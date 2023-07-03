How To Craft Gotterdammerung In Final Fantasy 16

Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the best weapons that Clive can carry. The Gotterdammerung has no competitor in its staying power and will be very useful in slaying the enemies later in the game.

However, getting the Gotterdammerung is not that easy, and it will require you to complete several side quests. Our guide will brief you on getting items and crafting Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16.

How to get the Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16

You cannot get the Gotterdammerung early in FF16, as the items will only be acquired after completing different quests in the later game. So, you have to be very patient to get the Gotterdammerung.

Crafting the Gotterdammerung requires you to have the following items:

1x Ragnarok as base weapon

3x Orichalcum

2x Darksteel

1x Primitive Battlehorn

You will get these items as rewards by completing a series of side quests. Once you have the required items, head to the Blacksmith to craft Gotterdammerung. We have covered details about how you can gather resources to craft items, so you don’t have to worry at all.

Where to get the Ragnarok

The Ragnarok sword will be a base weapon to craft the Gotterdammerung in FF16. To get it, you need to complete four side quests in Blacksmith Blues, which are:

Blacksmith Blues I: You can access it during the main quest 35 called “Here be Monsters” in the Hideway. You must kill a mini-boss called Dormare and return to Blacksmith to complete the quest.

You can access it during the main quest 35 called “Here be Monsters” in the Hideway. You must kill a mini-boss called and return to Blacksmith to complete the quest. Blacksmith Blues II: This quest is playable after the “ Letting off Steam III ” main quest in the Hideway. Read the Blackthrone note and follow the markers to talk to Blackthrone.

This quest is playable after the “ ” main quest in the Hideway. Read the Blackthrone note and follow the markers to talk to Blackthrone. Blacksmith Blues III: You get this quest during the “ Like Father Like Daughter ” main quest. Accept the quest and just follow the markers.

You get this quest during the “ ” main quest. Accept the quest and just follow the markers. Blacksmith Blues IV: You get this side quest during the “Across the Narrow” Main Quest. This quest will get you the Ragnarok in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to get the Orichalcum

To craft Gotterdammerug in FF16, you will need 3 Orichalcum. All three of them are in different locations.

The first Orichalcum is available during the “ Out of Shadow ” main quest in East Pool. The Orichalcum will be obtained as a spoil after slaying the Atlas.

” main quest in East Pool. The Orichalcum will be obtained as a spoil after slaying the Atlas. This Orichalcum will be obtained after the “ Across the Narrow ” main quest. You must head to the Velkroy Desert and defeat the Gorgimera to obtain the Orichalcum from spoils.

” main quest. You must head to the Velkroy Desert and defeat the to obtain the Orichalcum from spoils. For the last Orichalcum, you must complete the Nobody’s Tool side quest and head to the Velkroy Desert. Defeat the Behemoth King to obtain the Orichalcum from the spoils.

Where to get the Primitive Battlehorn

You can get the Battlehorn as a spoil after you defeat the Gibermouch during the “Brotherhood” main quest in Eistla.

Where to get the Darksteel

You will need two Darksteels to craft the Gotterdammerung in FF16. To get the first one, defeat the Thanatos during the Brotherhood side quest. You can get the second Darksteel during the “Back to their Origin” main quest in Northreach. You must defeat the Prince of Death and obtain the Darksteel from the spoils.

Crafting the Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16

After you have all the required items, head to the Blackthrone Blacksmith in the Hideway. Select the “Use the Forge” option and then select Gotterdammerung from the list. This is how you will get Gotterdammerung sword FF16.