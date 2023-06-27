Final Fantasy 16 Patron Items Locations

Patrons in Final Fantasy 16 are collectible items. Other than looking fancy, Patrons also provide players with multiple rewards. All Patrons offer rewards, including Ability Points, Accessory Items, and crafting materials. Moreover, collecting all the Patron’s items will unlock a trophy called Careful Whisper.

This guide will cover Patrons in FF16, how to get them, what rewards you get from them, and the list of all the known Patrons.

How to get Patron Items in Final Fantasy 16

Patrons are not earned but bought. Patrons can be bought from “The Patron’s Whisper” shop in exchange for Renown.

There is only one “The Patron’s Whisper” location in FF16. The shop can be found in The Hideaway, the game’s main hub area. Talk to Desiree to see your Renown and purchase a Patron in your budget.

To get Renown in FF16, you need to complete quests and hunts. As you play through the game, you will accumulate Renown, and the game is quite generous with the amount of Renown you get. So you can safely purchase all the Patrons.

The Renown system for Patron of Whispers in FF16 only becomes active after you complete Cid the Outlaw quest.

All Patron of Whispers Items in FF16