Labors offer you a ton of optional content in God of War. There are literally dozens of different things you can do, and chances are that you will not be able to even comprehend everything, so this God of War Labors Guide is here to help you.

Our GoW Labors Guide will tell you all about the different labors content that is available in the game and guide you through it so that you can get the rewards that it offers.

God of War Labors

Labors are more like milestones and achievements that you can achieve in the game. They will often award exp, and completing a lot of labors can be fun and rewarding in their own right, getting an achievement and XP boost along the way is just a bonus.

Types of Labors

All labors can be divided into 4 major categories, these are:

Crafting Labors

Skill Labors

Kill Labors

World labors

How to Complete God of War Crafting Labors

Chaos and Conflagration

Your goal is to Collect Flames of Chaos to upgrade blades of chaos. To collect the valuable materials, you have to defeat the troll and you will be rewarded with 3500 XP for that.

Hearts of Stone

Your goal is to get the heart of an Ancient and bring it to Sindri and Brok. You will continue to encounter some Ancients throughout the story. You will be rewarded with an Ancient armor set recipe and 350 XP.

Justice and War

Your goal is to Craft Tyr’s armor. For this find ghosts at the lake of nine and defeat them to receive an offering. Take it to Sindri or Brok. The reward for completing this is 350 XP.

Leviathan Awakens

Your goal is to Collect Frozen Flames and upgrade Leviathan Axe. You can defeat trolls to get useful materials. The reward for doing this is 3,500 XP.

The Road Less Travelled

Your goal is to Craft Traveler armor set. You have to defeat the Traveler and go to Sindri or Brok with Traveler Armor shards. The reward for completing this is the Traveler armor set recipe and 350 XP.

How to Complete God of War Skill Labors

Get the following Labors by completing certain objectives. All of these labors have bronze, silver and gold tiers, which grant you 250 XP, 750 XP, and 3500 XP respectively.

Judgment of Fire

Light enemies on fire before killing them.

Bronze: 15 enemies

Silver: 30 enemies

Gold: 60 enemies

Shatterer

Freeze enemies with your axe and then shatter them by attacking them.

Bronze: 10 enemies

Silver: 20 enemies

Gold: 30 enemies

Summoner

Summon an ally and use him/her.

Bronze: 15 allies summoned

Silver: 30 allies summoned

Gold: 60 allies summoned

Against the Wall

Throw an axe at an enemy close to a wall to pin them there.

Bronze: 10 enemies

Silver: 20 enemies

Gold: 30 enemies

Quick Reflexes

Parry an attack.

Bronze: parry 25 times

Silver: parry 50 times

Gold: parry 100 times

Reaper

Cleave an enemy by holding R2 when holding your axe.

Bronze: cleave 25 times

Silver: cleave 50 times

Gold: cleave 100 times

Touch of Death

Press R3 when enemies are stunned to stun grab them.

Bronze: stun grab 25 times

Silver: stun grab 50 times

Gold: stun grab 100 times

Talisman Tinkerer

Use your talisman ability by pressing R1 and Circle.

Bronze: 15 times

Silver: 30 times

Gold: 60 times

Last One Standing

Trip small enemies by throwing your axe at their legs.

Bronze: trip 25 enemies

Silver: trip 50 enemies

Gold: trip 100 enemies

How to Complete God of War Killing Labors

Get the following Labors by killing certain enemies. All of these labors have bronze, silver and gold tiers, which grant you 250 xp, 250xp and 3500xp respectively.

Last of the Ancients

Bronze: Kill 2 Ancients

Silver: Kill 4 Ancients

Gold: Kill 6 Ancients

Dark Elves’ Downfall

Bronze: Kill 25 Dark Elves

Silver: Kill 50 Dark Elves

Gold: Kill 100 Dark Elves

Draugr’s Demise

Bronze: Kill 100 Draugrs

Silver: Kill 200 Draugrs

Gold: Kill 300 Draugrs

Nightmare’s Wake

Bronze: Kill 50 Nightmares

Silver: Kill 100 Nightmares

Gold: Kill 150 Nightmares

Ogre’s Undoing

Bronze: Kill 5 Ogres

Silver: Kill 10 Ogres

Gold: Kill 20 Ogres

Reaver’s Doom

Bronze: Kill 75 Reavers

Silver: Kill 150 Reavers

Gold: Kill 250 Reavers

Revenant’s Ruin

Bronze: Kill 5 Revenants

Silver: Kill 10 Revenants

Gold: Kill 20 Revenants

Shadow Warrior

Bronze: Kill 25 Shadows

Silver: Kill 50 Shadows

Gold: Kill 100 Shadows

Wurm-Slayer

Bronze: Kill 15 Tatzelwurms

Silver: Kill 30 Tatzelwurms

Gold: Kill 45 Tatzelwurms

Travelers’ End

Bronze: Kill 4 Travelers

Silver: Kill 8 Travelers

Gold: Kill 15 Travelers

Troll’s Toll

Bronze: Kill 3 Trolls

Silver: Kill 6 Trolls

Gold: Kill 10 Trolls

Viken Brawler

Bronze: Kill 5 Vikens

Silver: Kill 10 Vikens

Gold: Kill 20 Vikens

Wolf’s Bane

Bronze: Kill 15 Wolves

Silver: Kill 30 Wolves

Gold: Kill 45 Wolves

Wail of the Wulver

Bronze: Kill 5 Wulvers

Silver: Kill 10 Wulvers

Gold: Kill 20 Wulvers

Wages of War

Bronze: Kill 250 Enemies

Silver: Kill 500 Enemies

Gold: Kill 1000 Enemies

How to Complete God of War World Labors

Here are all of the other Labours that can be found in God of War 4.

Hidden Chambers

There are many different locked doors that can be found in the realms, these Hidden Chambers have their own guide and you can visit it by heading over to the page. Each one gives you 1800xp.

Close Realm Tears

These Realm Tears can be seen in the form of blue blobs. You will need to defeat the monsters that come out of them in order to close them.

Closing these tears will also give you various different rewards including the Legendary Resource known as Dust of Realms. We have already covered these Realm Tears in our God of War Realm Tears Guide.

Bronze : Close 5 Realm Tears

: Close 5 Realm Tears Silver : Close 10 Realm Tears

: Close 10 Realm Tears Gold: Close 18 Realm Tears

The Eyes of Odin

You also need to find 51 different Ravens in the entire world of God of War. These have also been covered in our God of War Ravens Guide. Remember to use their sound to find them, as they can be a little difficult to locate visually.

Bronze : Kill 15 ravens

: Kill 15 ravens Silver : Kill 30 ravens

: Kill 30 ravens Gold: Kill 51 ravens

Light of the World

You need to light up eight different braziers around the Lake of Nine. Atreus has to translate the runes that are written on each of them and you will need to collect the Language Ciphers for Atreus to be able to translate the rest.

You will be able to climb most of the towers, but for some of them, you will need to find another way to the top of them. There are a total of 8 brazziers to be lit. You get 10,000 xp and Valkyrie’s Bane Enchantment for this one.

Mountain High

You have to climb the volcano and get to the top of Muspelheim. The reward for completing this is 1880 XP.

Free Dragons

You can free 3 chained Dragons near Midgard. There is a favor for each of these dragons which will be activated when you go near them. Free them by breaking their chains to complete this Labor. You can check out our Dragons Guide for more help.

More Than Myth

Finding a Jotnar Shrine will complete this Labor. There are a total of 11 different Jotnar Shrines that you can find, for a total reward of 7100xp.