Fire Emblem Engage Relay Tickets Guide

There is never a dull moment playing Fire Emblem Engage. The RPG-themed game has provided us with innovative ways to satisfy our urge to engage in a fight.

One such way to engage in fights in Somniel is by accessing the Tower of Trial to complete various Tempest Trials. Among those trials, Relay Trials are the ones that will let you compete with players online in relay battles.

Each player participating in Relay Trial must do specific battle tasks. When he has done his part, he will transfer the trial reigns to the other player.

The process continues until the players participating in the trial have all done their task and eventually won the battle. You however can leave the Tower of Tower after doing your part and come back later after the battle concludes to collect the rewards.

You are in the right place if you want to learn about the ways to get and use Relay Tickets in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get Relay Tickets in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem Engage, you can access Tower of Trials, which will get you involved in more fights when you hang out in Somniel .

To access the Tower of Trial, you first need to unlock it by progressing through the main story. After getting a hold of the Emblem Micaiah Ring, you can complete Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring.

Moving forward, you can now access the Tower of Trial as it will be unlocked. After unlocking Tower of Trial, getting Relay Ticket does not require any additional effort other than visiting Somniel every 24 hours.

You will get a Relay Ticket each day as long as you don’t miss visiting Somniel or Tower of Trial each real-world day.

Another way to get Relay Tickets is to head to amiibo Gazebo located near the Orchard in Somniel. Amiibo Gazebo will have Fire Emblem amiibos that will grant you one Relay Ticket with a 50% success rate when you scan them.

The list of Fire Emblem amiibo is below:

Alm

Celica

Chrom

Tiki

How to use Relay Tickets

Heading inside the Towers of Trial after unlocking, you will notice three types of trial:

Tempest Trial

Relay Trial

Outreal Trial

Apart from freely accessed Tempest and Outreal Trial, participating in Relay Trial will however require Relay Tickets. This is where the Realy Tickets we collected come into play.

Every time you need to participate in the Relay Trial, you need to have one Relay Ticket in your inventory.