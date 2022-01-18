Talon Bow is a somewhat different weapon in GoW in a sense that players don’t actually use the weapon themselves. Our God of War Talon Bow Guide will tell you how the weapon works and all of the possible upgrades that you can do on your Talon Bow.
Also, feel free to check out our Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos guides for more help on those weapons.
God of War Talon Bow
With the help of our God of War Talon Bow Guide, you will be able to better understand Talon Bow Upgrades, Talon Bow Skills, Talon Bow Runic Summons, and how to use weapons effectively.
How to Use Talon Bow/Shoot Arrows
The Talon Bow is used by Atreus as he tries to help Kratos on his way. At the beginning of the game, Atreus can shoot standard arrows, but he can later use much more including melee strikes.
In order to shoot the Talon bow and arrows in God of War, Hold L2 and hit the Square button. Atreus will fire an arrow in the direction you’re pointing.
How to upgrade Talon Bow in God of War
The Talon bow features upgrades for the bow itself as well as its quiver. To upgrade Atreus’s Talon Bow and Quiver, you need resources such as Svartalfheim Steel and money.
Below, we’ve noted all the upgrades for the Talon Bow and Quiver.
Atreus Talon Bow Upgrades
These upgrades to Atreus’s Talon Bow mainly increase its damage output
Level II
Resource Cost: Soft Svartalfheim Steel 2
Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.
Level III
Resource Cost: Solid Svartalfheim Steel 2
Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.
Level IV
Resource Cost: Solid Svartalfheim Steel 5
Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.
Level V
Resource Cost:Hardened Svartalfheim Steel 1
Increases arrow damage and makes new Talon Bow Skills available for purchase.
Level VI
Resource Cost: Hardened Svartalfheim Steel 3
Increases arrow damage. Runic Summons fully recharge Atreus’ quiver with arrows.
Atreus Quiver Upgrades
These Upgrades to Atreus’s Quiver mainly affect recharge time.
Level II
Cost: 5000
Reduces the Talon Bow’s arrow recharge time.
Level III
Cost: 25000
Reduces the Talon Bow’s arrow recharge time.
Level IV
Cost: 45000
Talon Bow Skills
This is a list of all of the Skills that you can learn for your Talon Bow in God of War 4.
Light Potency
XP Cost: 250/1000/2000
Light arrows deal more stun damage. The amount of damage increases at higher levels.
Weaken Potency
XP Cost: 500
Light arrows have the Weaken effect on enemies
Explosive power
XP Cost: 1500
Light arrows have explosions that are larger than usual.
Pure Light
XP Cost: 3000
Light arrows deal stun damage when they hit someone.
Shock Potency
XP Cost: 250/1000/2000
Shock Arrows deal a higher amount of shock damage. The damage scales with levels.
Power Overload
XP Cost: 500
Shock Conduit hits more enemies.
Lasting Shock
XP Cost: 3000
The duration of shock is increased.
Ferocity
XP Cost:250
Atreus can stun enemies in numerous ways.
Acrobatics
XP Cost: 500
Atreus can do a combo with Kratos when dealing with an enemy.
Double Team
XP Cost: 250
Atreus will help Kratos when he is attacked or when an opportunity arises.
Atreus power
XP Cost: 500/1500/3000
The damage increases. It scales with levels of ability.
Dexterous Shot
XP Cost: 500/1500/3000
Increases the firing rate of the bow. It scales with level.
How to Use Talon Bow Runic Summons
Runic Summons for the Talon Bow are abilities for Atreus in GoW that can be found inside of chests.
You can only have one runic summon at a time which can be used by holding the square button. There are two different levels that you can upgrade each of your Runic Attacks to.
Let us see all of the Talon Bow Runic Attacks that Atreus can use in GoW.
Boar Stampede
A lot of boars will charge forward in the direction you are facing. They will head out in a cone formation and increasing the level will add additional boards to the formation.
Falcons’ Dive
This attack casts spectral falcons who fly around for a really short amount of time before bombing the ground. Leveling up will increase the number of falcons and thus increase the damage and area of effect of the attack.
Storm of the Elks
A deer walks towards Kratos and staggers the enemies around him. It will later detonate and knock up enemies into the air. Increasing the level of increasing the duration and the range of the attack.
Murder of Crows
A murder of crows will enter the fight and distract enemies in front of Kratos. They will also explode and deal a small amount of damage towards the end. Leveling up will cause the crows to increase in number and last longer.
Wrath of the Wolf
A wolf enters the battle and attacks the enemies three times. It can also stun the enemy or shock it along with dealing damage. An increase in level adds additional wolves to attack more enemies.
Bitter Squirrel
This squirrel will find consumables for you. The stones appear for only about 20 seconds so remember to pick them up as fast as possible. Leveling it up will cause more consumables to be dropped.