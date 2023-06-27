Final Fantasy 16 Patron Items Locations

Patrons in Final Fantasy 16 are collectible items. Other than looking fancy, Patrons also provide players with multiple rewards. All Patrons offer rewards, including Ability Points, Accessory Items, and crafting materials. Moreover, collecting all the Patron’s items will unlock a trophy called Careful Whisper.

This guide will cover Patrons in FF16, how to get them, what rewards you get from them, and the list of all the known Patrons.

How to get Patron Items in Final Fantasy 16

Patrons are not earned but bought. Patrons can be bought from “The Patron’s Whisper” shop in exchange for Renown.

There is only one “The Patron’s Whisper” location in FF16. The shop can be found in The Hideaway, the game’s main hub area. Talk to Desiree to see your Renown and purchase a Patron in your budget.

To get Renown in FF16, you need to complete quests and hunts. As you play through the game, you will accumulate Renown, and the game is quite generous with the amount of Renown you get. So you can safely purchase all the Patrons.

The Renown system for Patron of Whispers in FF16 only becomes active after you complete Cid the Outlaw quest.

All Patron of Whispers Items in FF16

Patron ItemsRenown CostReward
Talk of the Teahouse1520x Valley Madder, 20x Bloody Hide, 20x Steelsilk, and 400x Ability Points
Respect451x Meteorite
Pillow Talk851x Berserker Ring
A Swelling Chorus135“A Rose Is a Rose Orchestrion Roll” and 1x Empty Shard
A Prayer for Safe Travels205Cleric’s Medallion
Safe Passage295Dire Wolf Jess
A Token41025x Briar Clam Shell, 15x Desert Rose, 800x and Ability Points
The Bearer’s Plight5502x Meteorite
A Light from the Heavens715High Clerlic’s Medallion
A Pall Lifted90540x Sharp Fang, 30x Bloody Hide, 30x Steelsilk, and 1500x Ability Points.
Newfound Purpose1120No Risk, No Reward Orchestrion Roll, 1 Amber
A Gift13601x Talisman of Priming
A Fitting Performance163520x Clutchmine, 50x Wyrrite, 50x Magicked Ash, and 2500x Ability Points
Faith Undying1965Ring of the Swiftshot
Continental Acclaim2365Genji Gloves
Unsigned2850To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll, 1x Fallen Enigma

