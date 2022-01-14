No God of War game can be ever be complete without engaging in frantic and now even tactical combat in God of War. Our God of War Weapons Guide will help you gain an upper hand on enemies because of knowing which weapon to take into which combat scenario.

God of War Weapons

In addition to the arsenal of weapons you have at your disposal in the game, you also have a special shield. This can come in quite handy in Tactical Combat Situations.

If you have a good sense of timing and precision, kind of like the SoulsBorne games, you can parry attacks and follow them up with brutal results. A bit on the safe side, you can just block attacks with the shield.

Moreover, in God of War, you have a son who can help you in the midst of battle.

Atreus can help when it comes to distracting enemies, especially if you are overwhelmed with a swarm of enemies. His Talon Bow will keep enemies at bay and his arrows will stun enemies.

By default, Atreus attacks the enemies you are facing but you can also command him to attack a specific enemy while you deal with the rest.

The Leviathan Axe

Your primary and the iconic one in this game too, The Leviathan Axe, has the power of ice and can be charged for Freezing Attacks. This will temporarily freeze your enemy, giving you room for some follow-up attacks.

Do note that the Stun Meter does not go up unless knocked against the surrounding environment.

Oh, and you and damage opponents by throwing your axe as well. It is like Mjolnir as it comes back no matter how far you throw it; tearing through the flesh of enemies in its path, it will always get back into your palm. Of course, you will have to call it back by pressing ‘Triangle’ button.

For more help on Leviathan Axe including the locations of all its Runic Attacks, best skills, upgrades, pommels, and tips to use it; refer to our detailed Leviathan Axe Guide by heading over to the page.

Bare Fists

Go all Balrog on enemies with Kratos’ fists which will build up enemies’ Stun Meter, allowing you to get in close and press R3 for a quick execution. This will deplete the entirety of weak enemies’ HP and one whole bar for those ones with multiple health bars.

Talon Bow

You can command your son, Atreus, to distract enemies with his Talon Bow while you take care of the baddies as any dream daddy would. Arrows will be shot at the precise location you will be aiming at (direction Kratos is facing).

The marker in the bottom corner of the screen shows you the number of shots that are still available for Atreus to fire. These arrows can also build up enemies’ Stun Meter so make sure to utilize Atreus to best of his abilities when it comes to dealing with stronger foes.

You can check out our Talon Bow Guide for in-depth information including upgrades, skills, and Runic Attacks.

Guardian Shield

Featured for the first since the inception of God of War, Kratos can use the Guardian Shield to block incoming damage along with many other uses. You can use the Guardian Shield as both offensive and defensive tool. Similar to other weapons in the game, the Guardian Shield comes with its own Runic Attacks, upgrades, and skills.

Feel free to refer to our detailed Guardian Shield Guide for more help on how to best use the shield, Runic Attacks locations, skills, and more.

Blades of Chaos

The Blades of Chaos are added to the game when Kratos realizes that he needs some diversity in the weapons that he uses. The Blades of Chaos have a lot of complexities to them including upgrades and skills, and you can check out our God of War Blades of Chaos Guide to understand them all.

This is all we have in our God of War Weapons Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!