Fire Emblem Engage Tower of Trials Guide

Among the various level grinding options in Fire Emblem Engage, Tower of Trials is an easy way to earn some EXP as well as materials to upgrade and augment your units and weapons. It is, however, an optional challenge that doesn’t affect your main storyline, but still, you can earn some EXP by completing these trials in FE Engage.

This guide will give you information on what you can expect in the Tower of Trials in Fire Emblem Engage and what rewards you will get for participating in the different types of trials that await you.

How to find the Tower of Trials

You can find the Tower of Trials in the southern part of the Somniel, and it can be unlocked after you have completed chapter 11 of FE Engage. There are, in total 3 types of trials or challenges that the Tower offers in FE Engage.

Tempest Trials

Relay Trials

Outrealm Trials

Tempest Trials

Tempest trial is an offline mode in Fire Emblem Engage with a random map layout and several enemies you have to defeat. These Tempest Trials are unlocked after completing Chapter 11 of FE Engage. The level of difficulty in Tempest Trials increases as the deeper you go through the floors. Depending on what map you get to play, you get bonus materials relating to that specific map.

Tempest Trial Map Bonus Materials Verdant Plain Def Crystal Floral Field Dex Crystal Mountain Peak Mt Crystal Winder Forest Res Crystal

You get to play 3 battles on each floor of the tempest trials. The higher difficulty also means better rewards in the form of more exp and materials that you gain.

From difficulty level 1 to 20 in a Tempest Trial, you get enemies with the base class; from difficulty level 25 to 40, the enemies you encounter use advanced classes that are much harder to deal with.

To make your party battle ready, keep them leveled up on par or higher with the enemies you encounter in the trials. For some extra advantage, augment and refine your weapons as well.

Difficulty levels and rewards

Below mentioned are the exp and material you gain varying on the difficulty level in Fire Emblem Engage.

Difficulty Level and Assessment EXP Gained Materials/Crystals Gained 1-5 B1:0 B2:0 B3:0 0-1 6 B1:0 B2:0 B3:0 0-2 7 B1:1 B2:3 B3:5 0-2 8 B1:2 B2:6 B3:10 0-2 9 B1:3 B2:9 B3:15 0-2 10 B1:4 B2:12 B3:20 0-2 11 B1:5 B2:15 B3:25 0-3 12 B1:6 B2:18 B3:30 0-3 13 B1:7 B2:21 B3:35 0-3 14 B1:8 B2:24 B3:40 0-3 15 B1:9 B2:27 B3:45 0-3 16-20 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 0-4 21-24 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 0-5 25 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-5 26 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-6 27 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-7 28 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-8 29 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-9 30 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-10 31 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-11 32 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-12 33 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-13 34 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-14 35 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-15 36 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-16 37 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-17 38 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-18 39 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-19 40 B1:10 B2:30 B3:50 1-20

Relay Trials

The second type of trial can be accessed as soon as you get to chapter 6 FE Engage. For Relay trials, you require a Nintendo online subscription to play the trial and spend some relay tickets.

Relay trial is a co-op mode where you meet up with other players and face multiple challenges by taking turns and facing challenges of the Tower of trials. You will be rewarded based on your performance and the trials you clear.

Outrealm Trials

Finally, Outrealm trials are like a PvP mode for the Fire Emblem Engage that requires a Nintendo online subscription. In these trials, you face off challenges of the other players that they create and battle against them. Or just simply taking on the challenges the game has to offer. You can even create your battle maps in these trials.