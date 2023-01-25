Fire Emblem Engage Boucheron: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

If you like swinging big axes around, then Boucheron is the character for you in Fire Emblem Engage. Boucheron is one of the recruitable characters from the nation of Firene in FE Engage. This guide will help you recruit Boucheron and provide an overview of Boucheron’s skills, classes, and best emblems for Boucheron in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Boucheron in Fire Emblem Engage

You first meet Boucheron in Chapter 3: Hostilities. The fight with Queen Lumera is raging on. The quest sees Alear split from his mother and is left alone to guard the Emblem Ring room against enemies. As you fight alone, you are suddenly joined by reinforcements from Firene.

Alear is reinforced by Etie, Alfred, and Boucheron. This is the first time you meet them, and they join your party to help you fend off the attackers. Keep on fighting and pushing ahead with your new allies.

Next, you face the boss, an armored unit named Abyme. After you finally defeat the mission’s boss, Boucheron will permanently join your party and be unlocked as a playable character in Fire Emblem Engage.

Best class

Boucheron starts as the Axe Fighter class, one of the base classes in FE Engage. He has high strength and good defense, making him perfect for high damage melee fighter build. If you want to change the class regardless, the other option you can go for is the Berserker class for Boucheron. Do keep in mind that you will need a master seal to change to the Berserker class.

Berserker class allows you to increase your attack speed which complements Boucheron’s already high strength and damage, making him an unstoppable killing machine. You also get an additional boost to your strength with the Berserker class, making Boucheron stronger than he already is.

Best skills

Considering Boucheron is a tanky unit, you need to consider getting him inheritable skills from emblems that complement his high defense. For starters, Leif’s Vantage++ skill, available at bond level 18, will allow you to counter an enemy’s attack with ease if your HP is less than 75%

Similarly, Ike’s bond level 18 and 19 skills; Resolve+ and Defense +5 respectively will increase your defense and resistance, allowing you to withstand more damage.

Personal skill

Boucheron’s personal skill is Moved to Tears, where Boucheron deals an additional +2 attack when another ally joins his chain attack. Using allies to support Boucheron’s attacks will always increase his damage output.

Best gifts for Boucheron

Giving gifts is the most straightforward way of boosting your relationship with any character and increasing support level in FE Engage. If you give Boucheron gifts keeping his likes in the mind, they will boost your relationship.

The best gifts you can give to Boucheron in Fire Emblem Engage are:

Fairy-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Dragon Scripture

Elyos History

Sun Visor

Fishing Bait

Landscape Art

Spirit Gem

All these gifts will help boost your relationship with Boucheron in FE Engage. If you don’t know how to give gifts, don’t worry, as it is a simple process. All you have to do is start a bond conversation with the character and offer him gifts.

Best emblems

Boucheron benefits greatly from either one of these three emblem pairings; Marth, Leif, and Roy.

Boucheron already has ample strength; what he lacks is mobility. This is precisely what Marth Emblem offers. High mobility and the ability to increase one’s damage by using the Lodestar Rush ability of the emblem. Lastly, the Marth emblem also increases the using unit’s attack power when using dual attack, which synchronizes perfectly with Boucheron’s skill.

Leif emblem increases users’ proficiency with whatever weapon they use in FE Engage. With better control comes better chains and better damage. Leif’s quadruple-hit ability allows the user to put in multiple hits without interruption.

Roy’s emblem provides explosive damage to Boucheron’s attacks, effectively turning his every attack into an AoE attack. Boucheron’s damage is increased immensely with this emblem. Furthermore, Goldmary ability of the emblem allows Boucheron to push further into enemy lines and start blasting.

Boucheron stats and growth rate

Being a full-fledged melee fighter, Boucheron comes with high HP and strength in Fire Emblem Engage. His speed and defense are nothing too special, the average for a melee fighter.

HP – 29

Strength – 10

Magic – 0

Dexterity – 8

Speed – 7

Luck – 5

Defense – 6

Resistance – 3

Boucheron starts are unimpressive, but he becomes a powerhouse as you progressively level him up. Boucheron won’t be one-shotting any enemy, but his power will help you weaken many enemies to their limits.

If you are interested in having Boucheron in your party, we have also compiled Boucheron’s growth rates to give you an idea of how his stats improve as Boucheron levels up in Fire Emblem Engage.