The Valkyries are scattered throughout the game and players need to get to a specific location in order to fight them and defeat them to get their helmets and that is where our God of War Valkyries Guide comes in and will help you with all the Valkyrie locations including Sigrun, The Valkyrie Queen and how to defeat them.

God of War Valkyries

The reason you need to defeat 8 Valkyries before Sigrun, The Valkyrie Queen is that their helmets are required to be placed on thrones at the Council of Valkyrie.

Moreover, although they are a tough lot, defeating them is worth it as their armor gives you perks such as low activations to fill your runic attack cooldowns and prevent attack interruptions.

And don’t feel bad for killing these great warriors, they are actually trapped in this realm. By beating them to death you are actually freeing them. So, you get to be the hero and get awesome loot at the same time.

Tips to Defeat All Valkyries

This God of War Valkyries Guide will help you with the locations of all Valkyries, how to defeat them, how to summon Sigrun, The Valkyrie Queen and how to defeat her.

However, before we dive into fighting and killing these Valkyries, here are some basic tips you need to know before facing one. Therefore, the following are some basic tips on fighting Valkyries:

The Valkyries are located in hidden chambers of Odin spread over the realm. Moreover, you will not be able to open the door to the Valkyries without the chisel.

Make your first attack count. Valkyries won’t initiate combat, so make that first attack count and hit them as hard you can. If you are lucky you can get more than 1 hit in for free.

Keep your shield up. The tips of Valkyries dagger-like feathers will deal serious damage if your guard is down. However, once up this will protect you against feather darts, spinning wings and other deadly attacks.

Patience is key. Attempting to attack while a Valkyrie is charging at you is an easy way to hell, because every Valkyrie has the potential to kill you with a single attack. It is advisable to take your time and move in during the short pauses they take after every heavy attack, before they come again.

Use resurrection stones. These babies give you a nice boost when your health drops drastically with each attack. However, use the runes that boost up the health and not the rage.

Use Atreus to fend airborne attacks. Every Valkyrie has a fondness for air attacks as they possess a lot of power in their wings and often use them to trouble you. Sometimes shooting an array of blades in a large radius and covering the whole arena in a thick fog otherwise. Atreus’s arrows can interrupt these otherwise deadly maneuvers.

Keep locked on to the Valkyrie and attack as soon as you can. They are fast moving enemies and landing a hit can be a bit of a challenge. Although it seems a simple trick, keeping locked on did it for me. This way you are ready to attack every time you find the slightest opportunity.

Dodge all the red and gold attacks. Most of their attacks give you a window to make a dodge but sometimes they do not. So, be wary of the quick attacks and most of all, be sure to start rolling every time they scream Valhalla, because a health draining punch is coming up.

A good talisman option is The Realm Shift talisman, because it lets you slow time allowing you to counter Valkyries’ speeds.

How to Find Valkyries in God of War

The following is the list of eight Valkyries in God of War in increasing order of difficulty followed by the Valkyrie Queen and how to fight them.

Gunnr

Location: Thamur’s Corpse, you visit this place as a part of the main campaign, though this fight is still optional.

Gunnr is the easiest one to defeat of all the Valkyries as she has four basic moves that she cycles through. To defeat her, hit her with a heavy attack immediately and use Atreus to knock her out of the air using his shock arrows that will give you an opportunity to land some more hits.

Also, be careful of her attacks as all the God of War Valkyries have the potential to kill Kratos with one shot. As for using heavy attacks in quick succession, Gunnr recovers after 4 heavy attacks. Be careful when she charges you, and of her wing jab when she uses her wings to slice at you. So, dodge right when escaping her wing slices.

Once you have dealt enough damage to Gunnr, she will be stunned and you need to move in quickly and use your stun grab, and do not wait long as she will recover and also restore a portion of her health. Finally, grab the helmet before you leave.

Kara

Location: River Pass, inside the witch’s cave.

Kara is one of a kind Valkyrie in God of War 4 as she can summon Draugr into the fight which just shows that she herself doesn’t fight much but relies on her minions to do the dirty work. You’ll need runic area of effect attacks, to quickly deal with the Draugr.

However, she does have a couple of long-range attacks that she doesn’t mind using. However, she does take a relatively long time to recover from her attacks, using this gap to land some hits can be fruitful.

Just make sure you don’t lose focus of Kara, while you deal with her draugr, as her attacks can still be pretty dangerous.

All of her attacks are blockable, only some stagger you, but they are easier to deal with. Karas attacks include straight shot and angled flurry of attacks.

If you are facing her at a low level then here is a small strategy that will help you. Quickly use quick flash to stun her and use the combo R1, R1, R2. Kite her around until she uses any of her big attacks and repeat.

Once defeated, you will be rewarded with Kara’s helmet and Talisman.

Geirdriful

Location: Foothills, go up the path from Sindri’s camp.

Geirdriful offers a bigger challenge compared to Gunnr and Kara, as she is much more mobile during combat but has the same combos as Gunnr along with a few of her own attacks. She also has projectile attacks so watch out for them. A particularly nasty attack is her quick dash into a wing jab, be sure to dodge this to the right, or you’ll land right in her jab.

She also can charge up her scythe for an unblockable attack, look out for this and prepare to dodge. She also has kara’s long range attacks.

Watch out when she jumps in the air, another unblockable attack or a grab is on its way. Use Artreus to fire arrows at her to stun her while she’s preparing for an attack.

Otherwise, all you have to do is deal damage and defeat her the same way you did Gunnr. Defeating her will reward you with Geirdriful’s Helmet and Axe Hilt – Guardian Valkyrie’s Hilt.

Eir

Location: Heart of The Mountain, between the minecarft lift and the secondary lift as you return to the Mountain.

Eir is much more challenging than Gunnr and Geirdriful partly because of her block tactic that actually defines her defensive capabilities. Eir uses block after almost all of her attacks that makes it difficult for the player to deal damage and she also brings a mace to fight Kratos.

Now, this Valkyrie has different attacks from Geirdriful and Gunnr. One is Block which we just discussed, the others are Mace Wave and Mace Combo.

Mace Wave can kill Kratos with one shot and is unblockable, just use the Leviathan Axe throw to knock her down and stun her.

As for the Mace Combo, this combo used by her sees her using overhead swing in succession. Just roll away to avoid the attack.

Once defeated, you will be rewarded with Eir’s helmet and Axe pommel.

Olrun

Location: Alfheim, take a boat to Light Elf Shore, to find her.

This particular Valkyrie in God of War is a difficult one to get a hold of and land attacks, as she dashes away quickly. Your knowledge of the previous Valkyries will help you very much in this fight as she often mixes her attacks very quickly.

You’ll have to use quick/light attacks of your own, any long combos or slow heavy attacks will leave you open for her to attack you.

Do not underestimate her speed. You mainly need to watch out for the following attacks; unblockable jab from her right wing, several wing slashes, or a spinning wing attack up close that can be deadly if not timely blocked.

Just remember to block, dodge to the right to escape jabs, and then attack her. This is true for most of her attacks.

Use Atreus to knock her down as she prepares to throw chakrams. This will be a tough one so be on your toes. Defeating her will reward you Olrun’s helmet and Waist armor.

Rota

Location: Helheim, past a wall of red sap on the second small bridge on the main path to the Bridge of the Damned.

This specific Valkyrie in God of War deals a lot of damage at close range and also tries to minimize the distance between her and Kratos. In addition, she tends to change things up mid-combat so do not get comfortable until you have defeated her.

She uses the tactics of all the previously mentioned Valkyries so fighting will not be much of a problem if you have been paying attention to their attacks.

After her every attempt at grabbing you, quickly hit her while she is briefly vulnerable. In addition, in the final stages of the fight, she also tends to pull out a mace or a scythe, so watch out.

Defeating her will reward you with Rota’s Helmet and Blades Pommel.

Gondul

Location: Muspelheim, at the top of the mountain, which you reach after completing all the trials.

Gondul is a Valkyrie in God of War that combines a lot of attacks from the previous ones you have faced and can also summon a meteor.

Also, avoid going into the fire left behind by the meteor as it will damage you and try to hit her during brief moments when she is vulnerable.

She jumps into the air to launch her meteor at you, but just dodging the meteor isn’t enough. You need to dodge both the meteor and her grab attack that she spaces for just a little longer, so you have to dodge twice.

When she raises her mace, hit her with a light axe throw and hit her as she falls to the ground. You need the patience to defeat her and once she is defeated, you will be rewarded with Gondul’s helmet, Wrist Armor, and Enchantments.

Hildr

Location: Nilfheim, she is actually located at the back of the cursed mist maze, and the real challenge is not the fight against her but finding her before the cursed mist kills you.

This Valkyrie in God of War 4 possesses all of the scythe attacks of the previous ones and also has the ability to block but she switches in and out of defensive tactics and offensive ones. She also has the attacks that send ice projectiles that follow its targets.

Use the Block Break to stagger her and hit her to deal some damage. Defeating her will reward you with Hildr’s damage and Chest Armor.

How to Defeat Sigrun, The Valkyrie Queen

Location: Council of Valkyrie, located North of the Lake of Nine.

Once you have defeated all 8 Valkyries go to the Council of Valkyrie, interact with the eight thrones, and once all the helmets have been placed a tear will appear, interact with it and Sigrun will appear.

Sigrun has all the attacks from all 8 Valkyries that makes it imperative that you remember all the moves of the defeated Valkyries. The only opening you will get to land hits will be during blocks, missed stomp attacks and swoops.

When the fight starts, stay on the move and lock onto her so that she does not go out of sight. You need to learn to read her moves in order to know when to attack. Especially when she flies into the air, those can be her deadliest attacks.

Use Atreus to hit her when she twirls while her mace is out and use Block Break while she blocks. The fighting arena is quite big so you can avoid the attacks that were unavoidable while fighting with one of the other 8 Valkyries.

The only useful power Atreus can offer in this fight is his Ratatoskr, his wolves also break her combos. But other than that, most of his attacks are ineffective against Sigrun.

Your Rage can be a good way to quickly pick up health crystals, use the rage defensively instead of rampaging into an attack. Use rage to break her combos and then turn rage off to save it again for a pinch, because you don’t take damage in rage mode.

However, by this point, you would have played a good portion of the game and would have upgraded Kratos to the level that he can withstand her attacks.

All you need is patience as this could turn out to be a pretty long fight. If you have the low-level gear, then try your best to avoid her attacks for a chance at defeating her.