Forza Horizon 5 Apex Expedition Guide

Forza Horizon 5 consists of six expeditions in total with each using the same rules for its completion and that is to drive to a certain location on the map and perform and complete different types of objectives. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Apex Expedition.

Forza Horizon 5 Apex Expedition

During each Horizon Adventure Chapter, you get rewarded with additional points for successfully completing the different types of challenges, races, and other activities assigned to you.

These expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 act as loops and are the only way to unlock the next Expedition until you’ve completed them all.

In this guide, we’ll be discussing the optional objectives assigned to you as a part of the Apex Adventure Chapter in FH5 where you have to explore the Tulum area.

As mentioned before, during each Expedition, you’ll have to make your way through different tasks and try to complete them all to earn your reward (You will often get a Barn Find location). In the Horizon Apex Expedition, you’ll be assigned optional objectives such as:

Finding a location for the Horizon radio beacon

Photographing the Jade Statue and Golden Statue

Reaching the top of the central ruin

Finding where Ramiro has landed.

How to Complete the Apex Expedition Objectives

As stated above, there are a few optional objectives that come with the Tulum area in FH5 Apex Expedition. Below we’ve given information on how you can complete these optional objectives in the Apex Adventure Chapter.

Horizon Radio Beacon

For this objective, you’ll have to find a decking area which is usually found east side/left and forward from your initial position. Once there, simply place the beacon by pressing the prompt to complete the objective.

Jade Statue and Golden Statue

Although considered as two separate objectives, they still have the same way of completion.

To find the Jade Statue, you must head to the southeast side of the area, close to where you placed the beacon. Once there, open photo mode by pressing Up on the D-Pad and taking a picture of the statue.

The same method is applied to the Golden Statue. The only difference is that it’s located in a different part of the area i.e. northwest.

The Central Ruin

Reaching the top of the Central Ruin rewards you with GMC Jimmy Barn Find location. Simply find a ramp after the Jade Statue to find the Central Ruin to complete the objective and earn the reward.

Ramiro’s Location

At last, the final optional objective to complete in the Forza Horizon 5 Apex Expedition, locating where Ramiro landed.

Head straight to the southeast part of the area to come across a plane. This way you’ll leave the area and successfully complete the last optional objective in the Apex Expedition.