Just like other weapons in God of War, the Guardian Shield also comes with plenty of skills that make it even better. We have curated this God of War Guardian Shield Guide in which we will focus on all the skills available for the Guardian Shield in GoW.

You can also check out our individual guides for Leviathan Axe, Talon Bow, and Blades of Chaos for more information on these weapons including Skills, Upgrades, Runic Attacks Locations, Pommels, and more.

God of War Guardian Shield

The Guardian shield serves many purposes in God of War. The best thing about the Guardian Shield is that it does not hinder the way you fight and does not use a weapon slot as well because it is built in the gauntlet and can be folded away easily.

You cannot only use the shield for protection but also as a weapon and it also has the ability to deflect enemy projectiles back at them.

How to Parry With the Guardian Shield in God of War

You can use the Guardian Shield to protect yourself from enemy attacks. If you press the shield button right before an enemy attack, you use it to parry enemy attacks which if upgraded can deal some serious damage to enemies.

Apart from parrying, you can send enemy projectiles back at them. Kratos also uses this shield as a weapon along with his mighty fists to crack open some skulls in combat.

The shield works exceptionally well during combat especially for parrying enemy attacks and then counterattacking with your mighty fists. You will find below all various skill upgrades that you can purchase in God of War to make the Guardian Shield even more powerful.

Some of the skills are used in normal combat while some of the skills only work during Spartan Rage. We have categorized them accordingly.

Guardian Shield Combat Skills

These skills are used during normal combat and do not require Spartan Rage. They will work very well with the already owned fist combat moves.

Block Break

Cost: 500

Double tapping L1 will allow you to break an enemy’s block. This will send smaller enemies flying in the air. You can then follow up with some punches using your fists. This also works against enemies who block with a two-handed weapon.

On impact, it will create a huge concussion blast that sends enemies flying. Requires 300 defense stat.

Countering Strike

Cost: 1000

Press R1 on the last second before getting hit to counter the attack. This attack is a powerful shield strike that sends smaller enemies backwards and if they hit a wall, they sustain extra damage.

Countering Crush

Cost: 1500

Block right before being hit and press R2 to have Kratos smash the shield in the ground with a powerful slam. This has splash damage and sends smaller enemies flying in the air.

Countering Blast

Cost: 3000

Block as soon a projectile is about to hit you to send it back to its sender. You can also aim at another enemy if you want to. The time slows down at this point allowing you to aim it.

Guardian Sweep

Cost: 1500

While in a barehanded stance, pressing R1 will make Kratos land a powerful fist attack on the enemies and then sweep them off their feet using the shield. This will add a medium-range concussive blast, which deals additional stun damage. It needs 250 defense stat.

Guardian’s Justice

Cost: 2000

Holding R2 during the barehanded stance will allow Kratos to spin and lunge towards the enemy putting all his energy in the shield for a powerful shield bash. This will add a medium-range concussive blast, which deals additional stun damage. It needs 250 defense stat.

Guardian’s Judgment

Cost: 3000

After successfully performing Guardian’s Justice, press R2 again to add a powerful concussive blast at the end of the move.

Agile Strike

Cost: 1500

While evading during the barehanded stance, press R1 and hold the left stick forward to perform a quick agile strike against enemies. This will add a medium-range concussive blast which deals additional stun damage. It needs 250 defense stat.

Haymaker’s Crush

Cost: 1500

While sprinting during the barehanded stance, press R1 to perform a powerful haymaker attack on the enemies making them stumble. Might not work against powerful enemies. This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 75 Vitality.

Shoulder Barrage

Cost: 2000

While sprinting during the barehanded stance, press R2 to run into enemies shoulder first for a powerful shoulder base sending them back flying.

Guardian’s Revenge

Cost: 3000

After a barehanded attack, you can switch your stance quickly to perform a powerful attack. In the new stance, pressing R1 will allow Kratos to launch an uppercut attack. This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality.

Guardian’s Fury

Cost: 2000

During the same stance, pressing R2 will allow Kratos to perform a leaping shield attack. This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality.

Best Guardian Shield Combat Skills

Shield skills work best with parrying, as the game gets harder the little moments of parrying and counterattacks really make the difference for you. As such the best shield skills are ones that allow you to do that. So skills like Countering Strike, Crush and Blast are ideal picks. Block Break is also important, allowing you to break through enemy guards as well.

Finally, we have the Guardian Sweep, Justice and Judgment skills that add moderate to massive stun damage as follow-up attacks, which really help shift the fight in your favor.

Rage Mode Skills

The following skills can only be used while the Spartan Rage is activated. Outside the Spartan Rage, these skills cannot be used so you must keep this in mind.

Fury Strike

Cost: 0

In Spartan rage, perform a powerful fist attack with R1 and then press it repeatedly to land more punches.

Fury Drive

Cost: 500

Hold R1 in Spartan Rage to land a powerful haymaker attack that keeps enemies pinned to walls for added damage.

Fury Beatdown

Cost: 1500

Increases the duration of the punches you can land after a Fury Strike attack.

Spartan Stomp

Cost: 1000

In Spartan Rage, pressing L1 will make Kratos stomp the ground pushing enemies back and dealing them damage at the same time.

Spartan Surge

Cost: 3000

During Spartan Rage, hold L1 to land a powerful stomp attack that makes enemies airborne.

Raging Smash

Cost: 0

Pressing R2 while in Spartan Rage allows Kratos to jump in the air and slam an enemy to the ground in more enemies to deal damage.

Raging Ultimatum

Cost: 4500

Pressing R2 while in Spartan rage causes Kratos to land an even more powerful raging smash attack.

Seething Earth

Cost: 10000

In Spartan Rage, press L2 to pick up a large boulder and throw it on enemies to cause great amounts of damage to multiple enemies