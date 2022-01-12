The Blades of Chaos are added to the game when Kratos realizes that he needs some diversity in the Weapons that he Uses. The Blades of Chaos have a lot of complexities to them including upgrades and skills, and this God of War Blades of Chaos Guide will help you understand them all.

God of War Blades of Chaos

Our GoW Blades of Chaos Guide will tell you about all of the upgrades and the skills that are available for the Blades of Chaos in God of War.

How to get the Blades of Chaos in God of War

How does one get the iconic Blades of Chaos in GoW? Getting them is actually very easy as you don’t have to do much.

You will get the Blades of Chaos automatically during the main mission “The Sickness” in God of War’s Campaign. So what you need to do is get to the mission and you will get this Blades in no time.

How to Fully Upgrade the Blades of Chaos

To upgrade the Blades of Chaos in GoW, the thing you will need is Chaos Flame. Chaos Flame is a quite rare item in the game that can only be used to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

What you have to do when you get the flame, is bring it to Brok or Sindri so they can upgrade your Blades of Chaos with it.

Below we have also provided you with detail on the locations of these flames, so you don’t have to wander here and there.

God of War Chaos Flame Locations

In total, there are four Chaos Flames. You will get three of them as a reward for defeating the bosses in the main Story.

However, the fourth and most important one, the Raging Fire of Muspelheim, is tough to get as it requires reaching the peak of Muspelheim. It is a requirement which to fully upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

The location of each Chaos Flame in God of War is as follows:

Chaos Flame #1

You will find this flame as a reward for defeating the Bridgekeeper boss in the Realm of Hel.

Chaos Flame #2

The second Chaos Flame can be found from the Tyr’s Temple as a reward for defeating the two bosses, Grendel of the Frost and Grendel of the Ashes.

Chaos Flame #3

For this flame when you return to the Helheim the second time you will encounter an armored enemy named Traveller. You have to defeat him to get the third Chaos Flame.

How to Find the Final Chaos Flame

Now it’s time for the fourth and most important Chaos Flame you need to find to fully upgrade your Blades of Chaos. For this, you have to defeat Valkyrie Gondul at the peak of Muspelheim.

You will fight her during Trail 6 and defeating her will get you the “Raging Fire of Muspelheim.” Then you have to exchange it with the Brok or Sindri for the Chaos Flame.

With this final chaos flame, you can now upgrade your Blades of Chaos fully from Brok or Sindri.

How to find Valkyrie Göndul

To get to Valkyrie, you first need to unlock Muspelheim. To unlock Muspelheim, you have to find all four chests of the cipher. Once you have unlocked all four cipher chests you can get to Muspelheim.

After completing the main game, get to Muspelhiem and there your first challenge will be a total breeze. You have to reach the peak fight Valkyrie

How to defeat Valkyrie Göndul

Valkyrie is by far the most dangerous boss of God of War and to defeat her, you should have a level 6 Leviathan Axe with you.

You will get this from the Niflheim along with the armor that heals you over time. Now when fighting with Valkyrie, whenever she rises hit her with the Atreus arrow as she is charging for an unblockable attack that you can’t dodge.

You can also use the heavy Runic attacks for interrupting her attacks. You should use your heavy Runic attacks at the right time when she is charging or trying to do a combo attack for dealing a lot of damage.

If you keep these tactics in mind and have a fully upgraded Leviathan Axe the fight will be over in a few minutes.

Blades of Chaos Skills

Here are all of the skills that you can get using your Blades of Chaos.

Melee Combat Skills

Skill Description XP Cost Stat Bonus Requirements Rushing Chaos Press R1 while sprinting to stagger enemies with your rushing stab attack. 500 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 75 Rising Fury Holding R2 will deal damage and push enemies into the air. 500 Adds a fire-bomb to any enemies hit by this attack. Runic 250 Plume of Chaos Holding R2 will allow you to add a Heavy Combo Finisher during the second-to-last combo attack. 1000 Whirling Chaos Holding R1 will deal damage to all enemies in a radius. 1000 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 125 Chaos Slam Press R2 while sprinting to slam down on the ground and deal a lot of damage to all enemies nearby. 1500 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 125 Spinning Chaos Strike Hold R1 to perform a spinning attack damaging all enemies in a radius. 1000 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 225 Retreating Slash Attack all enemies in a large area while evading by holding back the left stick and pressing R1. 2000 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 75 Chaotic Rampages Switch stance after Blades of chaos attack, then press R1 to deal damage through small attacks. 3000 N/A N/A Chaotic Frenzy Chaotic Rampage gets 2 more strikes. 1000 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 200 Chaotic Flurry After any Blades of chaos attack, switch stances and press R2 to deal additional damage through a triple stab attack. 1500 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 200 Chaotic Concussion Press R2 after chaotic flurry to deal additional burn damage through another stab. 1500 Increased resistance to interruption during this attack. Vitality 200

Elemental Combat Skills

Skill Description XP Cost Stat Bonus Spear of Chaos Impale an enemy and pull them towards you. 3000 N/A Elemental Surge Once you impale an enemy using spear of chaos, press R1 to send a wave of energy towards them through the chain, dealing damage. 3000 Adds a fire bomb to any enemies hit by this attack. Elemental Explosion The size and damage of your elemental surge explosion increases. 2000 N/A Engulfing Spear Your spear of chaos attack will cause a small explosion, causing burn damage. 3000 N/A Immolation Keep on attacking quickly to have burn damage on every hit and power up Blades of Chaos. +Luck and +Runic 1500 N/A Elemental Slash Press R2 while aiming to deal Burn damage by performing a devastating sweeping attack. 1500 N/A Furious Immolation You get more immolation per hit. 2000 N/A Elemental Charge If you hold R2, you will charge up the amount of Burn damage you inflict on impact. 2000 Shortens charge time. Elemental Overcharge Hold R2 in order to do a lot of burn damage in a wide area. 4500 N/A Essence of Athena 10+ Luck 10000 N/A Essence of Ares 10+ Strength 10000 N/A Essence of Zeus 10+ Runic 10000 N/A

Blades of Chaos Runic Attacks

Light Runic Attacks

Runic Attack Description XP Cost Location Cyclone of Chaos A sweep that clears enemies in a circle. Levelling up increases the duration and the damage. 0/3250/13000 Helheim Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel) Nemean Crush A shockwave that sends enemies flying. Levelling up increases the burn damage and radius of explosion. 0/4500/18000 Helheim Tower Beach: Death Eater Drop Rampage of the Furies Flurries which end up in a slam. Levelling up will increase the burn damage and the radius of the final attack. 0/1500/6000 River Pass (Witch’s Cavern): Requires Winds of Hel Blast of Hephaestus Blades attacks followed by a swipe of your Blades. Levelling up adds Burn damage and Explosion during the slam. 0/3250/13000 Buri’s Storeroom Legendary Chest (Requires Blades of Chaos) Icarus Storm A spinning attack that adds Blades of chaos when levelled up along with burn damage. 0/1500/6000 Helheim (Escape) Legendary Chest Wrath of Artemis A slash attack that pushes enemies away. Levelling Up adds another attack and then stuns the enemies. 0/1500/6000 Troll Boss: Dauði Munr Drop Blast of Hephaestus A blast which deals burn damage. Levelling up increases the size of the blast and stun damage. 0/3250/13000 Foothills Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel) Spartan Charge A dash which deals damage by slamming enemies. Levelling up adds an explosive blast and burn damages. 0/1500/6000 Helheim Legendary Chest

Heavy Runic Attack

Runic Attack Description XP Cost Location Tartarus Rage You do 2 Blades slams on an enemy. Levelling up increases its power. Cooldown of 50 seconds. Deals 3/5 damage, 2/5 Burn effect and 4/5 Stun effect. 0/4500/18000 Týr’s Vault: Grendel Trolls Drop Prometheus Flame A slam attack that creates fire underneath enemies. Levelling Up increases the size of the flame and potential targets. Cooldown of 80 seconds. Deals 3/5 Damage, 5/5 Burn effect and no stun effect. 0/4500/18000 Konùnsgard’s Stronghold: Legendary Chest (Favor: Hail to the King) Hyperion Slam A slam attack that does an explosion. Levelling Up increases the size of the explosion and deals burn damage. Cooldown of 50 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage and 4/5 Burn effect. No stun effect. 0/1500/6000 The Mountain (Return Visit) Legendary Chest (Requires Winds of Hel) Meteoric Slam Rains fire down on enemies. Levelling up increases the area of effect and the burn damage of the fire. Cooldown of 120 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage and 5/5 Burn damage. No stun damage. 0/4500/18000 Muspelheim Shop Hyperion Grapple Tosses Blades to enemies and pulls Kratos towards them. Levelling Up increases concussion that enemies have and stun damage caused during impact. Cooldown of 40 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage, 2/5 burn damage and 4/5 stun damage. 0/3250/13000 The Hall of Týr Legendary Chest (Journey: A Path to Jötunheim) Gift of Apollo Blades of Chaos hits grant small health bonus. Levelling Up adds the amount of health you get. Cooldown of 120 seconds. Deals 4/5 damage, 2/5 burn effect and no stun damage. 0/4500/18000 Niflheim Realm Tear (10,000 Mist Echoes, Ogres x3)

