Talon Bow is a somewhat different weapon in GoW in a sense that players don’t actually use the weapon themselves. Our God of War Talon Bow Guide will tell you how the weapon works and all of the possible upgrades that you can do on your Talon Bow.

God of War Talon Bow

With the help of our God of War Talon Bow Guide, you will be able to better understand Talon Bow Upgrades, Talon Bow Skills, Talon Bow Runic Summons, and how to use weapons effectively.

How to Use Talon Bow/Shoot Arrows

The Talon Bow is used by Atreus as he tries to help Kratos on his way. At the beginning of the game, Atreus can shoot standard arrows, but he can later use much more including melee strikes.

In order to shoot the Talon bow and arrows in God of War, Hold L2 and hit the Square button. Atreus will fire an arrow in the direction you’re pointing.

How to upgrade Talon Bow in God of War

The Talon bow features upgrades for the bow itself as well as its quiver. To upgrade Atreus’s Talon Bow and Quiver, you need resources such as Svartalfheim Steel and money.

Below, we’ve noted all the upgrades for the Talon Bow and Quiver.

Atreus Talon Bow Upgrades

These upgrades to Atreus’s Talon Bow mainly increase its damage output

Level II

Resource Cost: Soft Svartalfheim Steel 2

Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.

Level III

Resource Cost: Solid Svartalfheim Steel 2

Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.

Level IV

Resource Cost: Solid Svartalfheim Steel 5

Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.

Level V

Resource Cost:Hardened Svartalfheim Steel 1

Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.

Level VI

Resource Cost: Hardened Svartalfheim Steel 3

Increases arrow damage. Runic Summons fully recharge Atreus’ quiver with arrows.

Atreus Quiver Upgrades

These Upgrades to Atreus’s Quiver mainly affect recharge time.

Level II

Cost: 5000

Reduces the Talon Bow’s arrow recharge time.

Level III

Cost: 25000

Reduces the Talon Bow’s arrow recharge time.

Level IV

Cost: 45000

Talon Bow Skills

This is a list of all of the Skills that you can learn for your Talon Bow in God of War 4.

Light Potency

XP Cost: 250/1000/2000

Light arrows deal more stun damage. The amount of damage increases at higher levels.

Weaken Potency

XP Cost: 500

Light arrows have the Weaken effect on enemies

Explosive power

XP Cost: 1500

Light arrows have explosions that are larger than usual.

Pure Light

XP Cost: 3000

Light arrows deal stun damage when they hit someone.

Shock Potency

XP Cost: 250/1000/2000

Shock Arrows deal a higher amount of shock damage. The damage scales with levels.

Power Overload

XP Cost: 500

Shock Conduit hits more enemies.

Lasting Shock

XP Cost: 3000

The duration of shock is increased.

Ferocity

XP Cost:250

Atreus can stun enemies in numerous ways.

Acrobatics

XP Cost: 500

Atreus can do a combo with Kratos when dealing with an enemy.

Double Team

XP Cost: 250

Atreus will help Kratos when he is attacked or when an opportunity arises.

Atreus power

XP Cost: 500/1500/3000

The damage increases. It scales with levels of ability.

Dexterous Shot

XP Cost: 500/1500/3000

Increases the firing rate of the bow. It scales with level.

How to Use Talon Bow Runic Summons

Runic Summons for the Talon Bow are abilities for Atreus in GoW that can be found inside of chests.

You can only have one runic summon at a time which can be used by holding the square button. There are two different levels that you can upgrade each of your Runic Attacks to.

Let us see all of the Talon Bow Runic Attacks that Atreus can use in GoW.

Boar Stampede

A lot of boars will charge forward in the direction you are facing. They will head out in a cone formation and increasing the level will add additional boards to the formation.

Falcons’ Dive

This attack casts spectral falcons who fly around for a really short amount of time before bombing the ground. Leveling up will increase the number of falcons and thus increase the damage and area of effect of the attack.

Storm of the Elks

A deer walks towards Kratos and staggers the enemies around him. It will later detonate and knock up enemies into the air. Increasing the level of increasing the duration and the range of the attack.

Murder of Crows

A murder of crows will enter the fight and distract enemies in front of Kratos. They will also explode and deal a small amount of damage towards the end. Leveling up will cause the crows to increase in number and last longer.

Wrath of the Wolf

A wolf enters the battle and attacks the enemies three times. It can also stun the enemy or shock it along with dealing damage. An increase in level adds additional wolves to attack more enemies.

Bitter Squirrel

This squirrel will find consumables for you. The stones appear for only about 20 seconds so remember to pick them up as fast as possible. Leveling it up will cause more consumables to be dropped.