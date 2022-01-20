Since there is a lot of customization involved in God of War as compared to previous iterations of the series, it is quite easy to get lost in all of the complexities. Enchantments and Runic Attacks are just one of the few things that can help you make Kratos stronger and better in combat. How? Use this God of War Runic Attacks and Enchantments guide to find out.

Our God of War Runic Attacks and Enchantments Guide will outline everything you need to know about what Enchantments and Runes in God of War are. Apart from this, this God of War Runes Guide will help you get them faster than you would be able to in the usual way.

God of War Runic Attacks and Enchantments

In God of War for PS4, gear can either be purchased in the game or crafted by the player. Once done, you can apply Enchantments on your Armor Pieces to boost their strengths.

As for Runic Attacks, they are essentially Special Attacks that you can teach Kratos to use in combat. Runic Attacks are further divided into Light Runic Attacks and Heavy Runic Attacks. One important thing that you need to know is that Runic Attacks have specific cooldown times, barring you from Spamming them During Combat.

You must play around your cooldowns in order to be most effective in combat. More on Runic Attacks later in the guide.

Kratos has three Armor Slots that can be customized and Atreus has one. Let us go ahead and see how both of them work and how can you use them to their maximum benefit.

What are Enchantments in God of War?

Enchantments are similar to the gems that are found for Armor Sets in many RPGs. They can either give your Armor Sets improved stats or give them added benefits. Enchantments usually increase one or two stats on the Armor.

There is a rarity system to Enchantments in God of War. The rarer the Enchantment is; the better bonuses it will provide Kratos. The rarity ranges from Common, Rare, Legendary, Epic to Perfect.

The bonuses provided by Enchantments can rage anywhere from increasing damage to increasing speed to even granting Kratos completely new abilities.

You can check out our detailed Enchantments Guide for more help on finding each and every Armor Enchantment in the game along with some tips to use it.

How to Use Enchantments in God of War

Using good Enchantments on your armor set is a very important gameplay aspect in God of War as you can gain some incredibly powerful stat boosts and/or buffs from it.

To use Enchantments in God of War, you need to place them in special sockets on Armor Pieces. In God of War, each Armor Piece may have a different number of sockets, depending on its rarity. However, you have the complete liberty to swap one Enchantment for the other at any time you wish.

Each armor piece can have up to 3 Enchantments sockets. However, you can also find armor pieces that have no sockets available at all. In such cases, you can simply upgrade that armor piece to add an Enchantment slot to it.

Green Armor in God of War will never have any Enchantment Slots while the Blue Armor may have one slot. As for Gold Armor Sets, they usually have at least two Enchantment Slots and often times more.

Equipping Enchantments is a very simple process. Open up the Armor tab, select the piece of Armor on which you want to put an Enchantment, and go to its sockets. You can now pick out your desired Enchantment from your inventory and put it in the socket.

How to Find Enchantments in GoW

God of War grants players several different ways to find Enchantments. The most common way to find Enchantments in the game is through the different chests that you encounter during your playthrough.

So, in this way, you’ll be racking up Enchantments organically as you play through the game. Enchantments can also be obtained as drops from different enemies.

And finally, you can also acquire Enchantments through blacksmiths in the game, Brok and Sindri. To purchase Enchantments from them, you’ll need Hacksilver and Enchanted Dust.

God of War Enchantment Locations

To help you out with finding Enchantments, below, we’ve listed down the exact locations of all Enchantments in God of War.

Brilliant Mark of the Dragon Location

Sprinting for 3 seconds grants Kratos Unstoppable Aura, making him uninterruptible against enemy attacks.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for freeing the dragon in Veithurgard.

Brilliant Scale of the Chained Location

When using a Runic Attack, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for freeing the dragon in Fafnir, the Mason Channel.

Valkyrie’s Bane Location

Decreases all damage from Valkyries’ attack by 5%. Stacks up to 15%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for completing Light of the World (Midgard).

Scale of the Mighty Location

When Kratos’ HP drops to a critical level, this rune has a high chance to grant a strength and health boost to Kratos.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for freeing the dragon in Konunsgard.

Andvari’s Soul Location

On any successful kill by a Runic Attack, this rune has a very high chance to grant a burst of health.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for completing Deus Ex Malachite.

Tyr’s Shard Location

Grants a bonus to all of Kratos’ stats.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a quest reward for completing Time Heals All.

Sigil of the Axe Location

Increases axe throw damage by 6%. Stacks up to 18%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from Veithurgard.

Eye of the Runic Mastery Location

Taking damage while performing a Runic Attack decreases all damage taken by 15%. Stacks up to 50%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from Fafnir’s Storeroom in “The Historian”.

Eye of Fury Location

Decreases the Rage cost of using attacks while in Spartan Rage by 15%. Stacks up to 45%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from The Mountain in “Don’t Blink”.

Stone of Frost Supremacy Location

Increases Frost damage by 25%. Stacks up to 50%

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from The Mason Channel in “Njord Oarseman”.

Eye of Rage Location

Increases rate of gaining Rage by 10%. Stacks up to 30%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from the Lookout Tower in “Kneel Before Thor”.

Eye of the Runic Supremacy Location

Taking damage while performing a Runic Attack decreases all damage taken by 30%. Stacks up to 50%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from Council of the Valkyries in “The Last Place They’d Look”.

Heart of Svartalfheim Location

Grants a small amount of permanent health regeneration. Stacks up to 5 times.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained by closing the Realm Tear in Hidden Chamber of Odin, Wildwoods.

Perfect Shard of the Realm Location

This rune can have one of the following effects:

Increases axe throw damage by 6%. Stacks up to 18%.

Grants a very small amount of permanent health regeneration. Stacks up to 5 times.

Increases resistance to Burn damage by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained by closing the Realm Tear in The Summit or from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim).

Perfect Brand of the Realm Location

Increases Burn damage by 25%. Stacks up to 50%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained by closing the Realm Tear in Konunsgard or from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim). It can also be acquired as an Ogre drop from Niflheim.

Symbol of Cunning Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Isles of Death and as a drop from Hel-Vikens.

Symbol of Perseverance Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from The Mountain. It can also be acquired as a Chest treasure from the Council of the Valkyries.

Sturdy Sign of Shadows Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Gift of Defense to Kratos.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from The Mountain.

Fragmented Heart of Alfheim Location

Decreases damage taken from Dark Elf attacks by 12%. Stacks up to 36%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Alfheim.

Frost Sigil of Runic Location

Increases resistance to Frost attacks by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Stone Falls.

Etched Crest of Perseverance Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a very high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a dig spot treasure from Isles of Death in “The Boat Captain’s Key”.

Inscribed Crest of Courage Location

On a successful block, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from the Witch’s Cave in the Hidden Chamber of Odin.

Sturdy Sigil of Courage Location

On a successful axe kill, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Gift of Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from the Hidden Chamber of Odin, Alfheim.

Sharp Sigil of Shadows Location

On a successful axe kill, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Gift of Strength.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Thamur’s Corpse in the Hidden Chamber of Odin.

Shard of the Elements Location

Grants 12% resistance to all status effects.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Landsuther Mines.

Sigil of the Weapon Location

Increases the rate at which Kratos gains Permafrost or Immolation by 7%. Stacks up to 21%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Foothills.

Sharp Relic of Fortitude Location

When Kratos’ HP drops down to a critical level, this rune has a high activation chance to grant a Gift of Strength.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Niflheim. It can also be acquired as a Draugr drop from Muspelheim.

Sturdy Relic of Fervour Location

When Kratos’ HP drops down to a critical level, this rune has a high activate chance to grant a Gift of Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Helheim.

Inscribed Sign of Survival Location

When Kratos takes damage, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Hidden Chamber of Odin, Helheim.

Sharp Sigil of Survival Location

On a successful axe kill, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Gift of Strength.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Helheim.

Hamingja Essence Location

Increases Luck of Kratos by 13.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained from a wooden treasure chest in Northri Stronghold.

Stone of Fire Supremacy Location

Increases Burn damage by 25%. Stacks up to 50%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Helheim.

Symbol of Resilience Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Konunsgard. It can also be acquired as a Runic treasure from Konunsgard or Light Elf Outpost.

Symbol of Survival Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Magic Chest treasure from the Forgotten Caverns.

Symbol of Triumph Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Magic Chest treasure from the Lookout Tower.

Symbol of Frenzy Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Konunsgard.

Symbol of Consideration Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from the Mason Channel, Fafnir.

Perfect Artifact of the Blight Location

Grants a small increase to the duration of protection against the Cured Mist of Niflheim on either a successful kill, Executioner’s Cleave or a precision throw. Stacks up to 6 times.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Chest treasure from Ivaldi’s Workshop. It can also be acquired as Runic chest treasure from Niflheim Maze and as a Revenant/Wulver/Draugr drop from Niflheim.

Eye of the Outer Realm Location

Increases all stats of Kratos by +7.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Odin’s Storeroom, Helheim.

Sturdy Relic of Determination Location

When Kratos’ HP drops down to a critical level, this rune has a high chance to grant a Gift of Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure from Konunsgard.

Eye of Niflheim Location

Grants a great increase to Kratos’ resistance to the Cursed Mist of Niflheim. Stacks with other resistances to the Cursed Mist.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Chest treasure from Ivaldi’s Workshop.

Flawless Crest of the Realm Location

Sprinting for 3 seconds grants Kratos Unstoppable Aura which makes him uninterruptible against enemy attacks.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim).

Perfect Sigil of the Realm Location

This rune can have one of the following effects:

Increases resistance to Burn damage by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Increases the rate of gain of Permafrost or Immolation by 7%. Stacks up to 21%.

This Enchantment can be obtained from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim). It can also be acquired as an Ogre, Revenant or Draugr drop (Niflheim).

Flawless Element of the Realm Location

Increases Burn damage by 15%. Stacks up to 50%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim). It can also be acquired as a Draugr drop (Niflheim).

Flawless Sign of the Realm Location

Evading grants Kratos a burst of speed, allowing him to travel further during the evade.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim). It can also be acquired as a Draugr drop (Niflheim).

Jagged Sign of Concentration Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Rage Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Coffin treasure.

Etched Relic of Determination Location

When Kratos’ HP drops down to a critical level, this rune has a high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Runic Chest treasure.

Sturdy Sigil of Consideration Location

On a successful axe kill, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Gift of Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Runic Chest treasure.

Etched Crest of Berserk Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Runic Chest treasure.

Inscribed Sign of Triumph Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Chest treasure from Alfheim.

Inscribed Sigil of Consideration Location

On a successful kill, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Ruin Chest treasure from Alfheim.

Inscribed Sign of Courage Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop (Realm Tear).

Jagged Sign of Providence Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Rage Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Heavy Draugr drop (Realm Tear)

Inlaid Crest of Fortitude Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant Kratos a Protective Barrier, protecting him from damage from enemy attacks.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Heavy Draugr drop (Realm Tear).

Sturdy Sign of Fervour Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Gift of Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Heavy Draugr drop from Alfheim. It can also be acquired as a Dark Elf drop from Muspelheim.

Inscribed Sign of Survival Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a coffin treasure from the Hidden Chamber of Odin, Helheim. It can also be acquired as a Draugr drop from Muspehlheim.

Etched Crest of Truth Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop from Muspelheim.

Inscribed Crest of Providence Location

On a successful block, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Heavy Draugr drop from Muspelheim.

Etched Relic of Determination Location

When Kratos’ HP drops down to a critical level, this rune has a high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop from Muspelheim.

Polished Crest of Courage Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant a Health Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Heavy Draugr drop from Muspelheim. It can also be acquired as a Wulver drop (Realm Tear).

Inscribed Sign of Tenacity Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop from Muspelheim.

Flawless Relic of the Realm Location

Increases Stun damage by 10%. Stacks up to 30%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop from Niflheim. It can also be acquired from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim).

Perfect Aspect of the Realm Location

This rune can have one of the following effects:

Increases Frost damage by 15%. Stacks up to 50%.

Increases Blind resistance by 20% (stacks up to 60%).

Increases damage from Bare-Handed attacks by 6%. Stacks up to 18%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Draugr drop from Niflheim. It can also be acquired from the Surtr Challenge Chest (Muspelheim).

Polished Crest of Resilience Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant a Health Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Tatzelwurm drop from Konunsgard and as a Wulver drop from Muspelheim.

Seidr of Toughness Location

Increases Poison resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Forest Ancient drop from Fafnir’s Storeroom.

Fire Sigil of Might Location

Increases Burn resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Lava Ancient drop from Veithurgard Pass.

Fire Sigil of Focus Location

Increases Burn resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Fire Ancient drop from Iron Cove.

Fragmented Heart of Alfheim Location

Decreases damage from Dark Elf attacks by 12%. Stacks up to 36%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Stone Ancient drop from Alfheim.

Seidr of Protection Location

Increases Poison resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Soul Devourer drop from the Ruins of the Ancient.

Fire Sigil of Protection Location

Increases Burn resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Soul Eater drop from Volunder Mines.

Frost Sigil of Defense Location

Increases resistance to Frost attacks by 20%. Stacks up to 60%

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as an Ice Ancient drop from Thamur’s Corpse.

Frost Sigil of Focus Location

Increases resistance to Frost attacks by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Frost Ancient drop from The Mountain.

Seidr Sigil of Ruin Power Location

Increases Poison resistance by 20%. Stacks up to 60%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Soul Devourer drop from Konunsgard.

Inscribed Crest of Bounty Location

On a successful block, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Soul Devourer drop from Konunsgard. It can also be acquired as a Valkyrie drop from Gunnr, Thamur’s Corpse.

Symbol of Defiance Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as an Ogre drop from The Mountain or from Fafnir’s Storeroom.

Symbol of Bounty Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as an Ogre drop from Foothills.

Symbol of Determination Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as an Ogre drop from Helheim.

Inlaid Crest of Determination Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant Kratos a Protective Barrier, protecting him from damage from enemy attacks.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Revenant drop from Midgard.

Symbol of Concentration Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Revenant drop from Midgard.

Inlaid Crest from Fortitude Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant Kratos a Protective Barrier, protecting him from damage from enemy attacks.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Revenant drop (Realm Tear).

Symbol of Menace Location

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Wulver drop from Konunsgard.

Jagged Sign of Concentration Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Rage Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Wulver drop (Realm Tear).

Jagged Sign of Defiance Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to grant a Rage Burst.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Traveler drop from Svartalfeim Tower.

Heart of Vanaheim Location

On a successful hit, this rune has a moderate chance to grant a temporary boost to Runic, Strength or Defense.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Geirdriful, Foothills.

Heart of Midgard Location

Increases damage from Bare-Handed attacks by 6%. Stacks up to 18%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Kara, Witch’s Cave.

Feathers of the Fallen Servant Location

Gives a small boost to max sprinting speed.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Gunnr, Thamur’s Corpse.

Heart of the Valkyrie Location

On a successful weapon hit, this rune has a very low to grant Protection of the Valkyrie. This grants 50% resistance to all status effects and possibility of getting staggered.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Hildr, Niflheim.

Leviathan’s Eye Location

Increases axe throw damage by 6%. Stacks up to 18%.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Gondul, Muspelheim.

Asgard Shard of Existence Location

Holding L1 for a few seconds grants Kratos Fortification. This creates an explosive knockback after the subsequent (successful) block.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained Valkyrie drop from Rota, Helheim.

Eye of the Winged Chosen Location

Evading grants Kratos a burst of speed, allowing him to travel further during the evade.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Eir, Mountain.

Njord’s Temporal Stone Location

When damage is taken, this rune has a very low chance to slow nearby enemies temporarily.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Sigrun, Council of the Valkyries.

Ivaldi’s Corrupted Mind Location

Weakens all enemies present within 15 meters of Kratos.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Valkyrie drop from Olrun, Alfheim.

Etched Crest of Defiance Location

On a successful parry, this rune has a high chance to grant a Blessing of Runic.

Location: This Enchantment can be obtained as a Svartaljofurr drop.

How to Use Runic Attacks in God of War

As mentioned earlier, Runic Attacks are essentially Special Attacks that Kratos can perform. They are quite useful in battle and can help you diversify your attacks and even set up combos.

Each weapon at your disposal can have two Runic Attacks i.e. a Light Runic Attack and a Heavy Runic Attack. The usage of Runic Attacks is constrained through a cooldown meter that can be shortened by increasing your cooldown stat.

You can get Runic Attacks the same way that you get Armor Enchantments. Find them on dead enemies, chests, and as rewards for completing parts of the Main Campaign. During the course of your journey towards The Mountain, Atreus will point towards a locked chest containing your first Light Runic Attack (unless I missed one during the very start of the game).

Following that point, you will be able to get your hands on a variety of Light Runic Attacks and Heavy Runic Attacks. Similar to Armor Enchantment, you must insert Runic Attacks in their respective slots on a weapon. Your default weapon called The Leviathan Axe has two slots – one for a Light Runic Attack and another one for a Heavy Runic Attack.

You can check out our Leviathan Axe Guide, Guardian Shield Guide, Blades of Chaos Guide, and Talon Bow Guide in order to learn more about the locations of all Runic Attacks for these weapons.

Runic Attack Controls

To use Runic Attacks in God of War, you have to first hold down the L1 button and then press either R1 or R2. Pressing R1 will perform a light attack while R2 will perform a heavy attack.

God of War Runic Attack Locations

This section of the guide will go over the locations of all the Runic Attacks that you can obtain in God of War.

Leviathan Axe Light Runic Attack Locations

Njord’s Tempest Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Alfheim. You can also buy it from the shop for 30,000 Hacksilver and 20 Aegir’s Gold.

Fury of the Ice Troll Location

It can be obtained from a chest in Volunder Mines that is present in the room where you fight the World Eater boss. Only accessible during and after “Second Hand Soul”.

Tyr’s Revenge Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in The Mountain.

Leviathan’s Wake Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Veithurgard.

Charge of the White Bear Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Foothills.

Wrath of the Frost Ancient Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Fafnir’s Storeroom. Only accessible during and after “Fafnir’s Hoard”.

Strike of the Utgard Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Alfheim.

Hel’s Touch Location

It is the very first Runic Attack that you will obtain as part of the story.

Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attack Locations

Thiazi’s Talon Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Alfheim.

Ivaldi’s Anvil Location

It can be obtained as a drop from Brenna Daudi, who you’ll encounter during the “Path to the Mountain” main quest.

Mists of Helheim Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Iron Cove.

Frost Giant’s Frenzy Location

It can be obtained from a shop for 15,000 Hacksilver and 10 Aegir’s Gold.

Blessings of the Frost Location

It can be obtained from a shop for 50,000 Hacksilver and 30 Aegir’s Gold.

Breath of Thamur Location

It can be obtained from a shop for 100 Smouldering Ember, 10 Crest of Flame, 5 Greater Crest of Flame and 1 Crest of Surtr.

The River of Knives Location

It can be obtained from Jarn Fotr, who you will encounter during the story while you’re in The Mountain region.

Glaive Storm Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Buri’s Storeroom.

Blades of Chaos Light Runic Attack Locations

Cyclone of Chaos Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Helheim. You can also get it from a shop for 50,000 Hacksilver and 30 Aegir’s Gold.

Nemean Crush Location

It can be obtained as a drop from the troll present at the beach in the Council of the Valkyries region.

Rampage of the Furies Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in the Witch’s Cave in The River Pass region.

Rage of the Titans Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Buri’s Storeroom. You can also buy it from a shop for 75,000 Hacksilver and 40 Aegir’s Gold.

Icarus Storm Location

It can be obtained from a shop for 50,000 Hacksilver and 30 Aegir’s Gold.

Wrath of Artemis Location

It can be obtained as a drop from Daudi Munr.

Blast of Hephaestus Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Foothills.

Spartan Charge Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Helheim.

Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attack Locations

Tartarus Rage Location

It can be obtained from as a drop from Grendel of the Ashes. You’ll acquire it automatically while playing through the story.

Fire of Ares Location

It can be obtained as a reward for completing the side quest named “Hail to the King” for Brok and Sindri in Konunsgard.

Prometheus Flame Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Konunsgard. Only accessible during and after “Hail to the King” side quest.

Hyperion Slam Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in The Mountain region.

Meteoric Slam Location

It can be obtained from a shop for 100 Smouldering Ember, 10 Crest of Flame, 5 Greater Crest of Flame and 1 Crest of Surtr.

Hyperion Grapple Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Tyr’s Temple.

Gift of Apollo Location

It can be obtained from the Realm tear in Niflheim’s Workshop. You will need 10,000 Mist to open this Realm tear.

Runic Summons (Atreus)

Wrath of the Wolf Location

It can be obtained as a drop from Svartaljqfurr in Alfheim. You’ll acquire it automatically while playing through the story.

Falcon’s Dive Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in The Mountain.

Storm of the Elks Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in The River Pass, which is located near the turtle house, outside the cave of the Witch.

Bitter Squirrel Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in Light Elf Outpost.

Boar Stampede Location

It can be obtained as a drop from Stonebeard King in Thamur’s Corpse region. You’ll acquire it automatically while playing through the story.

Murder of Crows Location

It can be obtained from the Legendary Chest in The River Pass, which is inside the cave of the Witch.

Leviathan Axe Runic Attacks

Below is a list of all the light Runic Attacks that you can acquire for your Leviathan in God of War, and what each Runic Attack actually does.

Leviathan Axe Light Runic Attacks

Njord’s Tempest: A spinning melee attack that attacks all enemies present close to Kratos.

A spinning melee attack that attacks all enemies present close to Kratos. Fury of the Ice Troll: A fast radial shockwave attack that stuns enemies and knocks them back.

A fast radial shockwave attack that stuns enemies and knocks them back. Tyr’s Revenge: A spinning attack that targets a single enemy and follows up with a body slam to the target.

A spinning attack that targets a single enemy and follows up with a body slam to the target. Leviathan’s Wake: An axe throw that travels in a straight line, piercing through anything in its path.

An axe throw that travels in a straight line, piercing through anything in its path. Charge of the White Bear: A fast, uninterruptible dash attack that follows up with a powerful blow.

A fast, uninterruptible dash attack that follows up with a powerful blow. Wrath of the Frost Ancient: An ice beam attack that slows targets.

An ice beam attack that slows targets. Strike of Utgard: A powerful attack that slows all the targets it hits.

A powerful attack that slows all the targets it hits. Hel’s Touch: A lightning-fast burst of energy that interrupts and knocks back all enemies close by.

Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attacks

Thiazi’s Talon: A slice attack that shoots out a vertical wave which deals medium Frost damage.

A slice attack that shoots out a vertical wave which deals medium Frost damage. Ivaldi’s Anvil: An AoE attack that freezes all targets present within its radius.

An AoE attack that freezes all targets present within its radius. Mists of Helheim: An AoE attack that lingers on the ground, inflicting Frost damage to all targets present inside it.

An AoE attack that lingers on the ground, inflicting Frost damage to all targets present inside it. Frost Giant’s Frenzy: A trio of slam attacks that launches targets up in the air.

A trio of slam attacks that launches targets up in the air. Blessings of the Frost: Temporarily gives Leviathan the ability to create small explosions of Frost damage on each hit and also gives a small bonus to Runic and normal attacks.

Temporarily gives Leviathan the ability to create small explosions of Frost damage on each hit and also gives a small bonus to Runic and normal attacks. The River of Knives: Launches a line of ice shards that deal Frost damage and send targets flying up in the air.

Launches a line of ice shards that deal Frost damage and send targets flying up in the air. Glaive Storm: An axe throw that seeks out targets and inflicts Frost damage on them.

An axe throw that seeks out targets and inflicts Frost damage on them. Breath of Thamur: An AoE attack that deals significant damage to all targets present within its large radius.

Blades of Chaos Runic Attacks

Below is a list of all the light Runic Attacks that you can acquire for your Blades of Chaos in God of War, and what each Runic Attack actually does.

Blades of Chaos Light Runic Attacks

Cyclone of Chaos: A sweep attack that takes all targets nearby off their feet.

A sweep attack that takes all targets nearby off their feet. Nemean Crush: A powerful attack that sends out a shockwave which knocks targets back.

A powerful attack that sends out a shockwave which knocks targets back. Rampage of the Furies: A flurry of attacks, followed up by a slam.

A flurry of attacks, followed up by a slam. Icarus Storm: A spinning attack that hits several targets at once.

A spinning attack that hits several targets at once. Wrath of Artemis: A slash attack that knocks back all enemies nearby.

A slash attack that knocks back all enemies nearby. Blast of Hephaetus: An energy blast attack that deals Burn damage.

An energy blast attack that deals Burn damage. Spartan Charge: A dash attack that hits enemies with a fiery shield and deals Burn damage.

Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attacks

Tartarus Rage: A slam attack that hits targets with 2 Blade slams.

A slam attack that hits targets with 2 Blade slams. Fire of Ares: A powerful attack which sends out a fire shockwave, dealing heavy Burn damage.

A powerful attack which sends out a fire shockwave, dealing heavy Burn damage. Prometheus Flame: A slam attack that tears the ground beneath up to 4 targets, then spawns a large pillar of flame from under them.

A slam attack that tears the ground beneath up to 4 targets, then spawns a large pillar of flame from under them. Hyperion Slam: A slam attack that causes a large explosion.

A slam attack that causes a large explosion. Hyperion Grapple: A throw attack that launches the Blades of Chaos towards a target. When it hits, Kratos is launched towards the targets, inflicting great Stun damage.

A throw attack that launches the Blades of Chaos towards a target. When it hits, Kratos is launched towards the targets, inflicting great Stun damage. Meteoric Slam: A slam attack, which follows itself with a rain of fire, dealing Burn damage.

A slam attack, which follows itself with a rain of fire, dealing Burn damage. Gift of Apollo: Temporarily grants the Blades of Chaos the ability to give Kratos a small amount of HP for every hit by the weapon.

Best Runic Attacks

Due to the large number of Runic Attacks to choose from, picking out the right one for your weapon can be a bit of a tricky task.

So, to help you out with choosing the perfect Runic Attacks for your weapons, below we’ve listed down the Best Runic Attacks in God of War.

Best Light Runic Attacks

Cyclone of Chaos

Cyclone of Chaos is one of the most memorable attacks of any God of War game. This attack is very well balanced in both utility and damage.

It will allow Kratos to easily control crowds of enemies by stunning them and dealing great amounts of damage.

Leviathan’s Wake

Leviathan’s Wake is easily one of the most powerful Runic Attacks in the game. Not only that, it is also incredibly fun to use.

The only downside of this attack is that your movement and aim has to be decent, as the axe throw only travels in a straight line.

However, once you’ve got your movement and aim set, you’ll be able to easily mow down enemies with this Runic Attack.

Hel’s Touch

Despite being the very first Runic Attack that you unlock, Hel’s Touch will help you out throughout your whole playthrough, making it undoubtedly one of the best Runic Attacks.

This attack will come in very handy when Kratos gets surrounded by enemies and has nowhere to go. What makes this attack so great is that coupled with its amazing knockback utility, it also deals a surprisingly good amount of damage; making it useful in all kinds of situations.

Best Heavy Runic Attacks

Frost Giant’s Frenzy

Frost Giant’s Frenzy is arguably the most OP Runic Attack in God of War. At only level 1, you’ll be dealing crazy damage to enemies and also stunning them.

But once you get to level 3, you’ll be able to spam the slam attack portion of this Runic Attack, which makes it genuinely overpowered.

Hyperion Grapple

Hyperion Grapple is one of the best Runic attacks to use against bosses in God of War. With this attack, you’ll first stun the enemy and deal great damage to them, then you’ll launch yourself directly at them.

This will help out a lot against enemies with large health pools as it’ll give you plentiful time to breathe during battle.

Blessings of the Frost

At level 1, Blessings of the Frost is not that crazy of an attack. However, once you get it to level 3, it easily becomes one of the most powerful Runic attacks in the game.

When maxed out, Blessings of the Frost will add bonus Physical and Frost damage to your attacks and also increase the duration and bonus damage of other Runic attacks; making all of Kratos’ Runic attacks and abilities significantly more powerful.