Best Equipment To Get In Final Fantasy 16

Despite being an action-adventure game as compared to its older siblings, Final Fantasy 16 still offers some customizations for Clive. These equipment choices in Final Fantasy 16 include better weapons and gear items that players can craft at the Blacksmiths with the help of required materials. The focus of this guide is to help players craft and equip the best of the best items from each category.

Final Fantasy 16 offers four equipment categories for items and weapons. Sword, Belt, Vambraces and Accessories. Clive can equip 3 accessories in 3 different slots. We will be discussing each category with the best endgame corresponding item that will help you breeze through Final Fantasy mode in NG+.

Best sword in Final Fantasy 16

Swords are the only type of weapon you can use in Final Fantasy XVI. Before talking about a specific weapon, let’s decide what stats make a sword the best in Final Fantasy 16. Each sword has only two major stats players should look for. Attack and Stagger power. These stats are mentioned with each weapon, and the game does an excellent job of comparing a new weapon with the equipped ones.

The best and the most powerful in the first playthrough of Final Fantasy 16 is Gotterdammerung. This weapon has a base damage of 375 with 375 stagger power. Gotterdammerung can be collected towards the end of the game and it has some very steep prerequisites to acquire.

Gotterdammerung in FF16 can only be crafted using 1x Ragnarok sword, 2x Orichalcum mineral, 2x darksteel and 1x Primitive battlehorn. Ragnarok can be obtained by completing a series of side quests called Blacksmith’s Blues.

There are four side quests in the series named Blacksmith’s Blues I, Blacksmith’s Blues II, Blacksmith Blues III and Blacksmith’s Blues IV. Each of these side quests unlock during different main quests and the ultimate reward for completing all 4 is the Ragnarok sword.

The rest of the items require Clive to complete the Hunt Board, which means taking down dangerous and powerful monsters. There are 21 Notorious monsters divided into 4 categories. This seems like a lot of work for one weapon but it is totally worth it in the end.

Best belt in Final Fantasy 16

For the belts in FF16, players need to look at two stats once more. The amount of defense they provide against enemies’ attacks and addition to Clive’s maximum HP. Ouroboros is a rarity level 5 belt that provides 95 defense ad an additional 32 HP to Clive.

Ouroboros can only be crafted at Cid’s hideout by obtaining its blueprint after completing three side quests, Blacksmith’s Blues I-III. Completing Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest rewards Clive with Ouroboros design draft which allows the Blacksmith to craft it to for him in exchange for a few crafting materials.

1x Sone Tongue, 1x Comet Feather and 1x Orichalcum are required to craft this legendary belt. All these materials can only be obtained by defeating Notorious bounties from the Hunt Board.

Best vambraces in FF16

For the Vambraces slot of your equipment in Final Fantasy 16, players need to look for the exact same stats as belts; defense, and additional health. For this section, we have selected two items that are equally amazing with minor differences in their stats.

The first recommended Vambrace is the Founder’s Grasp. This item provides 94 defense and an additional 50 HP. Founder’s Grasp can’t be crafted and is only obtained after completing When There’s a Will side quest as a reward.

Our second recommendation for Vambraces is The Sons of Ouroboros. This defensive gear provides 97 defense against enemies’ attacks and 32 additional HP. The Sons of Ouroboros can be crafted at the Blacksmith with the help of its design blueprint and a few certain items.

To acquire the design draft, players need to complete Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest. The rest of the materials can be obtained by hunting Notorious monsters from the Hunt Board.

Best accessories in Final Fantasy XVI

Clive can equip three accessories at a time in FF16 which provide useful passive bonuses. Accessories in Final Fantasy 16 are personal choices, but we have listed a few that we believe go well with this endgame build.

Berserker Ring

This accessory is a Patron Item that can be obtained by acquiring 85 Renown points. Berserker’s Ring change Clive’s dodge animation and replaces his counterattack with a much more powerful one.

This accessory works like a dual-edged sword. Clive’s defense is weakened and he becomes vulnerable to enemies’ attacks during the dodge animation.

Dire Wolf Jess

This accessory can be obtained after acquiring 295 Renown. It increases damage output by combos by 5%. The longer the combo players perform against an enemy, the higher the bonus damage. This is nice reward for technical platers.

Genji Gloves

This accessory can only be obtained after completing almost all the side missions and earning 2365 Renown in return. Genji Gloves increases all kind of damage against enemies by 5%. No need to maintain combos or anything. Just hit an enemy and the bonus damage reward is yours.

Adamantite Gloves

This accessory can be obtained from a treasure chest in Waloed. Look near the edge of infinity to find a treasure chest away from the well-trodden path. Adamantite Gloves increase Clive’s HP by a massive 500.

This is a flat increase in HP with no ifs and buts and makes a major difference on higher difficulties like Final Fantasy mode.

Crimson Tassels

This accessory can be purchased from Charon’s shop in the Hideaway for 26000 gil. It increases the regeneration of Limit Break by 3%. However, to fill Limit Break’s gauge fast with this additional 3%, players need to inflict damage to the enemies. It is the only time when this effect becomes active and why this accessory is last on our list