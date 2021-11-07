Forza Horizon 5 Wilds Expedition Guide

One of the challenges in the new installment of the Forza Horizon series is the Wilds Expedition challenge, which requires you to explore the Jungle Airport and complete five optional objectives to get rewards. In this guide, we will talk about how to complete all five of the optional objectives of the Wilds Expedition in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Wilds Expedition

Wilds Expedition is one of the starting Horizon Adventure Chapters which you have to pick at the start of the game. Should you choose the Wilds Adventure Chapter in Forza Horizon 5, you will unlock the Jungle area where you can complete a number of optional objectives.

To begin with the Wilds Expedition in FH5, head to the Jungle Airport on the map. Once you reach there, you will need to find red crates within the area with a Horizon logo on them.

Drive through the red crates to complete the optional objective and get a reward from each of them.

Below are the locations of the five optional objectives:

Find the Lost Notes

From where you begin the challenge, the red crate is in front of you in the hangar, beside an airplane. Destroy it to unlock the location of the Barn Find in the area.

Reward: Unlocks Jaguar Sport XJR-15

Find Ramiro’s Flight Recorder

After breaking the first red crate, keep going straight to find an airplane with broken wings that you can drive on. On top of the airplane is the red crate that you need to break.

Find Ramiro’s Pilot Outfit

There is a hangar on the backside of the broken airplane. Head to the other side of the hangar to find a broken wing that you can drive on to get on the containers.

Jump from the containers to the other container, which has the red crate on it to break it.

Find Ramiro’s Pilot Helmet

On the front side of the broken airplane is another hangar that contains a red chest on containers. To get to the containers, use the ramp on the other side to jump and break the red crate.

Find Ramiro’s Rainy Day Fund

The last objective that you need to complete is to find the red crate inside the hangar just to the left of where you were. Head inside, and you will find the red crate on top of the containers. Use the ramp from the outside to get on the crates and break the red crate.

After you have completed all five of the optional objectives, drop Rami at the end of the runway to complete the challenge.