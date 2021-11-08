Forza Horizon 5 Baja Expedition Guide

In Forza Horizon 5, there is an active volcano located on the map and exploring this volcano is part of the Baja Expedition. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Baja Expedition for special rewards.

Forza Horizon 5 Baja Expedition

After starting the Baja Horizon Adventure Chapter in Forza Horizon 5, head to the Volcano area. You will have to complete 4 different objectives for the Baja Expedition of FH5.

Below you will find details about all of these optional objectives in the volcano area for the Baja Expedition

Sample From the Hot Spring Lake

To complete this objective in the Baja Expedition, drive across the center of the little lake on the east side of the volcano region, around where the expedition begins.

By completing this objective, you will also unlock the Ford Racing Escort Barn Find location.

Put on Thermal Suit for Volcanologist

From the hot spring, head east to a group of buildings that you must drive by before pressing the button prompt to put on the suit.

Seismometer Location

Place the seismometer on the west side of the volcano, adjacent to the bank of the bigger lake, by pressing the button prompt.

Smash 5 Steam Vents

The final objective is to destroy 5 Steam vents around the Volcano area to complete the Baja Expedition. Steam Vents are small rock piles with steam shooting from the top.

One of your five places will be checked off the list if you drive into one of these.

These steam vents are spread all around the Volcano area and they constantly shoot off steam so you can easily spot them from afar.

However, steam will still rise from them once you’ve driven over them. It won’t work a second time, so steer clear of areas where you’ve already smashed the vents.

Once you are done with smashing the vents, head to the northern part of Volcano to find the buggy and complete the last and main objective of the Baja Expedition, which is to race down to the other side of the Volcano.