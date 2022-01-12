The Blades of Chaos are added to the game when Kratos realizes that he needs some diversity in the Weapons that he Uses. The Blades of Chaos have a lot of complexities to them including upgrades and skills, and this God of War Blades of Chaos Guide will help you understand them all.
God of War Blades of Chaos
Our GoW Blades of Chaos Guide will tell you about all of the upgrades and the skills that are available for the Blades of Chaos in God of War.
How to get the Blades of Chaos in God of War
How does one get the iconic Blades of Chaos in GoW? Getting them is actually very easy as you don’t have to do much.
You will get the Blades of Chaos automatically during the main mission “The Sickness” in God of War’s Campaign. So what you need to do is get to the mission and you will get this Blades in no time.
How to Fully Upgrade the Blades of Chaos
To upgrade the Blades of Chaos in GoW, the thing you will need is Chaos Flame. Chaos Flame is a quite rare item in the game that can only be used to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.
What you have to do when you get the flame, is bring it to Brok or Sindri so they can upgrade your Blades of Chaos with it.
Below we have also provided you with detail on the locations of these flames, so you don’t have to wander here and there.
God of War Chaos Flame Locations
In total, there are four Chaos Flames. You will get three of them as a reward for defeating the bosses in the main Story.
However, the fourth and most important one, the Raging Fire of Muspelheim, is tough to get as it requires reaching the peak of Muspelheim. It is a requirement which to fully upgrade the Blades of Chaos.
The location of each Chaos Flame in God of War is as follows:
Chaos Flame #1
You will find this flame as a reward for defeating the Bridgekeeper boss in the Realm of Hel.
Chaos Flame #2
The second Chaos Flame can be found from the Tyr’s Temple as a reward for defeating the two bosses, Grendel of the Frost and Grendel of the Ashes.
Chaos Flame #3
For this flame when you return to the Helheim the second time you will encounter an armored enemy named Traveller. You have to defeat him to get the third Chaos Flame.
How to Find the Final Chaos Flame
Now it’s time for the fourth and most important Chaos Flame you need to find to fully upgrade your Blades of Chaos. For this, you have to defeat Valkyrie Gondul at the peak of Muspelheim.
You will fight her during Trail 6 and defeating her will get you the “Raging Fire of Muspelheim.” Then you have to exchange it with the Brok or Sindri for the Chaos Flame.
With this final chaos flame, you can now upgrade your Blades of Chaos fully from Brok or Sindri.
How to find Valkyrie Göndul
To get to Valkyrie, you first need to unlock Muspelheim. To unlock Muspelheim, you have to find all four chests of the cipher. Once you have unlocked all four cipher chests you can get to Muspelheim.
After completing the main game, get to Muspelhiem and there your first challenge will be a total breeze. You have to reach the peak fight Valkyrie
How to defeat Valkyrie Göndul
Valkyrie is by far the most dangerous boss of God of War and to defeat her, you should have a level 6 Leviathan Axe with you.
You will get this from the Niflheim along with the armor that heals you over time. Now when fighting with Valkyrie, whenever she rises hit her with the Atreus arrow as she is charging for an unblockable attack that you can’t dodge.
You can also use the heavy Runic attacks for interrupting her attacks. You should use your heavy Runic attacks at the right time when she is charging or trying to do a combo attack for dealing a lot of damage.
If you keep these tactics in mind and have a fully upgraded Leviathan Axe the fight will be over in a few minutes.
Blades of Chaos Skills
Here are all of the skills that you can get using your Blades of Chaos.
Melee Combat Skills
|Skill
|Description
|XP Cost
|Stat Bonus
|Requirements
|Rushing Chaos
|Press R1 while sprinting to stagger enemies with your rushing stab attack.
|500
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 75
|Rising Fury
|Holding R2 will deal damage and push enemies into the air.
|500
|Adds a fire-bomb to any enemies hit by this attack.
|Runic 250
|Plume of Chaos
|Holding R2 will allow you to add a Heavy Combo Finisher during the second-to-last combo attack.
|1000
|Whirling Chaos
|Holding R1 will deal damage to all enemies in a radius.
|1000
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 125
|Chaos Slam
|Press R2 while sprinting to slam down on the ground and deal a lot of damage to all enemies nearby.
|1500
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 125
|Spinning Chaos Strike
|Hold R1 to perform a spinning attack damaging all enemies in a radius.
|1000
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 225
|Retreating Slash
|Attack all enemies in a large area while evading by holding back the left stick and pressing R1.
|2000
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 75
|Chaotic Rampages
|Switch stance after Blades of chaos attack, then press R1 to deal damage through small attacks.
|3000
|N/A
|N/A
|Chaotic Frenzy
|Chaotic Rampage gets 2 more strikes.
|1000
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 200
|Chaotic Flurry
|After any Blades of chaos attack, switch stances and press R2 to deal additional damage through a triple stab attack.
|1500
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 200
|Chaotic Concussion
|Press R2 after chaotic flurry to deal additional burn damage through another stab.
|1500
|Increased resistance to interruption during this attack.
|Vitality 200
Elemental Combat Skills
|Skill
|Description
|XP Cost
|Stat Bonus
|Spear of Chaos
|Impale an enemy and pull them towards you.
|3000
|N/A
|Elemental Surge
|Once you impale an enemy using spear of chaos, press R1 to send a wave of energy towards them through the chain, dealing damage.
|3000
|Adds a fire bomb to any enemies hit by this attack.
|Elemental Explosion
|The size and damage of your elemental surge explosion increases.
|2000
|N/A
|Engulfing Spear
|Your spear of chaos attack will cause a small explosion, causing burn damage.
|3000
|N/A
|Immolation
|Keep on attacking quickly to have burn damage on every hit and power up Blades of Chaos. +Luck and +Runic
|1500
|N/A
|Elemental Slash
|Press R2 while aiming to deal Burn damage by performing a devastating sweeping attack.
|1500
|N/A
|Furious Immolation
|You get more immolation per hit.
|2000
|N/A
|Elemental Charge
|If you hold R2, you will charge up the amount of Burn damage you inflict on impact.
|2000
|Shortens charge time.
|Elemental Overcharge
|Hold R2 in order to do a lot of burn damage in a wide area.
|4500
|N/A
|Essence of Athena
|10+ Luck
|10000
|N/A
|Essence of Ares
|10+ Strength
|10000
|N/A
|Essence of Zeus
|10+ Runic
|10000
|N/A
Blades of Chaos Runic Attacks
Light Runic Attacks
|Runic Attack
|Description
|XP Cost
|Location
|Cyclone of Chaos
|A sweep that clears enemies in a circle. Levelling up increases the duration and the damage.
|0/3250/13000
|Helheim Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel)
|Nemean Crush
|A shockwave that sends enemies flying. Levelling up increases the burn damage and radius of explosion.
|0/4500/18000
|Helheim Tower Beach: Death Eater Drop
|Rampage of the Furies
|Flurries which end up in a slam. Levelling up will increase the burn damage and the radius of the final attack.
|0/1500/6000
|River Pass (Witch’s Cavern): Requires Winds of Hel
|Blast of Hephaestus
|Blades attacks followed by a swipe of your Blades. Levelling up adds Burn damage and Explosion during the slam.
|0/3250/13000
|Buri’s Storeroom Legendary Chest (Requires Blades of Chaos)
|Icarus Storm
|A spinning attack that adds Blades of chaos when levelled up along with burn damage.
|0/1500/6000
|Helheim (Escape) Legendary Chest
|Wrath of Artemis
|A slash attack that pushes enemies away. Levelling Up adds another attack and then stuns the enemies.
|0/1500/6000
|Troll Boss: Dauði Munr Drop
|Blast of Hephaestus
|A blast which deals burn damage. Levelling up increases the size of the blast and stun damage.
|0/3250/13000
|Foothills Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel)
|Spartan Charge
|A dash which deals damage by slamming enemies. Levelling up adds an explosive blast and burn damages.
|0/1500/6000
|Helheim Legendary Chest
Heavy Runic Attack
|Runic Attack
|Description
|XP Cost
|Location
|Tartarus Rage
|You do 2 Blades slams on an enemy. Levelling up increases its power. Cooldown of 50 seconds. Deals 3/5 damage, 2/5 Burn effect and 4/5 Stun effect.
|0/4500/18000
|Týr’s Vault: Grendel Trolls Drop
|Prometheus Flame
|A slam attack that creates fire underneath enemies. Levelling Up increases the size of the flame and potential targets. Cooldown of 80 seconds. Deals 3/5 Damage, 5/5 Burn effect and no stun effect.
|0/4500/18000
|Konùnsgard’s Stronghold: Legendary Chest (Favor: Hail to the King)
|Hyperion Slam
|A slam attack that does an explosion. Levelling Up increases the size of the explosion and deals burn damage. Cooldown of 50 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage and 4/5 Burn effect. No stun effect.
|0/1500/6000
|The Mountain (Return Visit) Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel)
|Meteoric Slam
|Rains fire down on enemies. Levelling up increases the area of effect and the burn damage of the fire. Cooldown of 120 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage and 5/5 Burn damage. No stun damage.
|0/4500/18000
|Muspelheim Shop
|Hyperion Grapple
|Tosses Blades to enemies and pulls Kratos towards them. Levelling Up increases concussion that enemies have and stun damage caused during impact. Cooldown of 40 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage, 2/5 burn damage and 4/5 stun damage.
|0/3250/13000
|The Hall of Týr Legendary Chest (Journey: A Path to Jötunheim)
|Gift of Apollo
|Blades of Chaos hits grant small health bonus. Levelling Up adds the amount of health you get. Cooldown of 120 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage, 2/5 burn effect and no stun damage.
|0/4500/18000
|Niflheim Realm Tear (10,000 Mist Echoes, Ogres x3)
Blade Pommels
|Blades Pommels
|Hacksilver
|Location
|Wooden Blades Grips Spartan’s Heritage: Crude wooden Blades grips. Cannot be sold.
|Start with this Pommel
|Deadly Grips of Vitality Slayer’s Health Burst: Low chance of activating perk to get health after a kill.
|20000/35000
|Konùnsgard Stronghold: Hel-Traveler Drop
|Weightless Grip of Protection Rising Protective Barrier: Moderate chance of activating perk to to get a protective barrier.
|20000/35000
|Týr’s Vault Legendary Chest
|Deadly Grips of Protection Slayer’s Defense: Low chance of activating perk to increase defence.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Deadly Grips of Magic Slayer’s Runic: Low chance of activating perk to grant a blessing of runic on each kill.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Deadly Recovery Handles Slayer’s Cooldown: Low chance of activating perk to reduce cooldown on a kill.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Precision Grips of Fortification Piercing Defense: Moderate chance of activating perk to get a gift of defense if you spear of chaos a flying enemy.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Precision Recovery Handles Piercing Cooldown: Moderate chance of activating perk to a blessing of cooldown if you land a spear of chaos on moving enemies.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Weightless War Handles Rising Strength: Moderate chance of activating perk to get a gift of strength if you land Rising Fury on enemies.
|20000/35000
|Lake of Nine: West side of outer walkway (Requires Blades of Chaos)
|Deadly War Handles Slayer’s Strength: Low chance of activating perk to get more strength when you kill someone.
|9000/20000
|Helheim: Hel-Traveler Drop
|Deadly Grips of Fury Slayer’s Rage Burst: Low chance of activating perk to get a rage burst when you kill someone.
|10000/9000/20000
|Shop
|Explosive Grips of Fire Flame Tongue: Low chance of activating perk to strike with an explosion that deals burn damage.
|20000/35000
|Isle of Death Legendary Chest (Requires Blades of Chaos)
|Grips of the Cursed Flame Gift of Fire: Low chance of activating perk which plants a fire bomb on enemies.
|35000/70000
|Cliffs of the Raven Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel)
|Grips of the Valkyrie Power of the Valkyrie: Low chance of activating perk which increases strength and runic when you hit someone with Blades.
|35000/70000
|Helheim, Valkyrie Rota Drop
|Blightguard Explosive Blight: Low chance of activating perk which weakens enemies when they are hit.
|35000/70000
|Niflheim Center Chamber Legendary Chest (7500 Mist Echoes)