 Ancients
Dark Elves’ Downfall
- Bronze: Kill 25 Dark Elves
- Silver: Kill 50 Dark Elves
- Gold: Kill 100 Dark Elves
Draugr’s Demise
- Bronze: Kill 100 Draugrs
- Silver: Kill 200 Draugrs
- Gold: Kill 300 Draugrs
Nightmare’s Wake
- Bronze: Kill 50 Nightmares
- Silver: Kill 100 Nightmares
- Gold: Kill 150 Nightmares
Ogre’s Undoing
- Bronze: Kill 5 Ogres
- Silver: Kill 10 Ogres
- Gold: Kill 20 Ogres
Reaver’s Doom
- Bronze: Kill 75 Reavers
- Silver: Kill 150 Reavers
- Gold: Kill 250 Reavers
Revenant’s Ruin
- Bronze: Kill 5 Revenants
- Silver: Kill 10 Revenants
- Gold: Kill 20 Revenants
Shadow Warrior
- Bronze: Kill 25 Shadows
- Silver: Kill 50 Shadows
- Gold: Kill 100 Shadows
Wurm-Slayer
- Bronze: Kill 15 Tatzelwurms
- Silver: Kill 30 Tatzelwurms
- Gold: Kill 45 Tatzelwurms
Travelers’ End
- Bronze: Kill 4 Travelers
- Silver: Kill 8 Travelers
- Gold: Kill 15 Travelers
Troll’s Toll
- Bronze: Kill 3 Trolls
- Silver: Kill 6 Trolls
- Gold: Kill 10 Trolls
Viken Brawler
- Bronze: Kill 5 Vikens
- Silver: Kill 10 Vikens
- Gold: Kill 20 Vikens
Wolf’s Bane
- Bronze: Kill 15 Wolves
- Silver: Kill 30 Wolves
- Gold: Kill 45 Wolves
Wail of the Wulver
- Bronze: Kill 5 Wulvers
- Silver: Kill 10 Wulvers
- Gold: Kill 20 Wulvers
Wages of War
- Bronze: Kill 250 Enemies
- Silver: Kill 500 Enemies
- Gold: Kill 1000 Enemies
How to Complete God of War World Labors
Here are all of the other Labours that can be found in God of War 4.
Hidden Chambers
There are many different locked doors that can be found in the realms, these Hidden Chambers have their own guide and you can visit it by heading over to the page. Each one gives you 1800xp.
Close Realm Tears
These Realm Tears can be seen in the form of blue blobs. You will need to defeat the monsters that come out of them in order to close them.
Closing these tears will also give you various different rewards including the Legendary Resource known as Dust of Realms. We have already covered these Realm Tears in our God of War Realm Tears Guide.
- Bronze: Close 5 Realm Tears
- Silver: Close 10 Realm Tears
- Gold: Close 18 Realm Tears
The Eyes of Odin
You also need to find 51 different Ravens in the entire world of God of War. These have also been covered in our God of War Ravens Guide. Remember to use their sound to find them, as they can be a little difficult to locate visually.
- Bronze: Kill 15 ravens
- Silver: Kill 30 ravens
- Gold: Kill 51 ravens
Light of the World
You need to light up eight different braziers around the Lake of Nine. Atreus has to translate the runes that are written on each of them and you will need to collect the Language Ciphers for Atreus to be able to translate the rest.
You will be able to climb most of the towers, but for some of them, you will need to find another way to the top of them. There are a total of 8 brazziers to be lit. You get 10,000 xp and Valkyrie’s Bane Enchantment for this one.
Mountain High
You have to climb the volcano and get to the top of Muspelheim. The reward for completing this is 1880 XP.
Free Dragons
You can free 3 chained Dragons near Midgard. There is a favor for each of these dragons which will be activated when you go near them. Free them by breaking their chains to complete this Labor. You can check out our Dragons Guide for more help.
More Than Myth
Finding a Jotnar Shrine will complete this Labor. There are a total of 11 different Jotnar Shrines that you can find, for a total reward of 7100xp.