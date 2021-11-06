Which Horizon Adventure Chapter Should You Start First in Forza Horizon 5

Starting off in FH5, you must select one of three chapters to begin your journey. In this Forza Horizon 5 guide, we’ll let you know which Horizon Adventure Chapter you should start first by outlining the details of each one.

Forza Horizon 5 Adventure Chapter

In Forza Horizon 5, you are given three choices up front to begin your career – Apex, Wilds and Baja. Each of the three adventure chapters has its own set of tracks and locations, as well as the options to unlock new maps.

All three expeditions are excellent choices because the main missions assigned in these adventure chapters of FH5 are brief but effective, and you can earn Accolades quickly.

Nonetheless, the good news is that if you have enough Accolades, you can later unlock other adventure chapters in Forza Horizon 5 as well if you want.

In any case, it is recommended that you select the chapter with which you are most comfortable. This way, you’ll have a better start to the game and be able to enjoy it more.

To make it easier for you to choose which Expedition to unlock in Forza Horizon 5, we’ve described all of their chapters in detail so you can make an informed decision.

Horizon Apex

Horizon Apex is one of the Expedition options available right away at the start of Forza Horizon 5. Apex is a Road Racing track sited in Tulum. In terms of Barn Finds, GMC Jimmy can be found here.

Aside from that, the objectives and missions of this chapter are easy and, they reward you handsomely. The Horizon Apex chapter is ideal if you want to keep things basic and running smoothly.

Horizon Wilds

Horizon Wilds Expedition provides you with a Dirt Racing Track to race on, which is located in Jungle Airport. If you want things to be challenging right away, Wilds is the way to go because it has side objectives that will put your skills to the test.

You can find the Jaguar Sport XJR-15 in Barn Finds in Horizon Wilds in Forza Horizon 5.

Horizon Baja

You’ll encounter a Cross-Country Racing track in Horizon Baja Adventure Chapter. Its location is Active Volcano, which serves as the game’s starting point. Ford Racing Escort is found in Barn Finds.

The goals are straightforward but captivating. You’ll come across Seismometer location, Volcanologist thermal suit, and Hot spring lake here.

You can now use this information to unlock the chapter that corresponds to your game play. We will not lead you down a certain route because it’s a matter of what appeals to you.