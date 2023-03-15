Fire Emblem Engage All Character And Class Growth Rates Explained

Fire Emblem Engage and its combat system rely on the strength of its characters. Every character that you recruit has the potential to either become an extremely formidable unit in battle or become a liability due to its Fire Emblem Engage growth rates.

Knowing about a Fire Emblem Engage character or class growth rate is important if you want them to have a specific build and class. This will allow you to modify a character to your requirements so they best suit the role that you choose for them

How growth rates work in Fire Emblem Engage

Every character and class in FE Engage has a fixed growth rate that will determine what chance a certain stat has to increase or decrease. This will happen every time your character levels up.

For example, if a character has a growth rate of 40 in Luck, it means that every time they level up, they have a 40 percent chance to increase their luck stat.

Fire Emblem Engage class growth rates are also an influencing factor that determines which stats have a chance of increasing or decreasing every time your character levels up.

Since there is an RNG factor in determining which stat gets leveled up, it is impossible to always create the perfect character. If you are into ‘ultra-optimizing’, then you will need to create a save file before your character levels up, and reset the game until you get your desired stat boost.

If the concept of figuring out growth rates is a bit too confusing for you, there are even growth rate calculators available that you can use to make things easy.

FE Engage growth rates for all classes

The following table shows the class growth rate in FE Engage:

Class HP STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK BLD Axe Fighter 25 20 0 5 10 5 0 0 5 Axe Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Berserker 30 30 0 5 10 5 0 0 10 Bow Knight 10 10 0 20 20 0 15 15 0 Cupido 10 5 5 20 20 5 20 0 0 Thief 5 10 0 20 15 15 5 15 0 Tireur d’elite 10 10 0 30 10 15 5 5 0 Vidame 5 10 15 5 5 5 15 20 0 Warrior 25 20 0 10 15 10 5 0 5 Wing Tamer 0 0 15 10 10 0 25 10 0 Wolf Knight 10 5 0 15 20 5 20 20 0 Wyvern Knight 20 20 0 10 5 20 5 5 5 Sniper 15 15 0 30 10 10 0 10 0 Successeur 15 20 0 10 15 15 0 10 5 Sword Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Sword Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0 Sword Fighter 10 10 0 15 20 0 15 10 0 Sword Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Swordmaster 10 10 0 15 20 0 15 15 0 Lance Fighter 10 10 5 20 5 10 5 0 0 Lance Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Lindwurm 5 0 25 5 0 15 25 0 0 Lord 15 20 0 10 10 10 0 5 0 Mage 0 0 25 5 0 0 25 5 0 Mage Knight 5 5 25 0 5 10 25 5 0 Martial Master 5 10 20 0 0 15 25 10 0 Martial Monk 0 10 25 0 0 10 20 10 0 Dancer 5 10 0 5 15 10 20 20 0 Divine Dragon 10 10 0 10 15 15 15 10 5 Dragon Child 10 10 0 10 15 10 10 5 5 Fell Child 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General 25 20 0 10 0 30 0 0 10 Sage 0 0 30 5 0 0 30 15 0 Sentinel 10 5 0 15 15 5 15 0 0 Sleipnir Rider 0 0 20 15 15 0 30 15 0 Great Knight 20 15 0 15 0 25 10 5 5 Griffin Knight 0 10 15 15 20 0 15 15 0 Halberdier 10 15 5 20 10 15 5 5 0 Hero 15 15 0 10 15 0 10 15 0 High Priest 0 0 25 0 5 0 30 30 0 Lance Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Lance Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0 Noble 15 15 0 5 5 20 5 15 0 Paladin 15 15 0 10 15 15 15 10 0 Picket 10 15 0 10 10 20 5 5 5 Royal Knight 5 10 15 15 15 5 20 10 0 Archer 10 15 0 25 10 5 0 5 0 Avenir 15 15 0 5 10 25 5 20 5 Axe Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Axe Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0

FE Engage growth rates for all characters

The following table shows the Character Growth Rates for every playable character in Fire Emblem Engage.