Fire Emblem Engage All Character And Class Growth Rates Explained

By Rayyan Ahsan

Fire Emblem Engage and its combat system rely on the strength of its characters. Every character that you recruit has the potential to either become an extremely formidable unit in battle or become a liability due to its Fire Emblem Engage growth rates.

Knowing about a Fire Emblem Engage character or class growth rate is important if you want them to have a specific build and class. This will allow you to modify a character to your requirements so they best suit the role that you choose for them

How growth rates work in Fire Emblem Engage

Every character and class in FE Engage has a fixed growth rate that will determine what chance a certain stat has to increase or decrease. This will happen every time your character levels up.

For example, if a character has a growth rate of 40 in Luck, it means that every time they level up, they have a 40 percent chance to increase their luck stat.

Fire Emblem Engage class growth rates are also an influencing factor that determines which stats have a chance of increasing or decreasing every time your character levels up.

Since there is an RNG factor in determining which stat gets leveled up, it is impossible to always create the perfect character. If you are into ‘ultra-optimizing’, then you will need to create a save file before your character levels up, and reset the game until you get your desired stat boost.

If the concept of figuring out growth rates is a bit too confusing for you, there are even growth rate calculators available that you can use to make things easy.

FE Engage growth rates for all classes

The following table shows the class growth rate in FE Engage:

Class HP STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK BLD 
Axe Fighter   25   20   0   5   10   5   0   0   5   
Axe Flier   5   10   5   10   10   0   10   10   0   
Berserker   30   30   0   5   10   5   0   0   10   
Bow Knight   10   10   0   20   20   0   15   15   0   
Cupido   10   5   5   20   20   5   20   0   0   
Thief   5   10   0   20   15   15   5   15   0   
Tireur d’elite   10   10   0   30   10   15   5   5   0   
Vidame   5   10   15   5   5   5   15   20   0   
Warrior   25   20   0   10   15   10   5   0   5   
Wing Tamer   0   0   15   10   10   0   25   10   0   
Wolf Knight   10   5   0   15   20   5   20   20   0   
Wyvern Knight   20   20   0   10   5   20   5   5   5   
Sniper   15   15   0   30   10   10   0   10   0   
Successeur   15   20   0   10   15   15   0   10   5   
Sword Armor   20   15   0   10   0   30   0   0   5   
Sword Cavalier   10   10   0   10   10   10   10   10   0   
Sword Fighter   10   10   0   15   20   0   15   10   0   
Sword Flier   5   10   5   10   10   0   10   10   0   
Swordmaster   10   10   0   15   20   0   15   15   0   
Lance Fighter   10   10   5   20   5   10   5   0   0   
Lance Flier   5   10   5   10   10   0   10   10   0   
Lindwurm   5   0   25   5   0   15   25   0   0   
Lord   15   20   0   10   10   10   0   5   0   
Mage   0   0   25   5   0   0   25   5   0   
Mage Knight   5   5   25   0   5   10   25   5   0   
Martial Master   5   10   20   0   0   15   25   10   0   
Martial Monk   0   10   25   0   0   10   20   10   0   
Dancer   5   10   0   5   15   10   20   20   0   
Divine Dragon   10   10   0   10   15   15   15   10   5   
Dragon Child   10   10   0   10   15   10   10   5   5   
Fell Child   0   0   0   0   0   0   0   0   0   
General   25   20   0   10   0   30   0   0   10   
Sage   0   0   30   5   0   0   30   15   0   
Sentinel   10   5   0   15   15   5   15   0   0   
Sleipnir Rider   0   0   20   15   15   0   30   15   0   
Great Knight   20   15   0   15   0   25   10   5   5   
Griffin Knight   0   10   15   15   20   0   15   15   0   
Halberdier   10   15   5   20   10   15   5   5   0   
Hero   15   15   0   10   15   0   10   15   0   
High Priest   0   0   25   0   5   0   30   30   0   
Lance Armor   20   15   0   10   0   30   0   0   5   
Lance Cavalier   10   10   0   10   10   10   10   10   0   
Noble   15   15   0   5   5   20   5   15   0   
Paladin   15   15   0   10   15   15   15   10   0   
Picket   10   15   0   10   10   20   5   5   5   
Royal Knight   5   10   15   15   15   5   20   10   0   
Archer   10   15   0   25   10   5   0   5   0   
Avenir   15   15   0   5   10   25   5   20   5   
Axe Armor   20   15   0   10   0   30   0   0   5   
Axe Cavalier   10   10   0   10   10   10   10   10   0  

FE Engage growth rates for all characters

The following table shows the Character Growth Rates for every playable character in Fire Emblem Engage.

CharacterHPSTRMAGDEXSPDDEFRESLCKBLD
Alear60352045504025255
Vander60251025353520105
Clanne40351040503025205
Framme55302535552530250
Alfred65405354040204010
Etie4540025352530255
Boucheron85200504535201520
Céline50352530453040505
Chloé75253540553025255
Louis75400252550202515
Yunaka50352540451545255
Alcryst653010404530201510
Citrinne45104025302040255
Lapis55252035553530255
Diamant753015204040252015
Amber6545025303553515
Jade553525353040302010
Ivy552530254030351510
Kagetsu603015505040254010
Zelkov653515403535152510
Fogado603025305530352510
Pandreo60530454515553015
Bunet653010403545254010
Timerra552525454530303010
Panette754510402530152015
Merrin552525405030302510
Hortensia40202035502555500
Seadall552515255025253510
Rosado75452540453030205
Goldmary6530525255525255
Lindon652525254025401510
Saphir8035025303052010
Veyle40254535302535200
Mauvier703540403550451515
Anna55155050502035455
Jean50202035402520255

Related Topics
About the Author
Rayyan Ahsan

An FPS and Sandbox games enthusiast who spends most of his time roaming the streets of Los Santos. Someone who greatly appreciates the art of storytelling in games like God of War, The Last of ...