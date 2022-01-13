Kratos gets a new weapon the Leviathan Axe in the new God of War. Just like other weapons in the game, Leviathan Axe comes with a set of skills, bonuses, upgrades, and pommels that can be unlocked and equipped to make it better. In this God of War Leviathan Axe Guide, we have detailed all the things that are necessary for making your Leviathan Axe better.

Below you will find a detailed guide to different upgrades, skills, Runic Attacks, and pommels that can be purchased, unlocked, and equipped to make the Leviathan Axe better. All the details necessary for these upgrades are mentioned below so you can easily upgrade your Leviathan Axe.

God of War Leviathan Axe

Leviathan Axe can be upgraded to further levels to make it more powerful. You will have to complete certain tasks before you can start Upgrading your Leviathan Axe. Each task when completed will grant you a Frozen Flame, which can then be used to upgrade the Leviathan Axe. We have detailed the upgrades and how you can unlock them below!

How to Upgrade Leviathan Axe in God of War

Upgrading the Leviathan Axe doesn’t need additional or optional quests to upgrade. In fact, it’s relatively easier than most weapons in God of War. However, it requires one special item to unlock successfully. The item or items we’re talking about are Frozen Flames.

Although finding them will not be that hard of a job but considering the fact that these items are really rare in their existence makes it one of the hardest expeditions in your God of War journey.

You’ll find Frozen Flames in different locations in GoW. Location such as:

River Pass Bridge

Foothills

The Mountain Mine

Under the Corpse of Thamur the Giant

Niflheim

For upgrades, breezing through the main story of the game once will help you unlock 5 of the 6 Frozen Flames required. Each defeated Boss drops one. The last one can be obtained by exchanging a Chilling Mist of Niflheim for a Frozen Flame.

This can be done by going through the region where you find the treasures in the workshop’s central chamber in Niflheim. Once you’ve obtained it from the chamber, simply head to Sindri’s or Brok’s shop and perform the trade. Note, this will also help you unlock the ‘Worthy’ trophy for collecting all the 6 Frozen Flames.

Leviathan Axe Upgrades

We have detailed the upgrades for the Leviathan Axe, its stats and how to unlock them below:

Upgrade I : It has 10 strength. You receive Axe as Upgrade I.

: It has 10 strength. You receive Axe as Upgrade I. Upgrade II : It has 25 strength. Can be done after meeting Brok once you have escaped the Ruins.

: It has 25 strength. Can be done after meeting Brok once you have escaped the Ruins. Upgrade III : It has 40 strength. On your first trip to Foothills, defeat the Ogre and you will obtain this frozen flame.

: It has 40 strength. On your first trip to Foothills, defeat the Ogre and you will obtain this frozen flame. Upgrade IV : It has 55 strength. In the Heart of the Mountain, defeat Jarn Fotr to obtain this frozen flame.

: It has 55 strength. In the Heart of the Mountain, defeat Jarn Fotr to obtain this frozen flame. Upgrade V : It has 70 strength. At Thamur’s Corpse, defeating Magni and Modi will give you this frozen flame.

: It has 70 strength. At Thamur’s Corpse, defeating Magni and Modi will give you this frozen flame. Upgrade VI: It has 85 strength and it must be purchased from the shop for 5000 Mist Echoes. It is present in Niflheim Center Chamber Legendary Chest.

God of War Leviathan Axe Skills

You can purchase and equip a large number of skills to help you in combat. These skills are weapon specific and require you to select the required weapon to use those skills. Leviathan Axe comes with its own set of ranged and close combat skills. You can find all of these skills below along with their cost, bonuses, and requirements.

Ranged Combat Skills

The following table details different ranged skills that you can purchase and equip. We have also detailed their price, requirements, and any bonuses that they come with.

Freezing Throw

Cost: 0

Bonus and Requirements: N/A

Description: Press R2 for a powerful attack that sometimes freezes smaller enemies and deals massive damage to anyone who comes in the range of this attack. Can be used to pin grunts to walls and earn extra XP if you manage to contribute to a labor.

Freezing Burst

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: Grants Shorter Charge Time and has a cooldown time of 100

Description: Hold R2 to charge up the Leviathan Axe and land an explosive attack that deals additional frost damage. Can be aimed at will even while charging.

Precision Throw Combo

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: It unlocks an axe throw finisher after 2 consecutive precision throws and has a cooldown time of 125 seconds

Description: Once a headshot or weak spot hit is landed, pressing triangle while the flash will cause the axe to come back and turn the next attack an explosive one which deals frost damage as well.

Precision Frost Burst

Cost: 2000

Bonus and Requirements: N/A

Description: Precision Throw Combo gets a nice explosion on impact.

Returning Whirlwind

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Press R1 to call back the axe and land an insanely powerful spinning attack. Axe will hit enemies on its way back if they come in its way.

Returning Storm

Cost: 2000

Bonus and Requirements: This will add an explosion of Frost damage on impact and requires 250 Runic

Description: Pressing R2 will call back the axe and let it unleash a powerful slam attack. This attack knocks back enemies as well giving you some space.

Hunter-Killer I

Cost: 1500

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Holding R1 allows you to target three enemies or three spots on a single enemy to attack.

Hunter-Killer II

Cost: 1500

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Increases the target numbers to 5.

Hunter-Killer III

Cost: 3000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Increases the target numbers to 8.

Close Combat Skills

Skills that can be performed when close to the enemies are detailed below. We have also detailed their price, requirements and what extra bonuses they come with.

Executioner’s Cleave

Cost: 500

Bonus and Requirements: Decreases charge time and has a cooldown time of 100.

Description: Holding R2 unleashing a massive damage dealing attack with splash damage. You may be hit while charging to plan it accordingly. You can also aim the attack while charging it up.

Grinding Storm

Cost: 500

Bonus and Requirements: Applies additional frost damage during this attack and requires 125 Runic.

Description: Holding R1 allows you to land a powerful attack on multiple enemies that locks them down as well. If you keep holding the button, axe will come back and go in for another similar attack. Attacks stop when you release the button.

Pride of the Frost

Cost: 500

Bonus and Requirements: Adds an explosion of frost damage on impact and it requires 200 Runic.

Description: Once a light attack combo finishes, press R1, R1, R1, R2 to perform a heavy finisher attack.

Permafrost

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: N/A

Description: Hit enemies in a chain to build up the frost meter to keep adding frost damage to your attacks. If you are hit, the progress is lost and you must start fresh.

Glacial Permafrost

Cost: 2000

Bonus and Requirements: N/A

Description: Increases the amount of permafrost earned per hit.

Frost Rush

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 125 Vitality

Description: During a sprint, pressing R1 will allow you to perform a leaping attack.

Leviathan’s Fury

Cost: 1500

Bonus and Requirements: Adds an explosion of frost damage on impact and it requires 175 Runic.

Description: During a sprint, pressing R2 will allow you to perform a massive leaping attack.

Whirling Storm

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 75 Vitality

Description: During an evade, you can press R1 and hold left stick forward to land a quick axe attack.

Evasive Storm

Cost: 2000

Bonus and Requirements: Applies additional frost damage during this attack and requires 125 Runic.

Description: During an evade, you can press R1 and hold left stick backwards to land a boomerang throw.

Whirlwind Sweep

Cost: 3000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: This allows you to switch attack stances. In the new attack stance, pressing R1 will allow you to perform a sweeping attack. During the delay stance, pressing R1 will allow you to swing the axe around yourself dealing damage to anyone around you.

Double Whirlwind

Cost: 1000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Adds another attack to the above mentioned R1 attack in the switched stance.

Raging Whirlwind

Cost: 2000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Adds a third attack to the above mentioned R1 attack in the switched stance.

Whirlwind Throw

Cost: 1500

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: Allows you to perform a ranged attack by pressing R2 during the switched stance.

Whirlwind Fury

Cost: 3000

Bonus and Requirements: This attack has increased resistance to interruption and it requires 200 Vitality

Description: In the switched stance, double tap R2 to perform another ranged attack. This is the whirlwind Toss but twice now.

Leviathan Axe Runic Attacks

Runic Attacks are special attacks that can be performed by Kratos during combat. They come with added bonuses and they can be upgraded as well for increased bonuses and combat effectiveness.

Below you will find all different types of runic attacks that can be equipped in the game. We have also detailed where you can find them.

Light Runic Attacks

These are generally attacks which though deal little damage, but are quick and have lower cooldown times. They are performed by pressing the RB and LB buttons of the controller.

Njörd’s Tempest

Location: Find it in the Alfheim Legendary Chest

Description: A rapidly spinning melee attack that clears out surrounding enemies and deals significant damage.

Level 2: Increases the number of rotations by holding down R1 and adds a small whirlwind effect.

Level 3: Further increases the number of rotations by holding down R1. Also increases the size and strength of the whirlwind effect around Kratos.

Fury of the Ice Troll

Location: Find it in the Volunder Mines Legendary Chest.

Description: A quick radial shockwave attack that slows enemies and sends them flying back.

Level 2: Holding R1 charges up the attack, increasing its range.

Level 3: Greatly increases Frost damage and decreases charge time.

Týr’s Revenge

Location: Find it in The Mountain Legendary Chest

Description: A powerful spinning attack against a single target, with a follow-up attack that slams the enemy to the ground.

Level 2: Greatly increases the duration of the lingering spin attack.

Level 3: Further increases the duration of the lingering spin attack, and causes a massive explosion on the follow-up slam.

Leviathan’s Wake

Location: Find it in the Veithurgard Legendary Chest

Description: A powerful axe throw that plows through any enemies in its path.

Level 2: Inflicts Frost damage to all enemies caught in the Leviathan’s path.

Level 3: Increases the Frost damage inflicted to enemies, and increases the size of the explosion on impact with any enemy or surface.

Charge of the White Bear

Location: Find it in the Foothills Legendary Chest

Description: A quick, propulsive dash attack with a follow-up strike. Kratos is protected during the dash.

Wrath of the Frost Ancient

Location: Find it in the Fafnir’s Storeroom Legendary Chest

Description: A powerful ice beam that slows all enemies on contact.

Level 2: Increases the amount of Frost damage, as well as the length of the beam.

Level 3: Greatly increases the amount of Frost damage, as well as the duration of the beam.

Strike of the Utgard

Location: Find it in the Alfheim Legendary Chest

Description: A wide-arcing attack that inflicts a moderate amount of Frost damage.

Level 2: Hold R1 to charge up to 3 Frost damage wave.

Level 3: Greatly increases the amount of Frost damage per wave.

Hel’s Touch

Location: Find it in the River Pass Legendary Chest

Description: An extremely quick burst of energy that interrupts and knocks back all nearby enemies.

Level 2: Increases attack severity and inflicts Stun damage. Level 3: Further increases Stun damage inflicted and grants the ability to quickly cancel the attack.

Heavy Runic Attacks

As the name suggests, these attacks deal massive amounts of damage. Additionally, they will also have greater range than light runic attacks. These moves are performed by pressing the LB and RT buttons of the controller.

Thiazi’s Talon

Location: Find it in the Alfheim Legendary Chest

Description: A propulsive slice attack that launches a small, vertical wave that inflicts medium Frost damage.

Level 2: Hold R2 to charge up to 3 Frost damage waves.

Level 3: Greatly increases the Frost damage of all waves.

Ivaldi’s Anvil

Location: Find it in the River Pass Brenna Dauði Drop

Description: A devastating area-of-effect attack that freezes all enemies caught in the blast radius.

Level 2: Unlocks an additional follow-up attack by Pressing R2 after the initial slam.

Level 3: Greatly increases the radius and Frost damage of the initial slam attack.

Mists of Helheim

Location: Located in the Iron Cove Legendary Chest

Description: A lingering area-of-effect attack that creates a small hazard that inflicts Frost damage to all enemies inside.

Level 2: Increases the duration of the hazard.

Level 3: Further increases the duration and size of the hazard.

Frost Giant’s Frenzy

Location: Locate it in the Alfheim Light Elf Shore Legendary Chest

Description: 3 powerful slam attacks that launches enemies and then sends them flying.

Level 2: Increases the amount of slam attacks by mashing R2 .

Level 3: Greatly increases the amount of slam attacks by mashing R2.

Breath of Thamur

Location: Get it from Muspelheim Shop

Description: A massive area-of-effect attack that deals damage to all enemies within an extremely large area.

Level 2: Increases damage inflicted by the area-of-effect attack.

Level 3: Inflicts a small amount of Frost damage on every hit.

Blessing of Frost

Location: Get it from Thamur’s Corpse legendary Chest

Description: Activate to temporarily power up the Leviathan Axe with small explosions of Frost damage on every hit and slight bonus to Runic and normal attacks.

Level 2: Increases duration and bonus to Runic and normal attacks.

Level 3: Greatly increases duration and bonus to Runic and normal attacks.

The River of Knives

Location: Located in The Mountain Legendary Chest

Description: A destructive attack that sends out a line of ice shards that inflict Frost damage and launches enemies into the air upon contact.

Level 2: Greatly increases the range of the ice shards.

Level 3: Launches 2 additional lines of ice shards, greatly increasing the width of the attack.

Glaive Storm

Location: Located in Buri’s Storeroom Legendary Chest

Description: Throw the Leviathan Axe towards any nearby targets, automatically seeking out, hitting, and inflicting Frost damage to any enemies caught in its path.

Level 2: Increases the number of enemies the axe will seek out.

Level 3: Further increases the number of enemies the axe will seek out while increasing the amount of Frost damage inflicted.

God of War Leviathan Axe Pommels

Kratos can find and equip various pommels on the Leviathan Axe during his journey for added bonuses. They can also be upgraded at Brok’s shop. Below you will find a complete list of all the pommels that are present in the game, what bonus they offer and how you can obtain them.

Common Axe Pommels

This section lists the common axe pommels that you can equip in God of War.

Wooden Grip

Location: You start with this pommel

Description: Family Heirloom: Crude wooden axe grip. It cannot be sold.

Curved Recovery Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Marksman’s Cooldown: High Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown on any successful precision throw.

Curved Grip of Fury

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Marksman’s Rage Burst: Low Perk activation chance to grant a Rage Burst on any successful precision throw.

Curved War Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Marksman’s Strength: High Perk activation chance to grant a Gift of Strength on any successful precision throw.

Curved Runic Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Marksman’s Runic: Low Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of Runic on any successful precision throw.

Weighted Recovery Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Executioner’s Cooldown: High Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of Cooldown on any successful Executioner’s Cleave.

Weighted Runic Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Executioner’s Runic: High Perk activation chance to grant a Blessing of Runic on any successful Executioner’s Cleave.

Weighted War Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Executioner’s Strength: High Perk activation chance to grant a Gift of Strength on any successful Executioner’s Cleave.

Versatile Warrior’s Handle

Location: Unlocked from completing favor ‘Unfinished Business’

Description: Adept Warrior: Increases Strength, Defense, and Luck. Upgrade to increase additional Stats.

Rare Axe Pommels

This section lists the rare axe pommels that you can equip in God of War.

Grip of Völunder

Location: Unlocked from completing favor ‘Second Hand Soul’

Description: Warrior’s Protective Barrier: Very low Perk activation chance to grant Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks, on any successful axe hit.

Ymir’s Breath

Location: Obtain it from Isle of Death Legendary Chest

Description: Ymir’s Vengeance: Low Perk activation chance to create a Frost explosion on any successful axe hit.

Deadly Grip of Fury

Location: Obtain it from Stone Falls Legendary Chest

Description: Slayer’s Rage Burst: Successful axe kills grant a Rage Burst.

Light Grip of Protection

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Rising Protective Barrier: High Perk activation chance to grant Protective Barrier, preventing damage from enemy attacks, after launching an enemy into the air.

Light War Handle

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Rising Strength: High Perk activation chance to grant a Gift of Strength after launching an enemy into the air.

Legendary Axe Pommels

This section lists the legendary axe pommels that you can equip in God of War.

Surtr’s Grip of Flame

Location: Get if from the Muspelheim Shop

Description: Wrath of Flame: Low Perk activation chance to grant Wrath of Flame on any successful hit. Wrath of Flame greatly increases Strength, restores a small amount of Health, and fires a wave of energy on normal attacks.

Grip of Tanngiost

Location: Complete the Hammer Fall favor in Veithurgard

Description: Fist of Thor: Low Perk activation chance to strike with an explosion of lightning that inflicts Shock damage to all nearby enemies on any successful axe hit.

Hræzla Farmaðr’s Grip

Location: Complete the Family Business favor

Description: Warrior’s Health Burst: Low Perk activation chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful axe hit.

Forbidden Grip of the Ages

Location: Obtain it after completing the Secret Caldera Realm Tear

Description: Word of Ages: An ancient relic that increases all of Kratos’ Stats. Adds a concussive wave to the end of the R1 combo.

Grip of the Maze

Location: Buy it from the shop

Description: Cleansing Light: Very high Perk activation chance to restore some protection against the Cursed Mist of Niflheim on any successful kill. Passively grants resistance to the Cursed Mist.

Epic Axe Pommels

This section lists the best of the axe pommels that exist in the game. They fall into the category of epic axe pommels.

Mistbourne

Location: Obtain it from Niflheim Real Tear. Requires 20,000 Mist Echoes and Soul Devourer

Description: Healing Mist: Low Perk activation chance to grant Healing Mist on any successful hit. Healing Mist regenerates health and increases Runic.

Blightbringer

Location: Obtain it from Niflheim Center Chamber Legendary Chest. Requires 7,500 Mist Echoes

Description: Curse of the Mist: Low Perk activation chance to strike with an explosive curse that inflicts Weakness to enemies on any successful hit.

Valkyrie’s Might

Location: Obtain it from Niflheim Valkyrie; Eir Drop

Description: Strike of the Valkyrie: Moderate Perk activation chance on any successful Executioner’s Cleave to grant Strike of the Valkyrie, causing a massive explosion on the next attack. Low Perk activation chance to cause an explosion on any successful hit.

Wing of the Fallen

Location: Obtain it from Niflheim Valkyrie; Hildr Drop

Description: Power of the Valkyrie: Moderate Perk activation chance on any successful kill to grant Power of the Valkyrie, increasing Runic and Strength. (Stacks up to 3 times max.)

Retribution

Location: Obtain it from Council of Valkyries; Sigrun Drop

Description: Queen’s Wrath: R1 axe throw and recall become incredibly powerful. Low Perk activation chance to strike with a massively damaging explosion on any successful hit