Final Fantasy 16 Difficulty Settings Guide

Unlike its previous parts, Final Fantasy 16 has replaced its traditional difficulty settings with an entirely new one. This difficulty system will please every Final Fantasy 16 player as they can tweak it according to their playstyle. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the difficulty settings in FF16.

Available difficulty options in Final Fantasy 16

The three new difficulty settings you will find in FF16 are:

Story-Focused Mode

Action-Focused Mode

Final Fantasy Mode

Story-Focused Mode and Action-Focused Mode are the main difficulty settings that are selected by the player when starting the story. The Final Fantasy Mode is different and unlocked after you start the New Game+. Here is in-depth detail about each difficulty setting in Final Fantasy XVI.

Story-Focused difficulty setting

Story-Focused Mode in Final Fantasy XVI is like an easy mode. This difficulty setting decreases the enemy’s strength, so players don’t struggle with real-time combat. This difficulty setting is suitable for players who want to enjoy the story without facing hard times fighting enemies.

The Story-Focused Mode offers an exclusive mechanic, allowing the player to make the game easier if they struggle with enemies. This is done by using the Timely Rings. When you play the game in Story-Focused Mode, the game will deposit 5 Timely Rings in your inventory, two of which are equipped automatically.

All of the Timely Rings in Final Fantasy XVI have unique effects allowing the player to get one step ahead of the enemies in combat.

Ring of Timely Assistance: Ring of Timely Assistance will control your pet by issuing commands automatically.

Ring of Timely Focus: Ring of Timely Focus will make the time go slow whenever there is a chance to dodge an enemy attack.

Ring of Timely Strikes: By using Ring of Timely Strike, you can automatically pull out any combo from the combo list by pressing the square button without learning the combo.

Ring of Timely Evasion: You will automatically dodge enemy attacks if you use Ring of Timely Evasion.

Ring of Timely Healing: Ring of Timely Healing will automatically consume a healing potion when the health bar is low.

Action-Focused difficulty setting

Action-Focused mode is an alternative to Medium or Normal difficulty. This difficulty setting in FF16 is no different than Story Focused Mode. It still gives you the Timely Accessories but doesn’t automatically equip them.

So enemy difficulty, player health, etc all remains the same across both difficulty modes in Final Fantasy XVI. The only difference is manually equipping or being automatically equipped with Timely Accessories.

Final Fantasy Mode

This mode will unlock as you start the New game+. The fact that makes this difficulty setting challenging is that the enemies will get significant advantages such as increased strength and increased attack damage.

This mode will suit players who want to challenge their skills in Final Fantasy 16. You just need to enter the game settings to change the difficulty setting in Final Fantasy 16. There you will find the option to choose your desired setting.