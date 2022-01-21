God of War Stone Falls Collectibles Locations Guide

In our God of War Stone Falls Collectibles Guide, we will be focusing on all collectibles found in Stone Falls in God of War. You can collect these collectibles during the main playthrough of the game or after completing the story and revisiting the location.

To find collectibles found in other locations, please refer to our God of War Collectibles Guide by heading over to the link.

God of War Stone Falls Collectibles

There are four collectibles that you need to find and collect in Stone Falls. We have detailed the locations of these collectibles below so that you can easily find them easily.

In addition, we have arranged them in the order in which they appear while playing through the story so that you can easily find them without the need of any backtracking.

We recommend that you collect this area’s collectibles once you have cleared the main story, as you might not be able to access all areas because they require certain skills, which are unlocked at a later stage in the game.

Before we start, GoW Collectibles found in Stone Falls include:

x1 Odin’s Ravens

x2 Legendary Chests

x1 Artefacts

Important: Do note that this God of War 4 Collectibles Locations Guide does not include Hidden Chambers, Valkyries, Dragons, and Favors. We have separate guides for the aforementioned things that you can check out by heading over to the links.

Collectible #1 – Odin’s Raven Location

In Stone Falls, head to the top of the Stone Falls and you will encounter a Wayward Spirit. Near it, you will come across a bridge that can be lowered if you throw your axe at it. Find Odin’s Raven above this bridge, sitting on a cliff to add it to your collection.

Collectible #2 – Artefact Location

Once you have collected the Odin’s Raven, find the door on the right side and head through it. Turn on your right and climb the short wall to find an Artefact on your left. Collect the Artefact to add it to your collection.

Collectible #3 – Mystic Gateway

After the Artefact, your next collectible is a Mystic Gateway. From the location of the Artefact, you will see on the left side to find a gate. Head through this gate and use the chains up ahead to lower the gate. Go straight and on your right will be a path blocked by a wooden door.

Break the door and interact with the blue shining light to get the Mystic Gateway.

Collectible #4 – Legendary Chest Location

Head back to the bridge where you collected the Odin’s Raven and circle around the area to access the Legendary Chest.

Collectible #5 – Legendary Chest Location

Head back to the lowered gate and climb down from the edge of the cliff there. Once you reach the blocked water wheel, tell Atreus to shoot the sap to remove them. Climb the area to reach the start of the Stone Falls and wait until the explosive reaches the chest. Fire electric to blow it up and open the chest to collect it.