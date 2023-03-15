Fire Emblem Engage All Character And Class Growth Rates Explained

Fire Emblem Engage and its combat system rely on the strength of its characters. Every character that you recruit has the potential to either become an extremely formidable unit in battle or become a liability due to its Fire Emblem Engage growth rates.
Knowing about a Fire Emblem Engage character or class growth rate is important if you want them to have a specific build and class. This will allow you to modify a character to your requirements so they best suit the role that you choose for them
How growth rates work in Fire Emblem Engage
Every character and class in FE Engage has a fixed growth rate that will determine what chance a certain stat has to increase or decrease. This will happen every time your character levels up.
For example, if a character has a growth rate of 40 in Luck, it means that every time they level up, they have a 40 percent chance to increase their luck stat.
Fire Emblem Engage class growth rates are also an influencing factor that determines which stats have a chance of increasing or decreasing every time your character levels up.
Since there is an RNG factor in determining which stat gets leveled up, it is impossible to always create the perfect character. If you are into ‘ultra-optimizing’, then you will need to create a save file before your character levels up, and reset the game until you get your desired stat boost.
If the concept of figuring out growth rates is a bit too confusing for you, there are even growth rate calculators available that you can use to make things easy.
FE Engage growth rates for all classes
The following table shows the class growth rate in FE Engage:
|Class
|HP
|STR
|MAG
|DEX
|SPD
|DEF
|RES
|LCK
|BLD
|Axe Fighter
|25
|20
|0
|5
|10
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Axe Flier
|5
|10
|5
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Berserker
|30
|30
|0
|5
|10
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Bow Knight
|10
|10
|0
|20
|20
|0
|15
|15
|0
|Cupido
|10
|5
|5
|20
|20
|5
|20
|0
|0
|Thief
|5
|10
|0
|20
|15
|15
|5
|15
|0
|Tireur d’elite
|10
|10
|0
|30
|10
|15
|5
|5
|0
|Vidame
|5
|10
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|20
|0
|Warrior
|25
|20
|0
|10
|15
|10
|5
|0
|5
|Wing Tamer
|0
|0
|15
|10
|10
|0
|25
|10
|0
|Wolf Knight
|10
|5
|0
|15
|20
|5
|20
|20
|0
|Wyvern Knight
|20
|20
|0
|10
|5
|20
|5
|5
|5
|Sniper
|15
|15
|0
|30
|10
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Successeur
|15
|20
|0
|10
|15
|15
|0
|10
|5
|Sword Armor
|20
|15
|0
|10
|0
|30
|0
|0
|5
|Sword Cavalier
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|0
|Sword Fighter
|10
|10
|0
|15
|20
|0
|15
|10
|0
|Sword Flier
|5
|10
|5
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Swordmaster
|10
|10
|0
|15
|20
|0
|15
|15
|0
|Lance Fighter
|10
|10
|5
|20
|5
|10
|5
|0
|0
|Lance Flier
|5
|10
|5
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Lindwurm
|5
|0
|25
|5
|0
|15
|25
|0
|0
|Lord
|15
|20
|0
|10
|10
|10
|0
|5
|0
|Mage
|0
|0
|25
|5
|0
|0
|25
|5
|0
|Mage Knight
|5
|5
|25
|0
|5
|10
|25
|5
|0
|Martial Master
|5
|10
|20
|0
|0
|15
|25
|10
|0
|Martial Monk
|0
|10
|25
|0
|0
|10
|20
|10
|0
|Dancer
|5
|10
|0
|5
|15
|10
|20
|20
|0
|Divine Dragon
|10
|10
|0
|10
|15
|15
|15
|10
|5
|Dragon Child
|10
|10
|0
|10
|15
|10
|10
|5
|5
|Fell Child
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|General
|25
|20
|0
|10
|0
|30
|0
|0
|10
|Sage
|0
|0
|30
|5
|0
|0
|30
|15
|0
|Sentinel
|10
|5
|0
|15
|15
|5
|15
|0
|0
|Sleipnir Rider
|0
|0
|20
|15
|15
|0
|30
|15
|0
|Great Knight
|20
|15
|0
|15
|0
|25
|10
|5
|5
|Griffin Knight
|0
|10
|15
|15
|20
|0
|15
|15
|0
|Halberdier
|10
|15
|5
|20
|10
|15
|5
|5
|0
|Hero
|15
|15
|0
|10
|15
|0
|10
|15
|0
|High Priest
|0
|0
|25
|0
|5
|0
|30
|30
|0
|Lance Armor
|20
|15
|0
|10
|0
|30
|0
|0
|5
|Lance Cavalier
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|0
|Noble
|15
|15
|0
|5
|5
|20
|5
|15
|0
|Paladin
|15
|15
|0
|10
|15
|15
|15
|10
|0
|Picket
|10
|15
|0
|10
|10
|20
|5
|5
|5
|Royal Knight
|5
|10
|15
|15
|15
|5
|20
|10
|0
|Archer
|10
|15
|0
|25
|10
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Avenir
|15
|15
|0
|5
|10
|25
|5
|20
|5
|Axe Armor
|20
|15
|0
|10
|0
|30
|0
|0
|5
|Axe Cavalier
|10
|10
|0
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|0
FE Engage growth rates for all characters
The following table shows the Character Growth Rates for every playable character in Fire Emblem Engage.
|Character
|HP
|STR
|MAG
|DEX
|SPD
|DEF
|RES
|LCK
|BLD
|Alear
|60
|35
|20
|45
|50
|40
|25
|25
|5
|Vander
|60
|25
|10
|25
|35
|35
|20
|10
|5
|Clanne
|40
|35
|10
|40
|50
|30
|25
|20
|5
|Framme
|55
|30
|25
|35
|55
|25
|30
|25
|0
|Alfred
|65
|40
|5
|35
|40
|40
|20
|40
|10
|Etie
|45
|40
|0
|25
|35
|25
|30
|25
|5
|Boucheron
|85
|20
|0
|50
|45
|35
|20
|15
|20
|Céline
|50
|35
|25
|30
|45
|30
|40
|50
|5
|Chloé
|75
|25
|35
|40
|55
|30
|25
|25
|5
|Louis
|75
|40
|0
|25
|25
|50
|20
|25
|15
|Yunaka
|50
|35
|25
|40
|45
|15
|45
|25
|5
|Alcryst
|65
|30
|10
|40
|45
|30
|20
|15
|10
|Citrinne
|45
|10
|40
|25
|30
|20
|40
|25
|5
|Lapis
|55
|25
|20
|35
|55
|35
|30
|25
|5
|Diamant
|75
|30
|15
|20
|40
|40
|25
|20
|15
|Amber
|65
|45
|0
|25
|30
|35
|5
|35
|15
|Jade
|55
|35
|25
|35
|30
|40
|30
|20
|10
|Ivy
|55
|25
|30
|25
|40
|30
|35
|15
|10
|Kagetsu
|60
|30
|15
|50
|50
|40
|25
|40
|10
|Zelkov
|65
|35
|15
|40
|35
|35
|15
|25
|10
|Fogado
|60
|30
|25
|30
|55
|30
|35
|25
|10
|Pandreo
|60
|5
|30
|45
|45
|15
|55
|30
|15
|Bunet
|65
|30
|10
|40
|35
|45
|25
|40
|10
|Timerra
|55
|25
|25
|45
|45
|30
|30
|30
|10
|Panette
|75
|45
|10
|40
|25
|30
|15
|20
|15
|Merrin
|55
|25
|25
|40
|50
|30
|30
|25
|10
|Hortensia
|40
|20
|20
|35
|50
|25
|55
|50
|0
|Seadall
|55
|25
|15
|25
|50
|25
|25
|35
|10
|Rosado
|75
|45
|25
|40
|45
|30
|30
|20
|5
|Goldmary
|65
|30
|5
|25
|25
|55
|25
|25
|5
|Lindon
|65
|25
|25
|25
|40
|25
|40
|15
|10
|Saphir
|80
|35
|0
|25
|30
|30
|5
|20
|10
|Veyle
|40
|25
|45
|35
|30
|25
|35
|20
|0
|Mauvier
|70
|35
|40
|40
|35
|50
|45
|15
|15
|Anna
|55
|15
|50
|50
|50
|20
|35
|45
|5
|Jean
|50
|20
|20
|35
|40
|25
|20
|25
|5