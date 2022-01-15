In this God of War Armor Guide, we have detailed all there is to know about Kratos’s and Atreus’s armor. Both Kratos and Atreus wear armor in the game, which keeps them safe from harm. They start the game with basic armor sets but as well as progress in the game, we unlock new and better armor sets that not only give stats boosts but also different bonuses.

Below you will find all details relating to Kratos and Atreus’s armor. We have detailed which different types of armor are found in the game, how can you unlock them, resources required for them, and at which part of the story you will get access to them. With the help of this God of War Armor Guide, you will know everything there is about armor in God of War.

God of War Armor

Kratos has three-piece armor while Atreus has a single-piece armor set. At the start of the game, they will have their default armors equipped. Although you can play the entire story with the default armor set, we will not recommend that.

How Armor Works in God of War

The default armor set will only be good for the early parts of the game.

For later stages, you must be very good at dodging and evading attacks if you are still sticking with the default armor set.

You should also know that both Kratos and Atreus’s armors have multiple pieces to them that come together to form the complete armors for the two of them.

The three parts of Kratos’s armor are the Chest, Waist, and Wrist. While Atreus has a single piece of armor. If you do not want to be constantly dodging and evading attacks, then you must find and equip new armor sets.

There are also levels in the rarity of the armors. These are color-coded for the players to easily identify which level of rarity their respective armor pieces belong to. These are as given below:

The common armor pieces that can easily be found across the maps or bought with very little currency are color-coded green. The blue armor pieces are a bit rarer.

They cost more than the common ones and bestow a better class of stats upon Kratos. The purple-colored armor pieces are of a Legendary rarity. And the ones colored gold are of an Epic Rarity.

How to Unlock New Armor Sets

The best way of unlocking new armor sets is to progress in the story. You will unlock new armor sets once you have reached a vital story point.

After that, you can craft them in the in-game stores using resources.

Some of the more rare armor sets will require you to complete special missions and tasks. So without further ado, let us start with different armor types and their upgrades.

Atreus’s Armor

When the game starts, Atreus is wearing Tunic of Hope, which his mother made for him. His armor consists of a single piece, however; there are three different types of armor, which you can equip.

These are Vestment, Garb, or Tunic. Each type of armor specializes in a certain thing and provides boosts to specific stats. Vestment Armor is best suited for being a supporting character. Garb is suited for ranged combat while Tunic favors close combat.

These three types of armor give you the flexibility to assign whatever role you want to Atreus. You can also change the armor on the go to change his roles on the go allowing great flexibility.

Furthermore, Atreus’s armor comes in three tiers. As you advance in tiers, the armor gets better and better. You can check different types of Atreus’s armor below:

Common Armor

Tunic of Hope

This is the default armor that Atreus is wearing at the start of the game. You cannot sell this armor to any shop.

Cost: 500 Hacksilver

Basic Sharpshooter Garp

This armor can lower the Talon Bow’s arrow recharge time. Aimed shot when fired at enemies in the air will deal extra damage to them.

Cost: 7500 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Basic Fighter Tunic

Boosts melee damage and exposes enemy weaknesses. Choked enemies take increased damage.

Cost: 7500 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Basic Runic Vestment

Grants increased recovery speed from enemy attacks and provides Healthstone Assist. When Kratos is injured, Atreus might find Healthstones.

Cost: 7500 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Rare Armor for Atreus

Superior Sharpshooter Garb

Has the same bonuses as the basic one but can lower the talon Bow’s arrow rechargeability even more.

Cost: 18000 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Superior Fighter Tunic

Has the same bonuses as the bonus one with even more melee damage increase. Also increases stun damage by melee combat and allows enhanced strikes.

Cost: 18000 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Superior Runic Vestment

Has the same bonuses as the basic one along with increased Healthstone potency and Healthstone Assist.

Cost: 18000 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Legendary Armor for Atreus

Legendary Sharpshooter Garb

Has the same bonuses as the previous one but has massively reduced recharge time for Talon Bow’s arrows. The last arrow in a volley has increased damage and it allows to fire improved aimed shot and barrage.

Cost: 45000 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Legendary Fighter Tunic

Melee combat damage is increased to the maximum and unlocks Iron grip using which Atreus can choke enemies much longer. Also improves Expose Weakness skill and Enhanced strikes.

Cost: 45000 Hacksilver + 2 Soft Svartalfheim Steel

Legendary Runic Vestment

Recovery speed from enemy attacks is increased to the maximum. Runic Attunement is unlocked which allows Atreus to deal additional status damage after every runic summon for eight seconds. Healthstone assists and Healthstone Enhancement is also unlocked.

Cost: 60000 Hacksilver

Best Armor for Atreus

Out of all the armor pieces we’ve listed above for Atreus; the best in our opinion are the following:

Initially in the game, ‘The Health Stone’ armor really helped to save our neck in difficult situations. However, once we were a bit stronger and in the late game, we went for Legendary Sharpshooter Garb to increase the rate of arrows we could fire.

Kratos’s Armor

Kratos comes equipped with a three-piece armor set. At the start of the game, he will have the default armor set equipped which is pretty good on its own but as you progress in the game and come against tougher enemies, you will need some new heavy armor sets to keep you safe.

Kratos’s armor consists of Chest, Wrist, and Waist armor. Each armor piece is unique and provides different sorts of benefits when it comes to defense.

You can not only unlock new armor pieces but you can also upgrade the armor pieces with resources that you collect on your journey.

You can purchase or upgrade armor by visiting Brok’s or Sindri’s shops in the game. You can also sell old armor to them for a part of Hacksilver. Kratos’s armor is divided into six tiers and as tiers advance in numbers, the armor gets better. The table below will tell you the story points where you unlock each armor tier.

Story Point Armor Tier Unlocked Meet Brok Tier 1 Chest Armor Unlock Mystic gateway access to Brok Tier 1 Wrist Armor, Tier 1 Waist Armor After your first mountain visit, return to Tyr’s Temple Tier 2 Chest Armor, Tier 2 Wrist Armor, Tier 2 Waist Armor Return to Midgard after Alfheim Tier 3 Chest Armor, Tier 3 Wrist Armor, Tier 3 Waist Armor Lake of Nine after 2nd water drop Tier 4 Chest Armor, Tier 4 Wrist Armor, Tier 4 Waist Armor Heal Atreus Tier 5 Chest Armor, Tier 5 Wrist Armor, Tier 5 Waist Armor Escape Helheim Tier 6 Chest Armor, Tier 6 Wrist Armor, Tier 6 Waist Armor

For any special armor sets, you must complete their required tasks, as they will not be earned when you unlock these tiered armored sets. Below you will find the detailed list of all armor pieces found in the game for Kratos.

Chest Armor

Woven Shoulder Guard of Exile

Thick, sturdy strips of leather and fur provides light protection from the dangers of the forest. Cannot be sold as it is the armor that you start with.

How to Unlock: You start with this armor.

Tier 1

Reaver Tunic

Cheaply made, but sturdy. Commonly used within Reaver clans. Favors Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Arcane Shoulder Wraps

Runic symbols on this simple armor increase Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Foothills.

Boar Hide Shoulder Guard

Reinforced, boiled leather armor. Not very comfortable, but slightly increases Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 2

Viken Tunic

Increases the Vitality of Kratos by a high margin.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Runic Scaled Spaulders

A chest armor that increases the offensive capabilities of Kratos by favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Alfheim.

Wolfskin Shoulder Guard

Hardened leather armor designed for a large range of movement. Favors Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 3

Defender’s Cuirass

A defense armor that enhances the defensive capabilities of Kratos.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Plated Pauldrons of Focus

Reduces the cooldown of Kratos’ abilities to some extent.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in The Mountain.

Metal-Plated Shoulder Guard

Sturdy offensive armor that increases the Strength of Kratos and maximizes the damage that you can inflict.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 4

Plated Völunder Cuirass

Increases the Vitality of Kratos by a high margin.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Runic WyrmSkin Pauldrons

Girded defensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Thamur’s Corpse.

Dwarven Runic Pauldron

Armor reinforced with Dwarven metal favoring Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 5

Mythic Pauldrons of Protection

Heavily reinforced armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Mythic Pauldrons of Clarity

Pauldrons reinforced with layered steel of unknown origin, favoring Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in The Mountain once you revisit it.

Pauldron of the True Warrior

Dwarven-forged metal embedded with Ogre’s teeth, favoring Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 6

Ornate Pauldrons of Vigor

Heavily fortified armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Pauldrons of the World Serpent

Masterfully crafted offensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Hall of Tyr.

Pauldron of Arcane Might

Fortified steel from a Dwarven forge imbues this offensive armor with increases to Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Special Armor

Týr’s Lost Unity Cuirass

It has Týr’s Luck which grants a 6% chance (also increased by Luck) to activate the perk when damage is taken.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Dead Freight’ favor.

Pauldron of the Ancients

It has Elemental Shielding, which grants 15% resistance against Frost, Fire, and Seiðr attacks. (stacks up to 45%)

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hearts of Stone’ labor.

Breastplate of the Traveler

It grants Protection of the Traveler which slowly regenerates a protective barrier that absorbs a single attack.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘The Road Less Traveled’ labor.

Brok’s Royal Dwarven Breastplate

Grants Raging Fury, which increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. (stacks up to 30% max)

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hail to the King’s favor.

Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Breastplate

It grants Protective Barrier which features moderate perk activation chance to grant Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks, when using a Runic Attack.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hail to the King’s favor.

Cuirass of the Valkyrie

It grants Warrior’s Unstoppable Aura which features a low Perk activation chance to grant Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruptions by enemy attacks, on any successful hit.

How to Unlock: Obtain it from Valkyrie Hildr in Niflheim.

Breastplate of Fallen Ash

It grants Retaliation of Fire, which features moderate perk activation chance to inflict concussive burn damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Blazing Magma Pauldrons

It grants Magma Shield, which features moderate perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts Burn damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Smoldering Brimstone Pauldron

It grants Aura of Fire, which features moderate perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing Strength and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smoldering Brimstone set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Ivaldi’s Cuirass of Endless Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s Spaulders of Cursed Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s Pauldron of Deadly Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Wrist Armor

The second armor piece in Kratos’s armor set is the wrist armor. Below you will find all different types of wrist armor pieces in the game and how you can unlock them.

Worn Wrappings of Exile

Stiff leather forearm wraps provide protection and conceal a dark secret. You cannot sell the starting armor.

How to Unlock: Unlocked from the start.

Tier 1

Reaver Forearm Bands

Cheaply made, but sturdy. Commonly used within Reaver clans. Favors Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Arcane Bracers

Runic symbols on this simple armor increase Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Foothills Coffin.

Boar Hide Bracers

Reinforced, boiled leather armor. Not very comfortable, but slightly increases Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 2

Viken Bracers

Basic defensive armor that increases Vitality.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Runic Forearm Bracers

Basic offensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Alfheim Trench Coffin.

Wolfskin Bracers

Hardened leather armor designed for a large range of movement. Favors Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 3

Defender’s Arm Guards

Sturdy defensive armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Scaled Bracers of Focus

Sturdy armor favoring Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from The Mountain Coffin.

Metal-Plated Bracers

Sturdy offensive armor that increases Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 4

Plated Völunder Gauntlets

Sturdy defensive armor favoring Vitality.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Plated Runeweaver Bracers

Girded defensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from Thamur’s Corpse Coffin.

Dwarven Runic Gauntlets

Armor reinforced with Dwarven metal favoring Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 5

Ornate Bracers of Protection

Heavily reinforced armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Mythic Bracers of Clarity

Bracers reinforced with layered steel of unknown origin, favoring Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Mountain Summit Coffin.

Gauntlets of the True Warrior

Dwarven-forged metal embedded with Ogre’s teeth, favoring Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 6

Mythic Gauntlets of Vigor

Heavily fortified armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Bracers of the World Serpent

Masterfully crafted offensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from The Hall of Tyr Coffin.

Mythic Gauntlets of Arcane Might

Fortified steel from a Dwarven forge imbues this offensive armor with increases to Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Special Armor

Týr’s Lost Unity Gauntlets

Grants Týr’s Luck that has a low perk activation chance to grant a short boost to Strength, Defense, or Runic when damage is taken.

How to Unlock: Complete the favor ‘Hammer Fall’.

Gauntlet of the Ancients

Grants Elemental Shielding that offers 15% resistance against Frost, Fire, and Seiðr attacks (stacks up to 45%)

How to Unlock: Complete the labor ‘Hearts of Stone’.

Gauntlets of the Traveler

Grants Bare-Handed Damage Increase that increases the damage inflicted from all barehanded attacks by 6% (stacks up to 18% max).

How to Unlock: Complete the labor ‘The Road Less Traveled’.

Brok’s Royal Dwarven Gauntlets

Grants Raging Fury increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10% (stacks up to 30% max).

How to Unlock: Complete the favor ‘Hail to the King’.

Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Gauntlets

Grants Fire Mastery that increases all Burn damage inflicted by 15% (stacks up to 50% max).

How to Unlock: Complete the favor ‘Hail to the King’.

Gauntlets of the Valkyrie

Contains a Valkyrie’s essence that favors Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Valkyrie Gondul in Muspehlheim.

Gauntlets of Fallen Ash

Grants Retaliation of Fire that offers moderate perk activation chance to inflict concussive Burn damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Blazing Magma Wrappings

Grants Magma Shield that offers moderate perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts Burn damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Smoldering Brimstone Gauntlets

Grants Aura of Fire that offers moderate perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing Strength and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smoldering Brimstone set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Ivaldi’s Gauntlet of Endless Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s Bracers of Cursed Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s Gauntlets of Deadly Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Waist Armor

The last armor piece in Kratos’s armor set is waist armor. The table below lists all the armor types sorted according to the tiers.

Burnished Belt of Exile

A simple belt made from animal hide. Functional and versatile. This cannot be sold as this is your starting armor.

How to Unlock: You start with this armor.

Tier 1

Reaver Belt

Cheaply made, but sturdy. Commonly used within Reaver clans. Favors Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Arcane Waist Guard

Runic symbols on this simple armor increase Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Foothills.

Boar Hide Belt

Reinforced, boiled leather armor. Not very comfortable, but slightly increases Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 2

Viken Waist Guard

Increases the Vitality of Kratos by a high margin.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Runic War Belt

A chest armor that increases the offensive capabilities of Kratos by favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Alfheim.

Wolfskin Waist Guard

Hardened leather armor designed for a large range of movement. Favors Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 3

Defender’s Waist Guard

A defense armor that enhances the defensive capabilities of Kratos.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Scaled Waist Guard of Focus

Reduces the cooldown of Kratos’ abilities to some extent.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in The Mountain.

Metal-Plated Waist Guard

Sturdy offensive armor that increases the Strength of Kratos and maximizes the damage that you can inflict.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 4

Plated Völunder Waist Guard

Increases the Vitality of Kratos by a high margin.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Runeweaver War Belt

Girded defensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Thamur’s Corpse.

Dwarven Runic War Belt

Armor reinforced with Dwarven metal favoring Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 5

Plated Waist Guard of Protection

Heavily reinforced armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Mythic War Belt of Clarity

Pauldrons reinforced with layered steel of unknown origin, favoring Cooldown.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in The Mountain once you revisit it.

Waist Guard of the True Warrior

Dwarven-forged metal embedded with Ogre’s teeth, favoring Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Tier 6

Mythic Battle Belt of Vigor

Heavily fortified armor favoring Defense.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

War Belt of the World Serpent

Masterfully crafted offensive armor favoring Runic.

How to Unlock: Get it from the Coffin in Hall of Tyr.

Mythic War Belt of Arcane Might

Fortified steel from a Dwarven forge imbues this offensive armor with increases to Runic and Strength.

How to Unlock: Buy it from the shop.

Special Armor

Týr’s Lost Unity Belt

It has Týr’s Luck which grants a 6% chance (also increased by Luck) to activate the perk when damage is taken.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Dead Freight’ favor.

Belt of the Ancients

It has Elemental Shielding, which grants 15% resistance against Frost, Fire, and Seiðr attacks. (stacks up to 45%)

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hearts of Stone’ labor.

War Belt of the Traveler

It grants Protection of the Traveler which slowly regenerates a protective barrier that absorbs a single attack.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘The Road Less Traveled’ labor.

Brok’s Royal Dwarven Waist Guard

Grants Raging Fury, which increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. (stacks up to 30% max)

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hail to the King’s favor.

Sindri’s Royal Dwarven Waist Guard

Grants Protective Barrier which features moderate perk activation chance to grant Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks, when using a Runic Attack.

How to Unlock: Unlocked after completing the ‘Hail to the King’s favor.

Waist Guard of the Valkyrie

It grants Warrior’s Unstoppable Aura which features a low Perk activation chance to grant Unstoppable Aura, preventing interruptions by enemy attacks, on any successful hit.

How to Unlock: Obtain it from Valkyrie Hildr in Niflheim.

War Belt of Fallen Ash

It grants Retaliation of Fire, which features a moderate perk activation chance to inflict concussive burn damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Equip the complete Fallen Ash set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Blazing Magma War Belt

It grants Magma Shield, which features moderate perk activation chance to create a fiery shield that inflicts Burn damage to enemies and prevents interruptions by attacks when damage is taken. Equip the complete Blazing Magma set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Smoldering Brimstone Battle Belt

It grants Aura of Fire, which features moderate perk activation chance to grant Aura of Fire, increasing Strength and restoring a small amount of Health, when damage is taken. Equip the complete Smoldering Brimstone set to increase the chance.

How to Unlock: Get it from Muspelheim Shop.

Ivaldi’s War Belt of Endless Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s War Belt of Cursed Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Ivaldi’s War Belt of Deadly Mist

Grants Regenerating Essence which adds a very small amount of constant Health regeneration. (Stacks up to 5 times max.)

How to Unlock: Complete the ‘Ivaldi’s Protection’ favor.

Apart from these armor pieces, you can also find and equip different Talismans and Enchantments for more stat boosts and bonuses.

You can read about them in our Talismans Guide and Enchantments Guide.

As you progress in the game and you encounter harder enemies and stronger adversaries, you will find out that you require more sturdy and toughened armors to stand against their hefty attack damages.

You will also want to make use of the stat benefit these newer and better armors give Kratos to fight the even more hardened enemies towards the end of the game.

Best Armor for Kratos

When it comes to Kratos, you can go for either the Clarity Set, or one of our personal favorites, the Blazing Magma Set. Both are good in their own rights, but when it comes to the Blazing Magma Set, you can really light the battle stage on fire.

How to Upgrade Armor in God of War

Moreover, if you have developed a liking to one of the many armors for each Kratos and Atreus or the stat benefit availed from one of them suits your game style and you do not want to let go of it although it is continually getting under-leveled with each passing activity in the game then you should consider upgrading them to keep them on a level with the game’s progress and your enemies’ strength.

To upgrade the armor pieces, you must take them to Brok’s or Sindri’s shop where these will be upgraded to increase your selected stats. But these upgrades make use of in-game currencies.

You can spend any currency to upgrade the armor that you like. The following are a few tips for using armors and changing them:

Do not buy armor early on in the game. You will find tons of gear alongside armor pieces while you go around beating enemies and solving puzzles.

In the shop menu, you will be able to see the benefits of pending upgrades. Upgrade the armor by that. Make upgrades that give you benefits suitable to your position in the game at that moment.

Save up to make upgrades to the gear rather than purchasing new ones. You should not waste the currency on buying new armor pieces, rather upgrade those found and unlocked in-game campaigns.

Assess armors by their level and not the stats. When you will find new armors, they might seem weaker than the one you have equipped at that moment. This is because the old armor may be laced with upgrades and enchantments. The new armor may be better but might not seem as such.

Sell the armor pieces and armor sets that you no longer require. The armor pieces acquired towards the start of the game might render useless later on. Sell them to upgrade newer more useful armors.

Best Armor Sets in God of War

Without a doubt, the Mist Armor that you find in the realm of Niflheim. There are three different sets to choose from that drop at Level 7, making them one of the highest starting levels of armor you can get. There are three variants of it:

The Cursed Mist Armor: Boost Strength, Runic, and Defense

The Endless Mist Armor: Boost in Strength, Defense, and Vitality

The Deadly Mist Armor: Boost in Strength, Runic, Defense, and Vitality

However, getting this armor is a bit of a journey involving a series of steps. To get to Niflheim, you need to find ciphers to unlock a portal though, while earning and upgrading require you to face monsters in a maze multiple times.

The basic steps for acquiring the armor are:

Collect four pieces of the Niflheim Cipher Travel to Niflheim Fight your way through the foggy world and bank Mist Echoes with Sindri Gain access to the workshop with the 500 Mist Echoes Collect the 9 pieces of Ivaldi’s Rusted Armor in the workshop

Earn the required resources needed to craft the Mist Armor by fighting in the mist again.