Final Fantasy 16 Patron Items Locations

Patrons in Final Fantasy 16 are collectible items. Other than looking fancy, Patrons also provide players with multiple rewards. All Patrons offer rewards, including Ability Points, Accessory Items, and crafting materials. Moreover, collecting all the Patron’s items will unlock a trophy called Careful Whisper.
This guide will cover Patrons in FF16, how to get them, what rewards you get from them, and the list of all the known Patrons.
How to get Patron Items in Final Fantasy 16
Patrons are not earned but bought. Patrons can be bought from “The Patron’s Whisper” shop in exchange for Renown.
There is only one “The Patron’s Whisper” location in FF16. The shop can be found in The Hideaway, the game’s main hub area. Talk to Desiree to see your Renown and purchase a Patron in your budget.
To get Renown in FF16, you need to complete quests and hunts. As you play through the game, you will accumulate Renown, and the game is quite generous with the amount of Renown you get. So you can safely purchase all the Patrons.
The Renown system for Patron of Whispers in FF16 only becomes active after you complete Cid the Outlaw quest.
All Patron of Whispers Items in FF16
|Patron Items
|Renown Cost
|Reward
|Talk of the Teahouse
|15
|20x Valley Madder, 20x Bloody Hide, 20x Steelsilk, and 400x Ability Points
|Respect
|45
|1x Meteorite
|Pillow Talk
|85
|1x Berserker Ring
|A Swelling Chorus
|135
|“A Rose Is a Rose Orchestrion Roll” and 1x Empty Shard
|A Prayer for Safe Travels
|205
|Cleric’s Medallion
|Safe Passage
|295
|Dire Wolf Jess
|A Token
|410
|25x Briar Clam Shell, 15x Desert Rose, 800x and Ability Points
|The Bearer’s Plight
|550
|2x Meteorite
|A Light from the Heavens
|715
|High Clerlic’s Medallion
|A Pall Lifted
|905
|40x Sharp Fang, 30x Bloody Hide, 30x Steelsilk, and 1500x Ability Points.
|Newfound Purpose
|1120
|No Risk, No Reward Orchestrion Roll, 1 Amber
|A Gift
|1360
|1x Talisman of Priming
|A Fitting Performance
|1635
|20x Clutchmine, 50x Wyrrite, 50x Magicked Ash, and 2500x Ability Points
|Faith Undying
|1965
|Ring of the Swiftshot
|Continental Acclaim
|2365
|Genji Gloves
|Unsigned
|2850
|To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll, 1x Fallen Enigma