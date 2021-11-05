Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds Locations Guide

Barn Finds have been a part of the Forza Horizon franchise ever since its first installment and now has become one of the most beloved features for exploration. In this guide, we’ll help you find all Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds Locations and what classic vehicles reside inside them.

Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds Locations

If you want to step up your style, and have finally moved on from your starting car in FH5, you might want to try something more vintage.

Barn Finds are Barn locations in the Forza Horizon franchise that allow you to find vintage vehicles inside of barns. When found, these vehicles will not be in the best shape but that doesn’t take away the fact that they are classics.

Just like previous FH installments, Barn Finds can be found during exploration of the map during different seasons as well.

Keeping that in mind, Forza Horizon 5 comes with a twist as most of the barn finds can only be accessed after completing a few side objectives such as expeditions.

As a reward for finding these classic vehicles, you can add them to your inventory for future use. However, knowing how long these vehicles have been kept in captivity, it will take a longer period of time to get restored.

Once the restoring process is completed, you’ll be rewarded with The Better Than New Achievement.

Note: there are 15 Barn Find locations in Forza Horizon 5. However, one of them is actually a part of the Horizon story hence it isn’t exactly considered as a Barn Find. In this guide, we’ll be focusing on the remaining 14 locations.

FH5 Barn Finds

Finding Barn Finds may seem easy at first but as you start your exploration, things get difficult from there as these locations in most cases are quite tricky to find.

To find Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 5, you must first take a deep look into your map and find a Barn Find Icon.

Now enter the vehicles you’re looking for and travel to that location. At the location, a circle comes in view and you must search its surroundings via your minimap and successfully drive to the barn once it’s found.

Barn Find #1 -1968 Renault 4L Export

This vehicle is an important part of Mexican history. The 1968 Renault 4L Export Barn Find is quite tricky to find as it’s not a part of an expedition/stories or even exploring the map.

To unlock the Barn Find for this vehicle, you must spend 15,000 CR to build the Horizon Baja Festival site then buy La Cabaña. Upon buying the La Cabaña crib, a new location appears on your map. This is where you’ll find the 1968 Renault 4L Export.

Barn Find #2 – 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1

Another great entry to the Barn Finds. The 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1 is another memorable vehicle as a part of Mexican history.

The Barn Find for this vehicle is found as you explore the Horizon Mexico Festival site. Head up to the La Gran Caldera and you’ll find it up the volcano, off the side road.

Barn Find #3 – 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS

The Barn Find of 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera is found close to the La Gran Caldera. The location itself is really simple and is relatively easy to find, plus doesn’t take much effort to find as it’s at a higher peak.

Barn Find #4 – 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

A great car with outstanding speed. The Barn Find for 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo is between the La Gran Caldera volcano and the canyon biome.

The vehicle doesn’t require any additional expeditions to unlock. You can find it without going through a lot of trouble.

Barn Find #5 – 1956 Ford F-100

Considered as the G.O.A.T of pickup trucks. The Barn Find of 1956 Ford F-100 is around the Horizon Street Scene Festival site.

Again, an easy vehicle to find without the need for any additional expeditions.

Barn Find #6 – 1953 Chevrolet Corvette

Probably the oldest classic to find in Forza Horizon 5. The Barn Find of 1953 Chevrolet Corvette is found around the Horizon Street Scene Festival site and doesn’t require additional objectives to unlock.

However, you must keep an eye on the tree coverage when finding the barn.

Barn Find #7 – 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

A beautiful racing car in Forza Horizon. The Barn Find of 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is found around the Horizon Apex Festival site with no requirements to unlock it.

Barn Find #8 – 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

An aggressive Sportscar in Forza Horizon. The Barn Find of 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR is found around Horizon Apex Festival. It’s found deep inside the Jungle so need to use your drone to search for it.

Barn Find #9 – 1970 GMC Jimmy

Unlike the previous classic, the 1970 GMC Jimmy is found during the Horizon Apex Expedition; unlocked via the Horizon Adventure screen.

For the Expedition, you must jump up the highest building in an ancient ruin. You’ll find the Barn on your highest jump.

Barn Find #10 – 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport

A unique vehicle with its own Expedition. The Barn Find for 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport is unlocked by completing the Horizon Wilds Expedition.

During the expedition, you’re assigned a task to find Ramiro’s equipment for which you must explore the Jungle and make your way to an abandoned airport.

Barn Find #11- 1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck

Just like the previous classic, you must go through an expedition to unlock the barn for this vehicle. To unlock the 1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck you must complete the Baja Expedition.

Barn Find #12 – 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

The most recognizable vehicle in Forza Horizon. The Barn Find of 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback is found at the canyon biome surrounded by trees. Therefore, it’s better to use your drone than drive yourself to the location.

Barn Find #13 – 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

A well-known Vehicle in the Forza Horizon franchise. The Barn Find of 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock is found at the ruins of Teotihuacán with no requirements to unlock it.

Barn Find #14 – 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

Another Legendary Ferrari and the last entry to the Barn Find locations. The Barn Find of 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is found near the Rush Expedition with no requirements to unlock it.